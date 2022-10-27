CROWN HONORS THREE OF ITS FACILITIES FOR OUTSTANDING SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE

Company's latest Chairman's Sustainability Awards recognize efforts to preserve water, enhance workforce health and safety and support local communities

YARDLEY, Pa., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) (Crown) (www.crowncork.com) is celebrating individual facilities in its global network for outstanding leadership and innovation in sustainability and their role in advancing the Company's progress against its Twentyby30 goals. Each year, the Chairman's Sustainability Awards program honors exemplary contributions made by employees based in Crown's manufacturing facilities or operating divisions in three categories – Environmental, Safety and Social.

Winners of the 2022 awards, which cover achievements in 2021, are as follows:

The Environmental Sustainability Award recognizes excellence in environmental protection by minimizing the impact of the Company's operations, reducing material consumption or improving recycling or reuse. Our Chihuahua, Mexico beverage glass plant received this award for saving over 15.5 million gallons of water and improving the quality of the facility's wastewater. The team achieved these results by implementing a series of improvements including repairing leaks in washer valves, eliminating hard water, reusing water from downstream operations and installing recirculation filters.

The Dahej, India plant in Crown's Transit Packaging Division received the Sustainability Award for Safety for its comprehensive approach to workplace safety and extensive track record of incident-free days – which currently stands at 2,342, or approximately six-and-a-half years. The facility adopted numerous initiatives to safeguard employee safety, health and well-being, including medical check-ups, classroom and on-site safety trainings, administrative controls and oversight, internal and external safety audits and motivational programs such as monthly and annual staff awards.

Crown's Conroe, Texas beverage can plant received the Social Sustainability Award, which recognizes activities that significantly impact the well-being of the workforce and/or the local community. The team has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to their community by participating in mentorship programs, food drives, job fairs and many other volunteer opportunities. The Conroe plant has also donated almost 12,000 cases of water to non-profit organizations across the community.

"We are incredibly proud of our global workforce for their drive and dedication to minimizing our impact on the environment," said John Rost, Ph.D., Vice President, Global Sustainability and Regulatory Affairs at Crown. "With each awards cycle, we discover more ambitious, innovative thinking that exemplifies the Company's focus on continuous progress and influencing meaningful change in our operations and communities. We congratulate the winners of the 2022 Chairman's Sustainability Awards and all our facilities worldwide for their efforts as we advance toward our 2030 sustainability goals."

