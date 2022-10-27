Easterseals Announces National Partnership with Nonprofit Health Insurer CareSource

Funding Will Support Critical Easterseals Services for People with Disabilities, Veterans, and Seniors Nationwide

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Easterseals announced today that it has received a donation of $2.55 million from CareSource, a nationally recognized leader in managed care with a legacy of providing quality health care coverage for Medicaid consumers. The partnership will allow the two organizations to explore groundbreaking innovations for children and adults with disabilities across the country and will help support critical home- and community-based services delivered by Easterseals' national network of 70 Affiliates.

"Easterseals and CareSource share a commitment to health equity and working together on innovative solutions to ensure the physical and mental health and well-being of the 61 million Americans living with disabilities today," said Easterseals President and CEO Kendra Davenport when announcing the gift before an audience of more than 300 Easterseals Affiliate leaders gathered in Chicago for the organization's 2022 National Network Summit. "Many individuals with disabilities rely on Medicaid for health care coverage, and CareSource, for more than 30 years, has been a trusted provider of health and life services for children and adults with disabilities throughout the lifespan. Through our partnership, we are confident that together we will help break down barriers that often prevent people with disabilities from realizing full equity, inclusion, and access to healthcare, education, employment, and community."

Annual CareSource gifts totaling $725,000 will be provided to Easterseals Affiliates from now through 2024 through an RFP process. The gifts will help the affiliates respond to disparities in healthcare, education, and employment exacerbated by the global pandemic among children and adults with disabilities, including veterans and seniors. The funding will also support Easterseals' Project on Education and Community Health Equity, an initiative focused on addressing the educational and healthcare needs of children with disabilities, including children with disabilities of color, so they are kindergarten ready and can reach their full potential. Finally, funding will advance community engagement with Easterseals among CareSource's growing workforce of more than 4,500. Funding of $125,000 annually is earmarked to support the work of Easterseals' National Office.

"CareSource welcomes opportunities to partner with leading organizations like Easterseals to better address social determinants of health and the unique needs of the communities we serve," said Erhardt Preitauer, President and CEO of CareSource. "As nonprofits with similar missions, Easterseals and CareSource share a goal of providing exceptional care to our members. This partnership has tremendous potential for our current and future markets, particularly where we overlap with Easterseals affiliates across the country."

CareSource operates a network of health plans that, by 2023, will serve members in nine states. The company recently expanded its national footprint and ability to serve more members with complex needs by acquiring The Columbus Organization, which partners with health care agencies and provider organizations in 12 states to support individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities and behavioral health challenges through its staffing, quality improvement and care coordination services.

About Easterseals

Easterseals is leading the way to full equity, inclusion, and access through life-changing disability and community services. For more than 100 years, we have worked tirelessly with our partners to enhance quality of life and expand local access to healthcare, education, and employment opportunities. And we won't rest until every one of us is valued, respected, and accepted. Through our national network of Affiliates, Easterseals provides essential services and on-the-ground supports to more than 1.5 million people each year – from early childhood programs for the critical first five years, to autism services, medical rehabilitation and employment programs, veterans' services, and more. Our public education, policy, and advocacy initiatives positively shape perceptions and address the urgent and evolving needs of the one in four Americans living with disabilities today. Together, we're empowering people with disabilities, families, and communities to be full and equal participants in society. To learn more, visit www.easterseals.com.

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit, nationally recognized managed care organization with over 2 million members. Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio since its founding in 1989, CareSource administers one of the largest Medicaid managed care plans in the U.S. The organization offers health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace, Medicare Advantage and dual-eligible programs. Through its network of health plans, CareSource serves members in Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia. The company is leading the way in serving populations with complex needs and extended its presence into 12 additional states with the acquisition of The Columbus Organization, a trusted partner to health care agencies and provider organizations in improving coordination and support for individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities and behavioral health challenges through its staffing, quality improvement and care coordination services. As a mission-driven organization, CareSource is transforming health care with innovative programs that address the social determinants of health, health equity, prevention and access to care.

For more, visit www.caresource.com, follow @caresource on Twitter, or like CareSource on Facebook.

