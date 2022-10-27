IDIQ Acquires Countrywide Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc.

—Acquisition expands IDIQ family of brands and offerings with individual and group pre-paid legal plans —

TEMECULA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDIQ, an industry leader in identity theft protection and credit monitoring, today announces its acquisition of Countrywide Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc. (Countrywide). A long-standing IDIQ partner, Countrywide is a leading provider of voluntary employee benefits, offering pre-paid legal plans, identity theft protection and financial wellness plans across a number of markets.

The acquisition of Countrywide expands IDIQ's product offerings and provides an expanded presence in voluntary benefits.

"Our longstanding partnership and shared vision to provide resources to protect individuals and their livelihoods throughout every stage of life makes the IDIQ acquisition of Countrywide Pre-Paid Legal Services an ideal one for our consumers," said John Bauer, IDIQ president and chief revenue officer. "We have an impressive roadmap for up-and-coming brands aimed to educate and protect consumers and businesses and this acquisition is another mark in achieving our growth goals."

Based in New Jersey, attorney Len Feltoon established Countrywide more than three decades ago to provide a better and more affordable way to provide legal services. Working with small to medium businesses, Countrywide has expanded to manage a network of thousands of well-established and reputable attorneys as well as offering other voluntary employee benefits, such as identity theft protection, credit monitoring and financial wellness.

Feltoon will become the IDIQ president of Countrywide and his staff will also join IDIQ, while remaining in their East Coast office.

"I'm excited for this next step in our partnership," Feltoon said. "The Countrywide goal has always been to help people. Now, as a part of IDIQ, we can help even more people as our reach grows."

The acquisition of Countrywide expands the IDIQ product offerings and provides an expanded presence in voluntary benefits. Group legal plans are offered as part of a company's employee benefits plan, allowing employees access to an extensive panel of attorneys for any number of legal needs, including phone advice and consultations, contract and document review, will writing and more. Countrywide distributes these plans, along with identity theft protection and financial wellness products, direct to employer groups as well as via benefits brokers.

Scott Hermann, CEO of IDIQ, said, "We are thrilled to announce IDIQ's acquisition of Countrywide Pre-Paid Legal Services. It's our third acquisition this year, furthering our distribution capabilities as well as bringing another offering into our suite of products."

Earlier this year, IDIQ announced its acquisition of Resident-Link™ for positive rental payment reporting and Credit & Debt® that provides a credit and debt education-based membership platform. The new acquisitions compliment the IDIQ flagship brands that include IdentityIQ® for identity theft protection and credit monitoring and MyScoreIQ® for credit preparation with FICO® Scores along with business and industry scores.

IDIQ is one of the fastest-growing companies in America, earning three consecutive spots on the prestigious Inc. 5000 List that has also featured leading companies such as Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft and Patagonia as previous list honorees. In the past year, the company has had significant growth of its active customers on the platform, which has led to record revenue.

Additionally, over the last year the company has expanded its corporate team, hired more than 200 employees and opened additional offices in the United States while supporting more than 2 million members protecting their identities and credit.

IDIQ® is recognized as one of the fastest-growing industry leaders in identity theft protection and credit report monitoring. With the flagship IdentityIQ® and MyScoreIQ® brands, the company delivers credit report information, education and protection that benefits consumers and businesses. The company features 100% U.S.-based customer service and support. For more information, visit www.IDIQ.com.

