Industry Recognizes Altvia with Two Private Equity Wire 2022 Awards

DENVER, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altvia , a purpose-built fund lifecycle platform to facilitate world-class partnerships between LPs and GPs, won "Best Fundraising Solution" and "Best Secure Workflow Management Provider" in the Private Equity Wire 2022 US Awards program. Altvia maintains winner of the "Best Secure Workflow Management Provider" from 2021.

Altvia, a purpose-built fund lifecycle platform to facilitate world-class partnerships between LPs and GPs, won “Best Fundraising Solution” and “Best Secure Workflow Management Provider” in the Private Equity Wire 2022 US Awards program. (PRNewswire)

The Private Equity Wire US Awards recognize excellence among private equity fund managers and service providers in the US across a wide range of categories. Voting is conducted via an online poll of the entire Private Equity Wire userbase, where participants are asked to make their choice among the shortlisted firms in each category. The nominated firms are based on a widespread survey of more than 100 GPs and other key industry participants. Winners were announced last night during an awards ceremony and networking event held at The University Club in Manhattan.

"We are delighted to be recognized by the industry amongst our competitors with this prestigious award. As the private equity industry rapidly adopts new technologies to drive improvements and efficiencies, we help our clients more effectively raise and deploy capital, optimize workflows, collaborate cross-functionally, and analyze performance across their investments as part of their path to the top," commented Brie Aletto, President and CEO of Altvia, on the accomplishment. "Altvia is privileged to have strong employees and customers that have supported our continued growth and are robust contributors to winning these awards."

Learn more about how our award-winning solution can help you win deals in a hyper-competitive market .

About Alvtia

Altvia is a market-leading provider for CRM, investor and deal management systems specifically built for Private Capital Market firms. The company's mobile-optimized platform (AIM, ShareSecure, Correspond, and Answers) is transforming the way GP's deliver continuous value, real-time decision support, and secure communications to their valued constituents. Marquee firms across multiple verticals including IVP, Livingbridge, Tailwater Capital, and RCP Advisors trust Altvia to optimize operational functions and enable critically important communications. Altvia is a Marlin Equity Partners portfolio company. Learn more at www.altvia.com .

About Private Equity Wire

Private Equity Wire provides highly relevant and actionable information for GPs, service providers, and LPs.

Contact

Altvia, Growth@altvia.com

Winners were announced last night during an awards ceremony and networking event held at The University Club in Manhattan. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Altvia Solutions, LLC