Inspire Announces Changes to Biblical ETF Lineup

Inspire biblical ETF lineup recently added the Inspire Fidelis Multi-Factor ETF and will be removing one of their two momentum strategies, the Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF, and expects new fund launches for the coming year.

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Investing, the world's largest faith-based ETF provider, today announced more details on the evolution of their biblically responsible ETF lineup. Inspire has recently launched the Inspire Fidelis Multi-Factor ETF (NYSE: FDLS), which seeks to provide access to 100 high-quality, biblically aligned companies seeking growth and momentum purchased at a reasonable price.

Inspire will also be closing one of their two momentum strategies, the Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSE: FEVR), on November 28th, 2022. Their other momentum strategy, the Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSE: GLRY), will remain available for faith-based investors seeking momentum exposure.

"We are excited to see our diverse lineup of biblically responsible ETFs continue to take shape," commented Robert Netzly, CEO of Inspire. "We are constantly evaluating our offerings and believe the addition of a multi-factor strategy and removing the overlap of two momentum funds will better serve our investors. Demand for our biblical ETFs continues to be strong, and we are expecting to launch more funds in the coming year."

The last day of trading for FEVR on the NYSE Arca, Inc. (the "NYSE") will be November 18, 2022, and the fund is expected to cease operations, liquidate its assets, and distribute the liquidation proceeds to shareholders of record on November 28, 2022. For more information on the fund's closure and liquidation process, please visit: www.inspireetf.com/d/supplement-fevr.

‍About Inspire Investing

Inspire is a leading provider of biblically responsible investments managing approximately $2 billion in assets under management (as of 9/30/2022), and creator of the globally recognized Inspire Impact Score™, which is used by investors around the world to measure the biblical alignment of their investments according to Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) principles.

Inspire ranked in the "Top 50 fastest growing RIA firms" by FA Magazine for the past three years in a row and was recognized in The Financial Times "Americas' Fastest Growing Companies" 2021 and 2022 report, as well as the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America three years running. Inspire also donates 50% or more of its net corporate profits to support impactful ministry projects around the globe through its Give50 Program. To learn more, visit www.inspireinvesting.com.

There is no guarantee that the Funds will achieve their objective, generate positive returns, or avoid losses. Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus which contains this and other information, visit www.inspireetf.com. Read it carefully. The Inspire ETFs are distributed by Foreside Financial Services LLC., Member FINRA. Inspire and Foreside Financial Services LLC are not affiliated. Investment advisory services offered through Inspire Investing, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

Each Fund invests its assets in companies with Inspire Impact Score® of zero and higher. As a result of its strategy, the Fund's exclusion of securities of certain issuers for non-financial reasons may cause the Fund to forgo some market opportunities available to funds that do not use these criteria. The value of investments in larger companies may not rise as much as smaller companies, or larger companies may be unable to respond quickly to competitive challenges, such as changes in technology and consumer tastes. The Sub-Adviser's judgments about the growth, value, or potential appreciation of an investment may prove to be incorrect or fail to have the intended results, which could adversely impact the Fund's performance and cause it to underperform relative to other funds with similar investment goals or relative to its benchmark, or not to achieve its investment goal. Fluctuations in the value of equity securities held by the Fund will cause the net asset value ("NAV") of the Fund and the price of its shares ("Shares") to fluctuate.

