New Job Board Promotes Diversity and Inclusion in the Legal Profession

Six Dallas-area legal associations launch one-of-a-kind online job platform

DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Six Dallas-area legal associations with diverse membership have joined forces to create the Dallas Legal Equity and Diversity (LEAD) job board, an online career platform that focuses on diversity and inclusion in the workplace specific to the legal industry.

The first-of-its-kind project came to fruition with the help of the Dallas Women Lawyers Association (DWLA), the South Asian Bar Association of Dallas, the Dallas LGBT Bar Association, the J.L. Turner Legal Association, the Dallas Hispanic Bar Association, and the Dallas Asian American Bar Association.

"We believe there is a need on both ends, for hiring partners and potential candidates alike," said McGuire, Craddock & Strother, P.C. shareholder and DWLA board member Jennifer Ryback. "Our priority in establishing this platform is to make a positive impact on the quality and quantity of career opportunities open to diverse attorney candidates in the North Texas legal market."

The board is a resource for lawyers diverse in gender, race, ethnicity, and sexual orientation seeking employment opportunities as in-house counsel, government lawyers, and private-practice attorneys across North Texas.

"Developing DEI initiatives that actually create change – real, tangible change – is always the challenge. But that's what we've attempted to do here," said Carrington, Coleman, Sloman & Blumenthal, L.L.P. partner and DWLA President Marisa O'Sullivan. "This job board allows in-house legal departments and law firms to find and attract a diverse pool of candidates, which is essential to any successful business. As the leaders of these diverse bar organizations, it's our duty to continue to push for equality and I'm so proud that we've worked together to do that with LEAD."

Although all visitors can see the posted jobs, only members of associations supporting Dallas LEAD can apply. To become a member of the participating organizations, click here. Current members can gain access by entering an organization-specific code provided by their Dallas LEAD Association.

"It is inspiring to see leaders of diverse bar associations come together to collaborate on this important program that promotes our shared goal — the professional growth of our diverse membership," said Ogletree Deakins attorney and DAABA President-Elect Janet Smith.

