Sobi publishes Q3 2022 report

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) today announced its report for the third quarter of 2022

July - September 2022

Total revenue SEK 3,999 M (3,761), +6 per cent, -6 per cent at constant exchange rates (CER) 1

Haematology revenue SEK 2,619 M (2,291), +3 per cent at CER of which Elocta® SEK 1,041 M (1,035), -5 per cent at CER; Alprolix® SEK 464 M (430), +2 per cent at CER; Doptelet® SEK 543 M (400), +12 per cent at CER and Aspaveli®/Empaveli™ SEK 49 M (-)

Immunology revenue SEK 1,070 M (1,144), -22 per cent at CER of which Kineret® SEK 542 M (516), -10 per cent at CER; Synagis® SEK 327 M (374), -30 per cent at CER and Gamifant® SEK 202 M (255), -36 per cent at CER

EBITA 1 SEK 1,241 M (1,166); EBITA margin 1 31 per cent (31) . EBIT SEK 699 M (708)

Earnings per share (EPS) before dilution SEK 1.52 (1.60). Cash flow from operating activities SEK 780 M (257)

January - September 2022

Total revenue SEK 12,800 M (10,633), +20 per cent, +9 per cent at CER

Haematology revenue SEK 7,806 M (6,294), +14 per cent at CER of which Elocta SEK 3,173 M (2,896), +5 per cent at CER; Alprolix SEK 1,351 M (1,281), stable at CER; Doptelet SEK 1,754 M (810), +85 per cent at CER and Aspaveli/Empaveli SEK 91 M (-)

Immunology revenue SEK 4,036 M (3,450), +3 per cent at CER of which Kineret SEK 1,731 M (1,608), -4 per cent at CER; Synagis SEK 1,652 M (1,286), +12 per cent at CER and Gamifant SEK 653 M (556), stable at CER

EBITA SEK 3,475 M (3,572); EBITA margin 27 per cent (34) including items affecting comparability (IAC) 2 of SEK -675 M . Excluding IAC EBITA adjusted 1 was SEK 4,150 M corresponding to an EBITA margin adjusted 1 of 32 per cent (34) . EBIT SEK 1,897 M (2,208); EBIT adjusted 1 SEK 2,572 M (2,208)

EPS before dilution SEK 4.24 (4.87), EPS adjusted1 before dilution SEK 6.08 (4.87). Cash flow from operating activities SEK 2,767 M (3,349)

2022 outlook unchanged

Financial summary

