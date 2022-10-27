Talisker Intersects 42.61 g/t Au over 1.3 Metres Within 15.51 g/t Au over 3.70 Metres at the Bralorne Gold Project

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX: TSK) (OTCQX: TSKFF) is pleased to announce high-grade results from the North Vein located within the historic King mining block. The results are the final assays received from the 2022 pre-resource drill program that were re-assayed following initial laboratory failure of QAQC.

Key Points:

Holes SB-2022-032, 036, 044, 053, 063 and 068A are located within the King Mining Block and focuses on the King, North and C Veins.

Hole SB-2022-053 is highlighted by:

Hole SB-2022-032 intersected a total of three veins highlighted by:

Hole SB-2022-068A is highlighted by:

Hole SB-2022-063 is highlighted by:

Talisker drilling to date at the Bralorne Gold Project has produced 401 vein intersections with a combined weighted average diluted grade of 9.45 g/t over an average intersection length of 1.73 metres.

Terry Harbort, President and CEO of Talisker, commented, "These final results continue to demonstrate the consistent high-grade nature of the veins at the Bralorne Gold Project. Despite delays caused by these assay re-runs and the new requirement to conduct stope optimization of inferred resource to meet the "Reasonable Prospects for Eventual Economic Extraction" guidelines, we expect to release our maiden resource statement in November and to meet our anticipated range. With the entire resource located from surface to 700m depth, approximately 70% represents brand new discovered ounces with minimal or no historic activity, 20% represents resource along strike from historic stopes and 10% is remnant ore bodies. Of the 86 veins now identified at Bralorne, 74 are open in all directions indicating the clear near-term resource expansion upside."

A total of 140,476 metres (286 holes) has been drilled since Talisker initiated drilling at the Project in February 2020.

SB-2022-032 Hole Description:

Complete assay results received

Located in the King block and hosted in diorite and sediment

New vein intersected from 12.8 to 13.15 metres with visible gold

243 vein intersected from 273.58 to 274.56 metres with visible gold

North Vein intersected from 341.85 to 342.05 metres with visible gold

SB-2022-036 Hole Description:

Complete assay results received

Located in the King block and hosted in diorite and sediment

C vein intersected from 383.18 to 384.38 metres with pyrite and arsenopyrite

SB-2022-044 Hole Description:

Complete assay results received

Located in the King block and hosted in diorite and sediment

North vein intersected from 334.35 to 336.05 metres with pyrite and arsenopyrite

SB-2022-053 Hole Description:

Complete assay results received

Located in the King block and hosted in and diorite and sediment

North vein intersected from 273.00 – 273.92 metres with pyrite and arsenopyrite

Shaft vein intersected from 371.00 – 371.30 metres with pyrite and arsenopyrite

SB-2022-063 Hole Description:

Complete assay results received

Located in the King block and hosted in diorite and sediment

King vein intersected from 540.1 to 541.7 metres with pyrite and arsenopyrite

Splay of the King vein intersected from 562.7 to 562.92 metres with pyrite and arsenopyrite

SB-2022-068A Hole Description:

Complete assay results received

Located in the King block and hosted in diorite and sediment

North vein intersected from 277.55 to 277.7 metres with pyrite and arsenopyrite

Major vein structures intersected are considered classic Bralorne crack-seal quartz-carbonate veins with densely banded sulphide septae. Crack-seal septae host fine-grained arsenopyrite and pyrite mineralization. Alteration halos consist of strong silica-sericite±mariposite alteration halos.

All reported drill assay results are available on the Company's website at the following link: https://taliskerresources.com/bralorne-gold-project-released-drill-results/.

Table 1: Bralorne Gold Project - Drill Holes SB-2022-032, 036, 044, 053, 063, 068A Diamond Drill

Hole Name From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Interpreted

Structure Method

Reported SB-2022-032 12.8 13.3 0.5 32.70 New Vein Au-AA26 SB-2022-032 13.3 14 0.7 0.17 Vein Halo Au-AA26 SB-2022-032 14 15 1 0.14 Au-AA26 SB-2022-032 15 16.5 1.5 0.14 Au-AA26 SB-2022-032 269 270 1 2.76 Vein Halo Au-AA26 SB-2022-032 270 271 1 11.85 243 Vein Au-AA26 SB-2022-032 271 271.5 0.5 24.90 243 Vein Au-AA26 SB-2022-032 271.5 272 0.5 14.00 Au-AA26 SB-2022-032 272 272.5 0.5 12.00 Au-AA26 SB-2022-032 272.5 273 0.5 4.50 Au-AA26 SB-2022-032 273 273.6 0.6 6.33 Au-AA26 SB-2022-032 273.6 274.55 0.95 0.69 Au-AA26 SB-2022-032 274.55 275.3 0.75 0.34 Vein Halo Au-AA26 SB-2022-032 340.9 341.7 0.8 0.33 Vein Halo Au-AA26 SB-2022-032 341.7 342.2 0.5 23.90 North Vein Au-AA26 SB-2022-032 342.2 342.7 0.5 0.37 Vein Halo Au-AA26 SB-2022-036 383 383.85 0.85 2.90 Vein Halo Au-AA26 SB-2022-036 383.85 384.35 0.5 14.65 C Vein Au-AA26 SB-2022-036 384.35 384.85 0.5 0.43 Vein Halo Au-AA26 SB-2022-044 334.35 334.85 0.5 6.51 North Vein Au-AA26 SB-2022-044 334.85 335.5 0.65 3.43 Au-AA26 SB-2022-044 335.5 336.05 0.55 4.42 Au-AA26 SB-2022-053 269.25 270 0.75 0.49 Vein Halo Au-AA26 SB-2022-053 270 271 1 0.46 Au-AA26 SB-2022-053 271 271.8 0.8 0.25 Au-AA26 SB-2022-053 271.8 272.45 0.65 0.31 Au-AA26 SB-2022-053 272.45 272.95 0.5 0.43 Au-AA26 SB-2022-053 272.95 273.75 0.8 65.90 North Vein Au-AA26 SB-2022-053 273.75 274.25 0.5 5.35 Vein Halo Au-AA26 SB-2022-053 274.25 275.25 1 0.22 Au-AA26 SB-2022-053 275.25 276.2 0.95 0.36 Au-AA26 SB-2022-053 370.4 370.9 0.5 1.04 Vein Halo Au-AA26 SB-2022-053 370.9 371.4 0.5 8.60 Shaft Au-AA26 SB-2022-063 536.9 537.65 0.75 1.27 Vein Halo Au-AA26 SB-2022-063 537.65 538.45 0.8 0.98 Au-AA26 SB-2022-063 538.45 539 0.55 0.95 Au-AA26 SB-2022-063 539 539.6 0.6 2.61 Au-AA26 SB-2022-063 539.6 540.2 0.6 1.67 Au-AA26 SB-2022-063 540.2 540.7 0.5 1.25 King Vein Au-AA26 SB-2022-063 540.7 541.2 0.5 19.50 Au-AA26 SB-2022-063 541.2 541.7 0.5 3.45 Vein Halo Au-AA26 SB-2022-063 541.7 542.35 0.65 2.35 Au-AA26 SB-2022-063 542.35 542.9 0.55 2.81 Au-AA26 SB-2022-063 542.9 543.6 0.7 1.80 Au-AA26 SB-2022-063 543.6 544.5 0.9 0.20 Au-AA26 SB-2022-063 544.5 545.25 0.75 0.85 Au-AA26 SB-2022-063 545.25 546.3 1.05 0.27 Vein Halo Au-AA26 SB-2022-063 546.3 547.05 0.75 0.25 Au-AA26 SB-2022-063 547.05 547.65 0.6 0.22 Au-AA26 SB-2022-063 560.6 561.5 0.9 0.52 King Splay Au-AA26 SB-2022-063 561.5 562.25 0.75 4.50 Au-AA26 SB-2022-063 562.25 563 0.75 7.79 Au-AA26 SB-2022-068A 277.5 278 0.5 88.70 North Vein Au-AA26 SB-2022-068A 278 278.8 0.8 0.07 Vein Halo Au-AA26 SB-2022-068A 278.8 279.3 0.5 0.45 Au-AA26 SB-2022-068A 279.3 279.85 0.55 0.77 Au-AA26

Notes: Diamond drill hole SB-2022-032 has a collar orientation of Azimuth 180; Dip -52.5. Diamond drill hole SB-2022-036 has a collar orientation of Azimuth 145; Dip -69. Diamond drill hole SB-2022-044 has a collar orientation of Azimuth 194; Dip -61. Diamond drill hole SB-2022-053 has a collar orientation of Azimuth 202; Dip -56. Diamond drill hole SB-2022-063 has a collar orientation of Azimuth 151; Dip -63. Diamond drill hole SB-2022-068A has a collar orientation of Azimuth 140; Dip -47. True widths are estimated at 40 - 90% of intercept lengths and are based on oriented core measurements where available. Method Reported includes the most up-to-date information as of the date of this press release.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the drill results at the Bralorne Gold Project has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker's Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include two advanced stage projects, the Bralorne Gold Complex and the Ladner Gold Project, both advanced stage projects with significant exploration potential from historical high-grade producing gold mines, as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 304,931 hectares over 500 claims, three leases and 197 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in south-central British Columbia.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Drill core at the Bralorne Gold Project is drilled in HQ to NQ size ranges (63.5mm and 47.6mm, respectively). Drill core samples are a minimum of 50 cm and a maximum of 160 cm long along the core axis. Samples are focused on an interval of interest, such as a vein or zone of mineralization. Shoulder samples bracket the interval of interest such that a total sampled core length of not less than 3m both above and below the interval of interest must be assigned. Sample QAQC measures of unmarked certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and makeup 9% of the samples submitted to the lab for holes reported in this release. ALS Global performs sample preparation and analyses in North Vancouver, British Columbia. Drill core sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (ALS code PREP-31). Gold in diamond drill core is analyzed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 50g sample (ALS code Au-AA26), while multi-element chemistry is analyzed by 4- Acid digestion of a 0.25 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) for 48 elements (Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr). Gold assay technique (ALS code Au-AA26) has an upper detection limit of 100 ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the gold assay technique is sent for gravimetric finish (ALS method Au-GRA22) which has an upper detection limit of 10,000 ppm Au.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, title and environmental risks and risks relating to the failure to receive all requisite shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Figure 1: SB-2022-036, 044, 053 and 068A hole locations within the King block. (CNW Group/Talisker Resources Ltd) (PRNewswire)

Figure 2: SB-2022-032, 044 and 053 cross section with vein intersections and grade. (CNW Group/Talisker Resources Ltd) (PRNewswire)

Figure 3: SB-2022-063, 068A cross section with vein intersections and grade. (CNW Group/Talisker Resources Ltd) (PRNewswire)

Talisker Resources Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Talisker Resources Ltd) (PRNewswire)

