Vantaca Continues Growth Momentum With Key Leadership Team Appointments

WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantaca, the leader in community management performance software, today announced three new executive leadership appointments: a Chief Financial Officer, a Chief Marketing Officer and a Vice President of Payments. The addition of these critical leadership roles builds on Vantaca's recent growth investment from JMI Equity to accelerate its vision in transforming the community association management industry through software innovation.

Robert Carlson joins Vantaca as Chief Financial Officer, reporting to Ben Currin, Chief Executive Officer. Carlson has held finance leadership roles at leading public market and private equity-backed software companies, including Benefitfocus (BNFT) and Stack Sports, where he scaled high-performing finance teams during periods of rapid growth. Earlier in his career, Carlson worked in finance at Amazon (AMZN) and as an analyst at the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Carlson graduated from the University of Kansas with a B.A. in Economics and earned an M.B.A. from the Penn State University Smeal College of Business.

Jason Mundy joins Vantaca as Chief Marketing Officer and is responsible for the marketing strategy, product positioning, brand and growth marketing of the Vantaca SaaS business. Reporting to Ben Currin, Chief Executive Officer, Mundy brings over two decades of B2B technology marketing leadership experience with demonstrated international success for direct and channel sales of recurring revenue product portfolios including SaaS, learning technology, consulting, managed, professional, and customer success services for cloud, software and hardware. Prior to Vantaca, Mundy led marketing for Qstream's microlearning SaaS business and held numerous global marketing leadership roles at EMC and Dell. Mundy received his BS in Industrial Manufacturing Engineering from the University of Rhode Island and his MBA from Boston University.

Neil Axe joins Vantaca as VP of Payments to charter the vision, strategy, roadmap, and partnerships of payments within Vantaca's community management performance software. As principal business owner and subject matter expert, he leads strategy and execution of Vantaca's integrated payments tools, methods, and applications. Neil's 30+ years cross functional fintech product lifecycle and business leadership expertise spans across start-ups and entrepreneurial units of payments ecosystems and tech firms like Cayan (Global Payments), Discover Financial, Dovetail (Fiserv), Dun & Bradstreet, eBillMe (Western Union), FIS (NYCE), Mastercard, Verizon, and WorkWave. Neil is credentialed as a Certified Payments Professional (ETA) and Accredited Payments Risk Professional (NACHA) and holds a BA in Journalism from Penn State and an MBA in Marketing and Entrepreneurship from the J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University.

Over the course of 2022 Vantaca has expanded its workforce by 50%, demonstrating its commitment to rapid growth and product innovation through the investment of key personnel in product management and engineering and now with these critical leadership roles.

"I am thrilled to welcome Rob, Jason and Neil to the Vantaca team. As we expand our footprint and add new innovative capabilities, each of these leaders will bring their unique creativity, expertise and proven experience to help Vantaca grow and better serve our customers" said Ben Currin, CEO "we are entering a new era for the community association management industry, and we look forward to leading the way in helping the industry transform through the use of modern technology."

Vantaca will be holding its annual customer and partner gathering – Vantaca Vision Conference in Raleigh, NC on November 7th – 10th and will include sessions on product vision and innovation along with tracks, workshops and roundtables for both executives and end-users.

