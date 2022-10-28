Compass Names Kalani Reelitz as Chief Financial Officer

Formerly Served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Cushman Wakefield Americas

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP), a leading tech-enabled real estate brokerage, today announced the appointment of Kalani Reelitz as Chief Financial Officer of Compass, effective November 15, 2022. As CFO, he will be responsible for all aspects of the company's financial operations, including investor relations. He will be a key member of the executive management team and focus on building sustained profitability and free cash flow generation.

Kalani Reelitz (PRNewswire)

Reelitz joins Compass after nearly 20 years of finance, business and operational experience across the real estate and retail industries, serving in several senior financial and business leadership roles at Cushman & Wakefield Americas including Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Prior to Cushman & Wakefield, Reelitz spent 12 years at Walgreens in a variety of roles, including strategy and business integration, strategic finance, financial planning and analysis, and internal audit. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Science in Accounting from Loyola University Chicago.

"Kalani is a strong leader with a deep understanding of the real estate business," said Robert Reffkin, Chief Executive Officer of Compass. "The combination of Kalani's operational excellence and financial discipline gained from many years of helping large public companies grow profitably will be an incredible asset as we accelerate our path to profitability."

"I could not be more excited to join the team at Compass at this critical time in the company's journey to profitability," said Reelitz. "With its strong foundation and a loyal, high-performing agent team, Compass has accomplished amazing things in its first decade, becoming the largest brokerage in the country by sales volume and joining the Fortune 500. I am excited to be a part of the next chapter of growth and success with this team."

About Compass

Compass, a Fortune 500 company, is the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States. Founded in 2012 and based in New York City, the technology-enabled brokerage provides an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry. Compass agents utilize the platform to grow their business, save time and manage their business more effectively. For more information on how Compass empowers real estate agents, one of the largest groups of small business owners in the country, please visit www.Compass.com.

CONTACT: Chris O'Brien, press@compass.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Compass