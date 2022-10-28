FIRST RESOURCE BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES RECORD QUARTERLY RESULTS; THIRD QUARTER 2022 NET INCOME GREW 19% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: FRSB) announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022.
"The momentum to grow assets and profitability continues as reflected by our performance in the third quarter," stated CEO, Glenn B. Marshall. "With a return on equity of over 15%, coupled with a return on assets over 1.20%, we are thrilled to achieve the long-term results we set out to achieve. Amplified by consistent record profitability, I am incredibly proud to lead a tremendous team focused on increasing shareholder value, continuous growth and customer satisfaction."
Highlights for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022 included:
- Quarterly net income of $1.5 million, exceeding the prior year third quarter by 19%, the highest quarterly profit in the Bank's history
- 16% year to date loan growth achieved
- Total deposits grew 9% year to date
- Total interest income grew 16% over the prior year third quarter
- Net interest margin expanded 6 basis points in the third quarter, growing from 3.73% to 3.79%
- Book value per share grew 3% during the third quarter and 8% year to date
- Efficiency ratio improved to 56%, an 8% improvement during the third quarter
- Named the Best Bank in Chester County for the sixth consecutive year by the readers of The Daily Local News
President and Chief Financial Officer, Lauren C. Ranalli, stated, "A key initiative which contributed to the Bank's exceptional third quarter results was our prudent focus on expanding our net interest margin despite rising deposit costs. Strong loan growth all year has served as a tailwind for our 2022 results to date. While interest rate increases have caused unrealized losses in the bond portfolio, our book value per share continues to grow. We intend to hold these bonds to maturity and expect to recapture that value when rates fall in the future."
Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $1.5 million, or $0.52 per common share, compared to $1.4 million, or $0.47 per common share, for the previous quarter and $1.3 million, or $0.44 per common share, for the third quarter of the prior year. Annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") was 1.23% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 1.13% for the third quarter of 2021. Annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") was 15.91% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 14.95% for the same period a year prior.
Total interest income increased $703 thousand, or 15%, from $4.7 million for the second quarter of 2022 to $5.4 million for the third quarter of 2022. This increase was driven by a 7% growth in loans, coupled with an increased rate environment, favorably affecting other interest earning assets.
Total interest income increased $771 thousand, or 16%, from $4.7 million for the third quarter of 2021 to $5.4 million for the third quarter of 2022. This increase was the result of 18% loan growth when comparing September 30, 2022 to a year prior. Traditional loan growth year-over-year increases to 21% when excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans for both periods. Increased interest income from loan growth was coupled with an increased rate environment, favorably affecting other interest earning assets.
The Bank recognized $8 thousand of PPP fees in the second quarter of 2022 and none in the third quarter of 2022, which represents both the amortization of PPP fees for loans based on the original maturity schedule and the balance of PPP fees recognized when the loans were forgiven by the Small Business Administration. PPP fees had been fully recognized as of June 30, 2022. The Bank recognized $459 thousand in PPP fees in the third quarter of 2021, compared to none in the third quarter of 2022.
Total interest expense increased 60% when comparing the third quarter of 2022 to the second quarter of 2022. This increase was the result of a 44 basis point increase in the rate as well as a higher volume of money market accounts and a 33 basis point increase in rate in addition to a higher volume of time deposits quarter over quarter. During the third quarter of 2022 the Federal Reserve increase interest rates by 150 basis points.
Total interest expense increased 42% from $623 thousand for the third quarter of 2021 to $884 thousand for the third quarter 2022. The majority of this increased expense was related to a 45 basis point increase in the rate along with a higher volume of money market accounts and a 29 basis point increase in rate as well as a higher volume of time deposits year over year. Interest expense on FHLB borrowings decreased 61% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021 due to FHLB advance prepayments completed in the fourth quarter of 2021. During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by 300 basis points.
Ranalli noted, "Deposit customers are putting their balances to work now that interest rates have risen significantly in the market as the Federal Reserve fights inflation nationally. The Bank's high loan to assets model allows us to remain competitive from a deposit pricing standpoint to retain and attract new customers in this environment."
Net interest income increased $370 thousand, or 9%, to $4.6 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $4.2 million for the previous quarter. The net interest margin increased 6 basis points from 3.73% in the second quarter of 2022 to 3.79% in the third quarter of 2022. The overall yield on interest earning assets increased 30 basis points during the third quarter primarily due to a 29 basis point increase in yield as well as a higher volume of loans and an increase in higher yielding cash maintained on the balance sheet. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 37 basis points during the third quarter to 0.93%, with the majority of that increase attributed to higher cost of money market accounts and time deposits. The total cost of deposits increased from 0.40% at the end of the second quarter 2022 to 0.68% as of September 30, 2022.
Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $12.7 million, a 9% improvement over net interest income of $11.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. This growth was driven by a 6% increase in loan interest income and a 54% decrease in borrowings interest expense, partially offset by an 11% increase in deposit interest expense. The net interest margin grew from 3.67% during the third quarter of 2021 to 3.79% in the third quarter of 2022.
The provision for loan losses increased to $168 thousand in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $19 thousand in the second quarter of 2022. Year over year the provision for loan losses increased from $7 thousand in the third quarter of 2021 to $168 thousand in the third quarter of 2022.
Marshall stated, "Internally we have been working on implementation of the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) methodology for the allowance for loan losses. We are ready for the upcoming implementation on January 1, 2023."
The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.85% at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.86% at December 31, 2021 and 0.86% at September 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA, the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.85% at September 30, 2022, 0.86% at December 31, 2021 and 0.88% at September 30, 2021. Non-performing assets consisted of non-performing loans of $183 thousand at September 30, 2022 and $244 thousand at June 30, 2022. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.04% at September 30, 2022 and 0.05% at June 30, 2022.
Non-interest income for the quarter of 2022 was $204 thousand compared to $266 thousand for the previous quarter and $179 thousand for the third quarter of the prior year. No swap referral fee income was received in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $85 thousand in the second quarter of 2022 and zero in the third quarter of 2021. No gain on sale of SBA loans was recorded in either the third quarter of 2022, the second quarter of 2022, or the third quarter of 2021.
Non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $853 thousand compared to $538 thousand for the same period in the prior year. Swap referral fee income of $187 thousand was received in the first nine months of 2022 compared to none in the first nine months of 2021. Gain on sale of SBA loans was $94 thousand for the first nine months of 2022 compared to none in the first nine months of 2021.
Non-interest expense decreased $33 thousand, or 1%, in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the prior quarter. Decreases in professional fees were partially offset by increases in salaries and employee benefits, occupancy and equipment, data processing and other costs. Non-interest expense increased $63 thousand, or 2%, when comparing the third quarter of 2022 to the third quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily attributed to higher salaries and benefits and other costs, partially offset by lower professional fees and data processing costs. Non-interest expenses to average assets were 2.14% at the conclusion of the third quarter of 2022 compared to 2.32% for the previous quarter and 2.27% for the third quarter of the prior year.
Ranalli added, "Overhead expense control has always been a priority at the Bank and as we continue to grow, we are seeing the efficiencies of overhead additions we've made over time. Non-interest expenses to average assets were 2.14% during the third quarter, with steady improvement noted throughout the year. Significant improvement was also noted in the efficiency ratio in 2022."
Deposits grew a net $21.1 million, or 5%, from $415.7 million at June 30, 2022 to $436.8 million at September 30, 2022. During the third quarter, noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $26.1 million, or 22%, from $118.3 million at June 30, 2022 to $92.1 million at September 30, 2022. Interest-bearing checking balances increased $8.7 million, or 21%, from $41.3 million at June 30, 2022 to $50.0 million at September 30, 2022. Money market deposits increased $18.1 million, or 10%, from $189.6 million at June 30, 2022 to $207.7 million at September 30, 2022. Certificates of deposit increased $20.4 million, or 31%, from $66.5 million at June 30, 2022 to $86.9 million at September 30, 2022. Between September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2022, total deposits grew 9%, with strong checking, money market, and time deposit growth partially offset by a decline in non-interest bearing deposits.
With strong growth in commercial business loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, and consumer loans, the loan portfolio increased $29.8 million during the third quarter of 2022 to $448.5 million, compared to $418.7 million during the previous quarter.
The following table illustrates the composition of the loan portfolio:
Sep. 30,
2022
Dec. 31,
2021
Sep. 30,
2021
Commercial real estate
$ 360,325,089
$ 312,736,636
$ 295,356,032
Commercial construction
31,681,479
22,167,820
25,483,655
Commercial business
40,041,080
39,273,664
43,112,165
Consumer
16,453,602
14,052,015
15,245,369
Total loans
$ 448,501,250
$ 388,230,135
$ 379,197,221
Total stockholder's equity increased $1.2 million, or 3%, from $37.4 million at June 30, 2022 to $38.6 million at September 30, 2022, primarily due to net income generated, partially offset by an increase in the unrealized loss position of the investment portfolio. During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, book value per share grew 41 cents, or 3%, to $13.16. Book value has grown by 8% year-to-date, and 11% on a year over year basis, despite the increase in unrealized losses in the investment portfolio related to the recent rise of interest rates.
Selected Financial Data:
September 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
Cash and due from banks
$ 8,644,805
$ 10,545,913
Time deposits at other banks
100,000
100,000
Investments
20,293,499
53,419,674
Loans
448,501,250
388,230,135
Allowance for loan losses
(3,804,036)
(3,322,979)
Premises & equipment
7,933,594
8,075,525
Other assets
12,131,366
12,016,270
Total assets
$ 493,800,478
$ 469,064,538
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 92,121,787
$ 113,175,651
Interest-bearing checking
49,996,885
31,251,216
Money market
207,732,384
184,581,051
Time deposits
86,926,735
70,978,824
Total deposits
436,777,791
399,986,742
Short term borrowings
-
9,000,000
Long term borrowings
9,530,000
15,280,000
Subordinated debt
5,962,515
5,953,144
Other liabilities
2,898,113
3,293,450
Total liabilities
455,168,419
433,513,336
Common stock
2,934,657
2,928,166
Surplus
18,133,646
18,067,622
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(1,170,264)
69,182
Retained earnings
18,734,020
14,486,232
Total stockholders' equity
38,632,059
35,551,202
Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity
$ 493,800,478
$ 469,064,538
Performance Statistics
Qtr Ended
Sep. 30,
2022
Qtr Ended
June 30,
Qtr Ended
Mar. 31,
2022
Qtr Ended
Dec. 31,
2021
Qtr Ended
Sep. 30,
Net interest margin
3.79 %
3.73 %
3.62 %
3.40 %
3.67 %
Nonperforming loans/
Total loans
0.04 %
0.06 %
0.06 %
0.00 %
0.03 %
Nonperforming assets/
Total assets
0.04 %
0.05 %
0.05 %
0.00 %
0.02 %
Allowance for loan losses/
Total loans
0.85%**
0.87%**
0.89%**
0.86%**
0.86%**
Average loans/Average
assets
87.8 %
88.0 %
85.2 %
80.0 %
82.8 %
Non-interest expenses*/
Average assets
2.14 %
2.32 %
2.35 %
2.43 %
2.27 %
Efficiency ratio
56.0 %
60.6 %
61.3 %
70.8 %
61.5 %
Earnings per share – basic
and diluted
$0.52
$0.47
$0.45
$0.32
$0.44
Book value per share
$13.16
$12.75
$12.40
$12.14
$11.86
Total shares outstanding
2,934,657
2,932,440
2,930,134
2,928,166
2,925,874
Weighted average shares outstanding
2,933,642
2,931,285
2,929,243
2,927,008
2,924,797
* Annualized
** Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for loan losses/total loans was 0.85% at September 30, 2022, 0.87% at June 30, 2022, 0.89% at March 31, 2022, 0.86% at December 31, 2021, and 0.88% at September 30, 2021.
Income Statements (unaudited)
Qtr. Ended
Sep. 30,
2022
Qtr. Ended
June 30,
2022
Qtr. Ended
Mar. 31,
2022
Qtr. Ended
Dec. 31,
2021
Qtr. Ended
Sep. 30,
2021
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees
$5,218,510
$4,597,848
$4,401,051
$4,426,009
$4,566,386
Securities
116,783
115,791
112,463
98,387
89,968
Other
107,483
26,483
11,699
19,496
15,790
Total interest income
5,442,776
4,740,122
4,525,213
4,543,892
4,672,144
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
749,425
412,378
394,432
414,096
424,240
Borrowings
41,337
45,690
58,137
96,950
105,289
Subordinated debt
93,123
93,125
93,123
93,124
93,124
Total interest expense
883,885
551,193
545,692
604,170
622,653
Net interest income
4,558,891
4,188,929
3,979,521
3,939,722
4,049,491
Provision for loan losses
167,671
19,150
21,560
59,554
6,834
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
4,391,220
4,169,779
3,957,961
3,880,168
4,042,657
NON-INTEREST INCOME
BOLI income
48,413
47,100
46,591
47,390
47,555
Referral fee income
-
84,725
101,974
-
-
Gain on sale of SBA loans
-
-
94,392
-
-
Other
155,281
134,583
139,833
132,942
131,449
Total non-interest income
203,694
266,408
382,790
180,332
179,004
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries & benefits
1,647,461
1,643,403
1,628,813
1,584,108
1,559,849
Occupancy & equipment
253,856
233,866
253,088
247,547
253,349
Professional fees
73,525
151,939
130,894
139,071
104,768
Advertising
83,724
81,856
80,926
92,159
81,789
Data processing
148,071
134,463
136,335
150,659
160,971
Other
458,443
452,282
445,110
703,462
441,218
Total non-interest expense
2,665,080
2,697,809
2,675,166
2,917,006
2,601,944
Income before federal income tax expense
1,929,834
1,738,378
1,665,585
1,143,494
1,619,717
Federal income tax expense
394,616
352,887
338,506
227,367
326,319
Net income
$1,535,218
$1,385,491
$1,327,079
$ 916,127
$1,293,398
Income Statements (unaudited)
Nine Months
Ended
Nine Months
Ended
2021
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees
$ 14,217,409
$ 13,377,934
Securities
345,037
281,022
Other
145,665
27,587
Total interest income
14,708,111
13,686,543
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
1,556,235
1,405,013
Borrowings
145,164
318,177
Subordinated debt
279,371
279,371
Total interest expense
1,980,770
2,002,561
Net interest income
12,727,341
11,683,982
Provision for loan losses
208,381
517,440
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
12,518,960
11,166,542
NON-INTEREST INCOME
BOLI income
142,104
139,583
Referral fee income
186,699
-
Gain on sale of SBA loans
94,392
-
Other
429,697
398,395
Total non-interest income
852,892
537,978
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries & benefits
4,919,677
4,584,477
Occupancy & equipment
740,810
771,387
Professional fees
356,358
292,216
Advertising
246,506
231,260
Data processing
418,869
498,824
Other
1,355,835
1,258,020
Total non-interest expense
8,038,055
7,636,184
Income before federal income tax expense
5,333,797
4,068,336
Federal income tax expense
1,086,009
812,700
Net income
$ 4,247,788
$ 3,255,636
About First Resource Bancorp, Inc.
First Resource Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of First Resource Bank. First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank with three full-service branches, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.
This press release contains statements that are not of historical facts and may pertain to future operating results or events or management's expectations regarding those results or events. These are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will", "would", "should", "could", or "may" are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are either beyond our control or not reasonably capable of predicting at this time. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are accordingly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. First Resource Bank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements herein, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise.
