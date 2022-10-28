InventHelp Inventor Develops Eyewear to Increase Illumination (LJD-173)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an electrical contractor and I wanted to create a modified pair of eyeglasses to increase visibility while working in darker conditions," said an inventor, from East Rockaway, N.Y., "so I invented J. S. P. EYEWEAR. My design would be easy to use and it could reduce struggles and eye strain."

The patent-pending invention offers a hands-free means to provide illumination in dark or low lighting conditions. In doing so, it can be used while working, reading, camping or engaging in various activities. As a result, it could help to reduce eye strain and it eliminates the hassle of holding a flashlight. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for various members of the labor force, homeowners, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LJD-173, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

