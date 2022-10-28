InventHelp Inventor Develops a Tool to Clean Semi-Truck Interiors (LST-1047)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a truck driver, I would use a blower to clean out the inside cab of big-rig tractor trailers," said an inventor from Los Angeles, Calif. "so I invented the TRUCKER AIR BLOWER HOSE. It is convenient to clean out dust, debris, garbage, etc."

The invention quickly cleans the interior to restore semi-truck's to more comfortable and professional working conditions. It would save time and effort while also improving driving conditions with a clean cab. The TRUCKER AIR BLOWER HOSE is efficient and easy to use. Lightweight and reliable, it can be detached and easily transported.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LST-1047, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

