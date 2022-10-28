InventHelp Inventor Develops Urination Accessory for Women with Yeast Infections (MOT-131)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory for females that can be used to avoid the burning sensation when urinating with a yeast infection," said an inventor, from Mobile, Ala., "so we invented the SURE CUP. Our design prevents the pain associated with urine touching the skin."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to urinate with a yeast infection. In doing so, it prevents urine from touching the affected skin. As a result, it helps to avoid the burning sensation and it could help to reduce pain and irritation. The invention features a reusable and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for women with yeast infections. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

