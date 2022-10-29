Derek and Hannah Jeter Sign Long-term Partnership With Grand Wagoneer

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Derek and Hannah Jeter will appear in Grand Wagoneer's new campaign "Eyes Wide Open" as part of multi-year partnership

Multi-faceted "Eyes Wide Open" marketing campaign, running across North America , launches today ( Oct. 28 ) with a 60-second national spot during the first game of world championship baseball series

360-degree marketing campaign includes television, social media and digital media channels and future print extensions

In addition to the 60-second launch video, the campaign will feature 30-second and 15-second video content running across multiple media platforms

Celebrated baseball player and American sports icon Derek Jeter will star with his wife, fashion model and television host Hannah Jeter in the Grand Wagoneer's new "Eyes Wide Open" campaign as part of a long-term partnership. The 60-second launch spot, "Eyes Wide Open," will debut during the first game of the world championship baseball series this evening. The 60-second "Eyes Wide Open" video can be viewed here.

"Derek is more than an American sports legend whose grit, talent and determination propelled him to achieve the highest heights of professional success. He is also a businessman, family man and a force in popular culture," said Olivier Francois, chief global marketing officer, Stellantis. "Together with Hannah, a former tennis athlete who is a successful fashion model and television host in her own right, they have three young children and embody the American dream. As the Jeter family builds the next chapter of their legacy, the Grand Wagoneer will help take them there as part of our long-term relationship."

"Family means everything to both Hannah and me," said Derek Jeter. "Valuing the time we spend together and working to achieve the goals we set together are critically important, and those are priorities that have been imprinted on me from the example my parents set. I was raised in a city not far from where the Grand Wagoneer is built in Michigan, and this partnership means a lot to me to tap into that rich history and share it with our children."

"Between school drop-offs and daily life, we spend a lot of time together as a family on the road," said Hannah Jeter. "We wanted a vehicle that was authentic to our needs. The Grand Wagoneer will give us all of that, and so much more."

"Wagoneer is steeped in American history, technology and sophistication that supports our customers' active lifestyle," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "The Grand Wagoneer Obsidian driven by Derek and Hannah Jeter embodies American authenticity with an interior that has artisan levels of craftsmanship. And with the all-new Hurricane Twin Turbo 510 engine, delivering 510 horsepower and 500 lb.-ft. of torque, the Grand Wagoneer offers the power, range and dynamics that everyone, including one of America's most celebrated ballplayers, can truly appreciate."

The Jeter family spends a lot of time together, documented on the couple's social media channels, including time driving around Miami and New York and Derek getting his fingernails painted by his daughters. (The Jeter children are portrayed by actors in the "Eyes Wide Open" television campaign.)

The "Eyes Wide Open" video includes voice-over, noting:

"Ever wonder why they call it the American dream …

And not the American goal?

Or the American plan?

Maybe it's because in dreams, you can do anything.

You can be reborn in the motor city …

And rise up in the city that never sleeps.

You can turn time inside out, again and again.

In dreams, you can hold your entire world in the palm of your hand.

And you can do it all with your eyes wide open."

The Grand Wagoneer "Eyes Wide Open" campaign was filmed on the streets of New York City, including Greenwich Village, in addition to upstate New York. The campaign was created in partnership with Highdive agency in Chicago.

Wagoneer

Wagoneer returns as a premium extension of the Jeep® brand while continuing its legacy as the original premium SUV. Building on a rich heritage of premium American craftsmanship while offering a new level of comfort, legendary 4x4 capability and customer service, Wagoneer forges a new path – one that defines the new standard of sophistication, authenticity and modern mobility. Offering a unique and premium customer service experience, Wagoneer delivers warm, capable, innovative and authentic vehicles with premium design cues and technology to a new, distinctive and successful array of customers. Combining these attributes with strong SUV credentials, the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer build on the original premium SUV by defining the next generation of an American icon. Stellantis offers a portfolio of brands and is a leading global automaker and mobility provider. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

