GreenPower Launches Second Round of All-Electric School Bus Pilot Project in Four New West Virginia School Districts

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.V., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc . (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today announced the launch of the second round of its pilot project with the state of West Virginia to demonstrate all-electric school buses in Clay, Grant, Monongalia and Ohio county school districts. The second round of the pilot program will incorporate new terrains, colder weather and longer school bus routes.

Grant County Schools taking delivery of a GreenPower BEAST all-electric, purpose-built school bus. In the photo are Tony Oates, Grant County Treasurer, Mike VanMeter, Grant County Public Schools Transportation Director, Mitch Webster, Grant County public schools superintendent and Mark Nestlen, GreenPower Vice President of Business Development and Strategy. (PRNewswire)

Three all-electric GreenPower Type D BEAST school buses will be deployed in Grant, Monongalia and Ohio school districts, while Clay County will deploy the first all-electric Type A Nano BEAST with ADA capabilities in the state of West Virginia. As in the first round, GreenPower will work with the school districts to ensure adequate charging infrastructure is provided for the pilot. This is the second round of GreenPower's pilot project done in cooperation with Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Economic Development and the West Virginia Department of Education.

"We are steadfast in our commitment to bring clean transportation to areas across West Virginia and beyond and are thrilled to launch the second round of our pilot project to help school districts test GreenPower's all-electric school buses in real world scenarios," said Fraser Atkinson, CEO of GreenPower. "The difference in topical geography and weather will provide us valuable data and a good understanding of how the buses will perform in more mountainous terrain and a colder climate."

GreenPower will collect data from the program including range, charging infrastructure needs and usage rates, operating and maintenance, student and parent acceptance and more. The data will provide school districts and GreenPower a look into the transition from diesel to electric school buses to better protect the health and safety of communities and children from the contamination of NOx emissions.

"GreenPower works with school districts to provide the necessary education, training and support for them to integrate all-electric school buses into their fleet," Atkinson continued, noting that GreenPower offers a comprehensive turn-key program to school districts that include the zero-emission electric school buses, electric vehicle charging systems and infrastructure, vehicle training and maintenance, deployment assistance and general education of the benefits of all-electric, zero-emission school buses.

Clay , Grant , Monongalia and Ohio County School Districts Press Conferences and Electric School Bus Deployment

This week, each of the counties participating in the pilot project will hold a press conference to discuss electrifying their school bus fleet, health and safety benefits for children and the community. This coincides with the training for first responders, drivers and mechanics as well as the first deployments of the three all-electric BEASTs and one Nano BEAST with ADA-compliant capabilities in each county this week. Media are invited and encouraged to attend the press conference and first deployment activities.

Grant County

"The best education is our number one priority at Grant County Schools, but we also have a responsibility to give our students a better planet as well," said Mitch Webster, superintendent of Grant County Schools. "Through our participation in the GreenPower electric school bus pilot program, we can do our part too. Our students will have the opportunity to ride in an all-electric school bus from a company who manufactures these buses right here in our home state and we look forward to being part of the program."

Press Conference: Mon., Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. ET at 204 Jefferson Avenue Petersburg, WV

First Deployment of GreenPower Electric School Bus: Tues., Nov. 1 at 6:30 a.m. ET at 52 Tiger Drive, Mount Storm, WV

Monongalia County

"Monongalia County Schools recognizes that electric buses will be a part of the future of school transportation and will shape how students travel to and from schools. With a major electric bus manufacturer producing buses right here in West Virginia – like the one we are excited to test – electric buses may one day reign over transportation in our county and throughout the state," said Dr. Eddie R. Campbell, superintendent of Monongalia County Schools.

"Our team is looking forward to participating in the GreenPower pilot program to receive first-hand experience driving and maintaining an electric school bus and all that entails," said Tony Harris, director of transportation for Monongalia County Schools.

Press Conference: Tues., Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. ET at 101 Mylan Park Lane, Morgantown, WV

First Deployment of GreenPower Electric School Bus: Wed., Nov. 2 at 5:30 a.m. ET at 101 Mylan Park Lane, Morgantown, WV

Ohio County

"Ohio County Schools is excited to be a pilot county for the GreenPower Pilot Project. We are proud to be a school system utilizing an electric bus in its fleet. Our drivers will have the opportunity to provide valuable feedback in this important initiative. This is a great opportunity for our students, staff and community," said Dr. Kimberly Miller, superintendent of Ohio County Schools.

Press Conference: Wed., Nov. 2 at 11:00 a.m. ET at 280 Fulton Street, Wheeling, WV

First Deployment of GreenPower Electric School Bus: Thurs., Nov. 3 at 4:55 a.m. ET at 280 Fulton Street, Wheeling, WV

Clay County

"Clay County Schools is excited to be the first school district in West Virginia to utilize GreenPower's all-electric Nano BEAST school bus with ADA capabilities," said Joe Paxton, superintendent of Clay County Schools. "We are constantly searching for new technologies to improve our district and experience for our students. We look forward to being a part of this project and the multitude of benefits of an all-electric fleet to come."

Press Conference: Thurs, Nov. 3 at 1 p.m. ET at 285 Church St, Clay, WV 25043

First Deployment of GreenPower Electric School Bus: Friday, Nov. 4 at 6 a.m. ET at 285 Church St, Clay, WV 25043

About GreenPower Motor Company

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van, and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, GreenPower's business and operations and the environment in which it operates, which are based on GreenPower's operations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "upon", "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict or are beyond GreenPower's control. A number of important factors, including those set forth in other public filings (filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com ), could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements relate to the date on which they are made. GreenPower disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. © 2022 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

Monongalia County Schools taking delivery of a GreenPower BEAST all-electric, purpose-built school bus. In the photo are Nicole Kemper, Chief School Business Official & Treasurer, Robert DeSantis, Associate Superintendent, Donna Talerico, Deputy Superintendent, Dr. Eddie Campbell, Superintendent, Tony Harris, Director of Transportation and Mark Nestlen, GreenPower Vice President of Business Development and Strategy. (PRNewswire)

Ohio County Schools taking delivery of a GreenPower BEAST all-electric, purpose-built school bus. In the photo are David Moore, WV state bus inspector, Sam Croft, Ohio County School District Professional School Bus Technician, Randy McCardle, Ohio County School District Professional School Bus Technician, David Crumm, Ohio County School District Administrator of Operations and Mark Nestlen, GreenPower Vice President of Business Development and Strategy. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/GreenPower Motor Company) (PRNewswire)

