LEGGETT & PLATT REPORTS 3Q RESULTS

3Q sales were $1.29 billion , a 2% decrease vs 3Q21

3Q EBIT of $113 million , down $31 million vs 3Q21

3Q EPS of $.52 , a decrease of $.19 vs 3Q21

2022 guidance unchanged from October 10 announcement: sales of $5 .1–$5.2 billion; EPS of $2 .30–$2.45

Diversified manufacturer Leggett & Platt reported third quarter sales of $1.29 billion, a 2% decrease versus third quarter last year.

Organic sales 1 were down 3%

Previously announced Hydraulic Cylinders and Textile acquisitions completed in August, net of small divestitures, added 1% to sales

Third quarter EBIT was $113 million, down $31 million from third quarter 2021.

EBIT decreased primarily from lower volume, lower overhead absorption from reduced production, and operational inefficiencies in Specialty Foam, partially offset by metal margin expansion

EBIT margin was 8.7%, down from 10.9% in the third quarter of 2021

Third quarter EPS was $.52. EPS decreased $.19 versus third quarter 2021 primarily reflecting lower EBIT.

CEO COMMENTS

President and CEO Mitch Dolloff commented, "The current global economic environment and its effect on the consumer negatively impacted our third quarter results. As anticipated, we continue to experience demand and margin recovery in our Specialized Products segment. The U.S. bedding market remains fairly stable but at relatively weak levels, and we began to see slowing in other markets such as European bedding, home furniture, work furniture, and steel. As a result of these lower demand levels and the increasingly challenging macroeconomic environment, we lowered our full year guidance on October 10th.

"Third quarter earnings per share were slightly better than expected primarily due to incentive compensation adjustments. At the midpoint of guidance, fourth quarter is now expected to be slightly lower than third quarter primarily due to further reductions in steel rod production in response to the slowing steel market.

"We continue to focus on things we can control and are taking action to mitigate the impact of these challenges by aligning costs, production levels, and inventory with demand; evaluating near-term opportunities with our customers and working with them on new product developments; and continuing to build out our existing businesses through acquisitions. Our strong balance sheet and cash flow give us confidence in our ability to navigate challenging markets while investing in long-term opportunities."

DEBT, CASH FLOW, AND LIQUIDITY

Net Debt 2 was 2.63x trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA 2

Operating cash flow was $65 million in the third quarter, an increase of $15 million versus third quarter 2021, reflecting a smaller use of working capital partially offset by lower earnings

Capital expenditures were $25 million

Total liquidity was $1.0 billion

DIVIDEND

In August, Leggett & Platt's Board of Directors declared a $.44 per share third quarter dividend, two cents higher than last year's third quarter dividend

At an annual indicated dividend of $1.76 per share, the yield is 5.3% based upon Friday's closing stock price of $33.42 per share

STOCK REPURCHASES

Repurchased .1 million shares at an average price of $38.42

Issued .05 million shares through employee benefit plans

Shares outstanding at the end of the third quarter were 132.6 million

2022 GUIDANCE

Full year 2022 sales and EPS guidance unchanged from October 10 announcement

Sales are expected to be $5 .1–$5.2 billion, roughly flat to +2% versus 2021 Down mid-teens in Bedding Products Segment Up low double digits in Specialized Products Segment Down low single digits in Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products Segment

EPS is expected to be $2 .30–$2.45

Based on this framework, EBIT margin should be 9.5% to 10.0%

Additional expectations:

Implied 4Q Guidance:

SEGMENT RESULTS – Third Quarter 2022 (versus 3Q 2021)

Bedding Products –

Trade sales decreased 12%

EBIT decreased $37 million , primarily from lower volume, lower overhead absorption as production and inventory levels were adjusted to meet reduced demand, and operational inefficiencies in Specialty Foam. These decreases were partially offset by higher metal margin.

Specialized Products –

Trade sales increased 24%

EBIT increased $9 million , primarily from higher volume partially offset by currency impact, higher raw material costs, and labor inefficiencies

Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products –

Trade sales were flat

EBIT decreased $3 million , primarily from lower volume partially offset by pricing discipline

SLIDES AND CONFERENCE CALL

A set of slides containing summary financial information is available from the Investor Relations section of Leggett's website at www.leggett.com. Management will host a conference call at 7:30 a.m. Central (8:30 a.m. Eastern) on Tuesday, November 1. The webcast can be accessed from Leggett's website. The dial-in number is (201) 689-8341; there is no passcode.

Fourth quarter results will be released after the market closes on Monday, February 6, 2023, with a conference call the next morning.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit Leggett's website at www.leggett.com.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION: Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) is a diversified manufacturer that designs and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in most homes and automobiles. The 139-year-old Company is comprised of 15 business units, approximately 20,000 employees, and over 130 manufacturing facilities located in 17 countries.

Leggett & Platt is the leading U.S.-based manufacturer of: a) bedding components; b) automotive seat support and lumbar systems; c) specialty bedding foams and private label finished mattresses; d) components for home furniture and work furniture; e) flooring underlayment; f) adjustable beds; and g) bedding industry machinery.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including, but not limited to the amount of the Company's forecasted 2022 full-year volume growth; acquisition sales growth; sales, EPS, capital expenditures; depreciation and amortization; net interest expense; fully diluted shares; operating cash flow; EBIT margin; effective tax rate; amount of dividends; raw material related price increases (net of currency impact); volume in each of the Company's segments; and implied fourth quarter 2022 sales and EPS. Such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements described in this provision and reflect only the beliefs of Leggett at the time the statement is made. Because all forward-looking statements deal with the future, they are subject to risks, uncertainties and developments which might cause actual events or results to differ materially from those envisioned or reflected in any forward-looking statement. Moreover, we do not have, and do not undertake, any duty to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement was made. Some of these risks and uncertainties include: the adverse impact on our sales, earnings, liquidity, margins, cash flow, costs, and financial condition caused by: the Russian invasion of Ukraine; global inflationary impacts; macro-economic impacts; the COVID-19 pandemic; the demand for our products and our customers' products; growth rates in the industries in which we participate and opportunities in those industries; our manufacturing facilities' ability to remain fully operational and obtain necessary raw materials and parts, maintain appropriate labor levels and ship finished products to customers; the impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets; restructuring-related costs; our ability to access the commercial paper market or borrow under our revolving credit facility, including compliance with restrictive covenants that may limit our operational flexibility and our ability to timely pay our debt; adverse impact from supply chain disruptions; our ability to manage working capital; increases or decreases in our capital needs, which may vary depending on acquisition or divestiture activity; our capital expenditures; our ability to collect trade receivables; market conditions; price and product competition from foreign and domestic competitors; cost and availability of raw materials (including semiconductors and chemicals) due to supply chain disruptions or otherwise; labor and energy costs; cash generation sufficient to pay the dividend; cash repatriation from foreign accounts; our ability to pass along raw material cost increases through increased selling prices; conflict between China and Taiwan; our ability to maintain profit margins if customers change the quantity or mix of our components in their finished products; our ability to maintain and grow the profitability of acquired companies; political risks; changing tax rates; increased trade costs; risks related to operating in foreign countries; cybersecurity breaches; customer losses and insolvencies; disruption to our steel rod mill and other operations and supply chain because of severe weather-related events, natural disaster, fire, explosion, terrorism, pandemic, governmental action or labor strikes; foreign currency fluctuation; the amount of share repurchases; the imposition or continuation of anti-dumping duties on innersprings, steel wire rod and mattresses; data privacy; climate change compliance costs and market, technological and reputational impacts; our ESG obligations; litigation risks; and risk factors in the "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" sections in Leggett's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q reports filed with the SEC.

1 Trade sales excluding acquisitions/divestitures in the last 12 months

2 Please refer to attached tables for Non-GAAP Reconciliations

October 31, 2022 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

THIRD QUARTER

YEAR TO DATE (In millions, except per share data)

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change Trade sales

$ 1,294.4

$ 1,319.2

(2) %

$ 3,950.9

$ 3,739.7

6 % Cost of goods sold

1,063.9

1,063.1





3,184.7

2,966.8



Gross profit

230.5

256.1

(10) %

766.2

772.9

(1) % Selling & administrative expenses

100.4

103.6

(3) %

317.5

322.5

(2) % Amortization

16.6

17.8





50.0

51.6



Other expense (income), net

0.3

(9.5)





4.9

(45.0)



Earnings before interest and taxes

113.2

144.2

(21) %

393.8 ` 443.8

(11) % Net interest expense

19.7

18.4





59.2

55.5



Earnings before income taxes

93.5

125.8





334.6

388.3



Income taxes

22.0

28.6





77.5

91.3



Net earnings

71.5

97.2





257.1

297.0



Less net income from non-controlling interest

(0.1)

-





(0.1)

(0.1)



Net Earnings Attributable to L&P

$ 71.4

$ 97.2

(27) %

$ 257.0

$ 296.9

(13) % Earnings per diluted share























Net earnings per diluted share

$ 0.52

$ 0.71

(27) %

$ 1.88

$ 2.17

(13) % Shares outstanding























Common stock (at end of period)

132.6

133.4

(0.6) %

132.6

133.4

(0.6) % Basic (average for period)

135.7

136.4





136.2

136.2



Diluted (average for period)

136.1

136.9

(0.6) %

136.6

136.7

(0.1) %

























CASH FLOW

THIRD QUARTER

YEAR TO DATE (In millions)

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change Net earnings

$ 71.5

$ 97.2





$ 257.1

$ 297.0



Depreciation and amortization

44.1

46.6





134.3

140.8



Working capital decrease (increase)

(44.8)

(104.4)





(214.9)

(367.9)



Impairments

-

-





-

-



Other operating activities

(5.3)

10.7





17.8

10.5



Net Cash from Operating Activities

$ 65.5

$ 50.1

31 %

$ 194.3

$ 80.4

142 % Additions to PP&E

(24.7)

(26.8)





(65.5)

(75.8)



Purchase of companies, net of cash

(62.5)

(0.4)





(62.5)

(152.3)



Proceeds from business and asset sales

0.3

7.7





3.0

38.6



Dividends paid

(58.7)

(56.0)





(170.8)

(162.3)



Repurchase of common stock, net

(3.4)

0.4





(60.3)

(6.6)



Additions (payments) to debt, net

50.5

33.6





52.9

164.9



Other

(10.7)

(5.5)





(26.6)

(1.1)



Increase (Decrease) in Cash & Equivalents

$ (43.7)

$ 3.1





$ (135.5)

$ (114.2)





























FINANCIAL POSITION

Sep 30,

Dec 31,















(In millions)

2022

2021

Change











Cash and equivalents

$ 226.2

$ 361.7















Receivables

730.3

651.5















Inventories

976.0

993.2















Other current assets

68.5

58.9















Total current assets

2,001.0

2,065.3

(3) %











Net fixed assets

741.2

781.5















Operating lease right-of-use assets

190.8

192.6















Goodwill

1,449.6

1,449.6















Intangible assets and deferred costs, both at net

792.6

818.3















TOTAL ASSETS

$ 5,175.2

$ 5,307.3

(2) %











Trade accounts payable

$ 512.5

$ 613.8















Current debt maturities

7.4

300.6















Current operating lease liabilities

44.7

44.5















Other current liabilities

400.4

376.8















Total current liabilities

965.0

1,335.7

(28) %











Long-term debt

2,133.6

1,789.7

19 %











Operating lease liabilities

151.1

153.0















Deferred taxes and other liabilities

362.7

380.3















Equity

1,562.8

1,648.6

(5) %











Total Capitalization

4,210.2

3,971.6

6 %











TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY

$ 5,175.2

$ 5,307.3

(2) %



































































October 31, 2022 SEGMENT RESULTS 1

THIRD QUARTER

YEAR TO DATE (In millions)

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change Bedding Products























Trade sales

$ 582.0

$ 664.1

(12) %

$ 1,833.9

$ 1,808.6

1 % EBIT

43.9

81.1

(46) %

189.2

245.3

(23) % EBIT margin

7.5 %

12.2 %

-470 bps 2 10.3 %

13.6 %

-330 bps Gain on sale of real estate

-

-





-

(28.2)



Adjusted EBIT

43.9

81.1

(46) %

189.2

217.1

(13) % Adjusted EBIT margin

7.5 %

12.2 %

-470 bps

10.3 %

12.0 %

-170 bps Depreciation and amortization

25.7

27.3





78.1

79.8



Adjusted EBITDA

69.6

108.4

(36) %

267.3

296.9

(10) % Adjusted EBITDA margin

12.0 %

16.3 %

-430 bps

14.6 %

16.4 %

-180 bps

























Specialized Products























Trade sales

$ 291.3

$ 235.6

24 %

$ 815.5

$ 734.9

11 % EBIT

31.3

22.4

40 %

73.0

85.0

(14) % EBIT margin

10.7 %

9.5 %

120 bps

9.0 %

11.6 %

-260 bps Depreciation and amortization

9.7

11.7





30.4

35.0



Adjusted EBITDA

41.0

34.1

20 %

103.4

120.0

(14) % Adjusted EBITDA margin

14.1 %

14.5 %

-40 bps

12.7 %

16.3 %

-360 bps

























Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products























Trade sales

$ 421.1

$ 419.5

— %

$ 1,301.5

$ 1,196.2

9 % EBIT

38.3

41.1

(7) %

132.3

114.1

16 % EBIT margin

9.1 %

9.8 %

-70 bps

10.2 %

9.5 %

70 bps Depreciation and amortization

5.7

6.0





17.5

18.1



Adjusted EBITDA

44.0

47.1

(7) %

149.8

132.2

13 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

10.4 %

11.2 %

-80 bps

11.5 %

11.1 %

40 bps

























Total Company























Trade sales

$ 1,294.4

$ 1,319.2

(2) %

$ 3,950.9

$ 3,739.7

6 % EBIT - segments

113.5

144.6

(22) %

394.5

444.4

(11) % Intersegment eliminations and other

(0.3)

(0.4)





(0.7)

(0.6)



EBIT

113.2

144.2

(21) %

393.8

443.8

(11) % EBIT margin

8.7 %

10.9 %

-220 bps

10.0 %

11.9 %

-190 bps Gain on sale of real estate 3

-

-





-

(28.2)



Adjusted EBIT 3

113.2

144.2

(21) %

393.8

415.6

(5) % Adjusted EBIT margin 3

8.7 %

10.9 %

-220 bps

10.0 %

11.1 %

-110 bps Depreciation and amortization - segments

41.1

45.0





126.0

132.9



Depreciation and amortization - unallocated 4

3.0

1.6





8.3

7.9



Adjusted EBITDA 3

$ 157.3

$ 190.8

(18) %

$ 528.1

$ 556.4

(5) % Adjusted EBITDA margin

12.2 %

14.5 %

-230 bps

13.4 %

14.9 %

-150 bps

























LAST SIX QUARTERS

2021

2022 Selected Figures (In Millions)

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q Trade sales

1,269.6

1,319.2

1,332.9

1,322.3

1,334.2

1,294.4 Sales growth (vs. prior year)

50 %

9 %

13 %

15 %

5 %

(2) % Volume growth (same locations vs. prior year)

31 %

(6) %

(5) %

(4) %

(6) %

(8) %

























Adjusted EBIT 3

143.7

144.2

152.2

137.6

143.0

113.2 Cash from operations

40.9

50.1

190.9

39.0

89.8

65.5

























Adjusted EBITDA (trailing twelve months) 3

772.9

760.8

755.1

764.6

760.3

726.8 (Long-term debt + current maturities - cash and equivalents) / adj. EBITDA 3,5

2.32

2.41

2.29

2.32

2.39

2.63

























Organic Sales (Vs. Prior Year) 6

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q Bedding Products

50 %

12 %

15 %

16 %

— %

(12) % Specialized Products

69 %

(4) %

(4) %

2 %

8 %

19 % Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products

43 %

12 %

17 %

17 %

10 %

— % Overall

50 %

8 %

11 %

13 %

5 %

(3) %

























1 Segment and overall company margins calculated on net trade sales. 2 bps = basis points; a unit of measure equal to 1/100th of 1%. 3 Refer to next page for non-GAAP reconciliations. 4 Consists primarily of depreciation of non-operating assets. 5 EBITDA based on trailing twelve months. 6 Trade sales excluding sales attributable to acquisitions and divestitures consummated in the last 12 months.

























October 31, 2022 RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED (GAAP) TO ADJUSTED (Non-GAAP) FINANCIAL MEASURES 10

























Non-GAAP Adjustments 7

2021

2022 (In millions, except per share data)

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q Gain on sale of real estate

(28.2)

-

-

-

-

- Non-GAAP Adjustments (Pretax) 8

(28.2)

-

-

-

-

- Income tax impact

6.9

-

-

-

-

- Non-GAAP Adjustments (After Tax)

(21.3)

-

-

-

-

-

























Diluted shares outstanding

136.8

136.9

137.0

136.9

136.7

136.1

























EPS Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments

(0.16)

-

-

-

-

-

























Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Margin, and EPS 7

2021

2022 (In millions, except per share data)

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q Trade sales

1,269.6

1,319.2

1,332.9

1,322.3

1,334.2

1,294.4

























EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes)

171.9

144.2

152.2

137.6

143.0

113.2 Non-GAAP adjustments (pretax and excluding interest)

(28.2)

-

-

-

-

- Adjusted EBIT

143.7

144.2

152.2

137.6

143.0

113.2

























EBIT margin

13.5 %

10.9 %

11.4 %

10.4 %

10.7 %

8.7 % Adjusted EBIT Margin

11.3 %

10.9 %

11.4 %

10.4 %

10.7 %

8.7 %

























EBIT

171.9

144.2

152.2

137.6

143.0

113.2 Depreciation and amortization

48.1

46.6

46.5

45.7

44.5

44.1 EBITDA

220.0

190.8

198.7

183.3

187.5

157.3 Non-GAAP adjustments (pretax and excluding interest)

(28.2)

-

-

-

-

- Adjusted EBITDA

191.8

190.8

198.7

183.3

187.5

157.3

























EBITDA margin

17.3 %

14.5 %

14.9 %

13.9 %

14.1 %

12.2 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

15.1 %

14.5 %

14.9 %

13.9 %

14.1 %

12.2 %

























Diluted EPS

0.82

0.71

0.77

0.66

0.70

0.52 EPS impact of non-GAAP adjustments

(0.16)

-

-

-

-

- Adjusted EPS

0.66

0.71

0.77

0.66

0.70

0.52

























Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 9

2021

2022



2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q Total debt

2,025.7

2,066.0

2,090.3

2,104.4

2,090.8

2,141.0 Less: cash and equivalents

(231.6)

(234.7)

(361.7)

(327.3)

(269.9)

(226.2) Net debt

1,794.1

1,831.3

1,728.6

1,777.1

1,820.9

1,914.8

























Adjusted EBITDA, trailing 12 months

772.9

760.8

755.1

764.6

760.3

726.8

























Net Debt / Leggett Reported 12-month Adjusted EBITDA

2.32

2.41

2.29

2.32

2.39

2.63

























7 Management and investors use these measures as supplemental information to assess operational performance. 8 The ($28.2) 2Q 2021 non-GAAP adjustment is included in the Other income line on the income statement. 9 Management and investors use this ratio as supplemental information to assess ability to pay off debt. These ratios are calculated differently than the Company's credit facility covenant ratio. 10 Calculations impacted by rounding.

