U.S. Department of Defense Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office (JCO) Names and Recommends D-Fend Solutions' EnforceAir C-sUAS to Protect Installations;

Recommendation Based on Demonstrations at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona

RA'ANANA, Israel and MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Fend Solutions is proud to announce that EnforceAir has been recommended by the U.S. Department of Defense's (DoD) Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office (JCO). EnforceAir was named and recommended as a subcomponent integrated within SAIC's Valkyrie C2 system.

EnforceAir was recognized for its RF detection and mitigation, its demonstrated impressive effectors and its ability to force-land specific named drones. D-Fend Solutions' EnforceAir was the only named RF cyber takeover technology.

The JCO recommendations came out of a formal U.S. Government evaluation event held at Yuma Proving Ground in April 2022.

"It's an honor to be recognized by the U.S. DoD Joint C-sUAS Office, following a rigorous demonstration and evaluation" said Zohar Halachmi, Chairman and CEO of D-Fend Solutions. "We're excited to provide continued support for the counter-drone mission, within a layered defense, integrated in the most advanced C-UAS systems for the nation's defense."

The Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office (JCO), established by the Secretary of the Army in February 2020, leads and directs joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-sUAS) doctrine, requirements, material and training to establish joint solutions to address current and future small UAS threats.

D-Fend Solutions is the leading counter-drone, cyber-takeover technology provider, enabling full control, safety and continuity during rogue drone incidents across complex and sensitive environments, to overcome both current and emerging drone threats. With hundreds of deployments worldwide, EnforceAir, the company's flagship offering, focuses on the most dangerous drone threats in the military, public safety, airport, prison, major event and critical infrastructure environments. D-Fend Solutions' technology has been chosen as best-in-class and is in deployment at top-tier U.S. government agencies – including with U.S. military, federal law enforcement and homeland security – as well as major international airports globally. EnforceAir autonomously executes RF, cyber-takeovers of rogue drones for a safe landing and outcome, ensuring the smooth flow of communications, commerce, transportation and everyday life.

