XT.COM Lists Heaven in Its Innovation Zone

SINGAPORE, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of HEAVEN on its platform in the Innovation Zone (Web 3.0) and the HEAVEN/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2022-10-31 9:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit HEAVEN for trading at 2022-10-30 9:00 (UTC)

Withdrawals for HEAVEN will open at 2022-11-01 9:00 (UTC)

About HEAVEN TOKEN

Heaven is a utility token circulating through the Heaven ecosystem's (blockchain) software, apps, future gaming and e-commerce store. This circulation across the blockchain enables the stability of the token.

It integrates with applications such as wellness centers, matrimonial apps, NFTs and gaming. Users can enter their tokens into the ecosystem, which can be used on any product or yield platform.

The platform allows users to convert Heaven tokens to Heaven card using the platform's wallet. Inside the Heaven wallet, an auto-exchange mechanism will enable investors to spend normally.

With a total capping of 1 trillion, Heaven's circulating supply starts at 5 billion, adding 1 billion each year for the following five years, up to 10 billion. The remaining supply will be locked up in escrow for future mining and play-to-earn games in VR.

Users can mainly put Heaven tokens in asset-yielding systems and web applications.

About Heaven Eco Hub

Heaven eco hub is a uniquely designed and bespoke software that enables its members to connect with others, run teams, obtain free education and take complete advantage of other membership features.

Heaven will partner with special tech start-ups for renewable energy resources, ocean clean-up systems, clean water for humanity and much more.

Apart from the eco-friendly partnerships, Heaven also offers users unique software such as dream creation software, which can be used by entrepreneurs, early retirees, and for maternal planning. Art enthusiasts can access NFT super stores and gaming options. Heaven offers students a free schooling system with an extra curriculum for several activities.

XT.com will continue to further strengthen its battle-hardened crypto listing strategies to improve the trading options for all of its users. Deposit, trading, and withdrawal options will be available live and colored for both HEAVEN and XT holders. Everyone is encouraged to indulge in HEAVEN trading seamlessly anytime, anywhere without any limitations. As promised, XT.COM will continue welcoming projects for crypto listings and achieve parallel growth with them.

Website: https://www.heavenecohub.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HeavenEcoHub

Telegram: https://t.me/+Cpl6jnT7YSNiNzJk

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

