Confie Partners with Toys for Tots for Sixth Consecutive Year

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Confie, the leading personal lines distributor in the U.S., today announced it has renewed its 5-star corporate sponsorship with Toys for Tots for the sixth consecutive year. Last year, the company provided $2.1 million in advertising services and collected 3,500 toys across the United States.

(PRNewsfoto/Confie) (PRNewswire)

"Our long-term relationship with Toys for Tots remains one of the most rewarding partnerships we have at Confie," said Confie CEO Cesar Soriano. "Our team looks forward to this season every year, and we're honored to work with such an incredible program for another year."

Run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve, the Marine Toys for Tots distributes toys to children in need during the holiday season. The basic mission of the Marine Toys for Tots program is to collect new, unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas. Through the gift of a new toy, the program aims to help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America's youth.

"We are very pleased to welcome Confie back as a 5-Star National Corporate Sponsor of the 2022 Marine Toys for Tots Campaign," said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, vice president of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "Confie's community service goals certainly align with those the Marine Corps has promoted for over 75 years through our Toys for Tots Program. With their generous support we will be able to fulfill the holiday dreams of thousands of less fortunate children who otherwise might be forgotten."

Confie retail locations will start accepting donations on November 1st through December 9th. In celebration of World Cup Qatar 2022, retail locations will be distributing bracket calendars available to their customers. Donors who are fans of soccer are welcome to receive a bracket calendar while supplies last.

To learn more about how to help donate to Toys for Tots, visit www.toysfortots.org. To find donations sites, please visit Freeway Insurance at www.freewayinsurance.com.

About Confie

Established in 2008, Confie is the nation's leading personal lines insurance distribution company. Today, Confie meets customers wherever they are – with more than 800 retail locations in 23 states, the Bluefire general agency, and a telephone and online shared service center servicing all 50 states. With flexible insurance options, outstanding value, and convenient service, Confie's aspiration is to be the most trusted source of insurance solutions so our customers can have peace of mind. For more information about Confie, visit www.confie.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Confie