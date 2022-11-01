Dansons Launches Surelock Heroes Program to Honor First Responders, Military

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dansons, the parent company of Surelock Security Co.®, is honoring first responders and military members with the launch of its new Surelock Heroes program.

Surelock Heroes offers first responders, military members, and veterans a 25% discount on regular priced items on the Surelock Security website.

"We are so thankful for the selfless work of these heroes who lay their lives on the line to protect us daily," said Dansons President Jeff Thiessen. "We feel blessed that we can offer this program to show our appreciation by helping them protect what can't be replaced in their own homes."

Any past or present police officers, firefighters, military members, or military veterans in the United States are eligible.

ID.me verification is available at checkout, and the discount will be reflected once verification is complete.

Learn more about Surelock Heroes by visiting the website.

About Dansons

Dansons was founded in 1999 by Dan Thiessen and two of his sons. They own and operate multiple companies and brands within Dansons, each with a reputation that fits the founders – reliable, dependable, honest, and family-oriented. From world-class wood pellet grills and vertical smokers to industrial lubricants, security safes and horse bedding, Dansons offers a wide range of quality products within their respective industries.

About Surelock Security Co.

Surelock Security Co. was built upon inclusivity, affordability, and innovation to bring you the most secure safes on the market. We are constantly striving to bring new and exciting products that you can depend on to protect what can't be replaced. We proudly offer many sizes and styles of gun and home safes, as well as cabinets and accessories, so you can find the perfect fit for your lifestyle, treasures, and belongings.

