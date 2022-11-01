Glia and Tethr Partner to Deliver Enhanced Analytics for Digital Customer Service

Conversation intelligence solution provides insights and metrics to improve customer experience

NEW YORK and AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, the leading provider of Digital Customer Service (DCS), and Tethr, the leading AI-powered conversation intelligence platform, today announced a strategic partnership to help companies improve their customer experience and drive business results.

Glia's DCS platform enables a seamless digital-first customer experience across all channels—SMS, chat, voice and video—without breaking the digital connection. Glia's online collaboration tools, including CoBrowsing, allow companies to guide customers, accelerate engagement and improve overall satisfaction.

When combined with Tethr's conversation intelligence platform, users see analytics from every customer interaction so they can quickly identify business trends, monitor key customer support metrics, and spot opportunities to improve the customer experience.

TwinStar Credit Union, a best-in-class financial institution in Washington state, leveraged both Glia and Tethr as part of its successful member service strategy.

"Using Tethr and Glia together makes life better for our members, and for our Contact Center teams. We can offer seamless digital experiences and measure every interaction to ensure we're providing exceptional member experiences by maintaining the level of service our members deserve," Director of Digital Experience at TwinStar Credit Union Aaron Mickelson said.

"Glia and Tethr share a common vision in making the customer experience as effortless as possible. Tethr's analytics add great value to Glia's Digital Customer Service platform, allowing financial institutions to understand customer sentiment, mitigate churn, and take actions to continuously improve the customer experience," said Steve Kaish, SVP of Alliances for Glia.

"Tethr and Glia working together unlocks the potential of AI technology and digital communication. Through this joint effort, Glia customers will be able to fundamentally improve customer experience," said Tethr CEO Robert Beasley.

About Glia

Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's Digital Customer Service (DCS) solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration, and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with over 300 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named both a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company and a Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating) for a second year in a row, Glia continues to achieve broad industry recognition and customer service thought leadership including publishing the definitive book on DCS with Wiley. The company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors. To learn more, visit glia.com.

About Tethr

Tethr envisions a world where every company listens, and every customer is heard. Tethr is a cloud-based conversation intelligence platform that combines powerful AI, machine learning, and over a decade of research to surface contextual insights from customer interactions. Tethr quickly and easily turns large amounts of unstructured customer conversation data into insights that fuel smarter decisions and improved business performance. For more information or to try out Tethr for free, visit tethr.com and follow Tethr on LinkedIn .

