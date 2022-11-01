Globo Strikes Partnership Deal with American Startup HeadSpin to Co-Create a Solution to Improve the User Experience of Smart TVs

– Joint development places Globo on the leading edge of global innovation ecosystems. –

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globo announced today its latest strategic partnership with HeadSpin , a developer of a data science-driven digital experience intelligence platform used to provide flawless digital experiences, to offer a state-of-the-art testing automation solution, conducted in real-time, with AI & ML capabilities to perform root cause analyses of problems that erode user experience.

The product-market fit was developed from Globo's experience with its streaming service Globoplay, and in a joint effort between its technology team and HeadSpin. The product is already being used by Globo and is now available for sale to other players in the media industry.

"We want to be increasingly recognized as a gateway for companies looking to expand their business operations in Brazil, tapping into this new market with a solid and long-lasting strategy. We hold valuable assets used for the development of new products and solutions and are willing to share our knowledge and experience to promote innovation and growth in the media industry as a whole," said Carlos Moreira, Globo's Director of Ecosystem & International Partnerships at the Silicon Valley Hub.

With operations in Silicon Valley since 2019, aimed at identifying high-performance startups to develop new partnerships and solutions for its businesses, the partnership also reinforces the company's commitment to becoming a media-tech company, in which building a direct-to-consumer (D2C) business model has been a key pillar in its digital transformation process.

"Globo is driving its omnichannel growth in Brazil and around the world, and to do so, it sought a technology partner to improve the end user streaming experience across multiple locations and devices. With the help of HeadSpin's solution, Globo is able to focus on development of new products to increase user engagement on devices such as Smart TVs and mobile phones," said Rajeev Butani, CEO at HeadSpin.

In this way, HeadSpin has taken advantage of Globo's technological expertise, in addition to its extensive experience in the media and entertainment industry and penetration of the Brazilian market. In contrast, Globo will increase its presence in the media industry by giving Globo Ventures the opportunity to become a future shareholder of HeadSpin.

About Globo

Latin America's largest media company, Globo, brings together free-to-air and pay TV channels, in addition to digital products and services. Its linear channels speak to more than 120 million people in Brazil every day. It provides audiences a complete viewing experience, which combines the ability to produce high-quality content with technological expertise, with distribution on various platforms, such as TV Globo, a free-to-air TV channel; its 26 pay TV channels; its SVOD and streaming platform Globoplay; and digital products: news G1; sports GE.globo; and entertainment Gshow, among others.

About HeadSpin

HeadSpin is the world's first Digital Experience AI Platform combining cloud-hosted and on-prem global device infrastructure, test automation, and ML-driven performance and quality of experience analytics for mobile, web, audio, and video. HeadSpin empowers engineering, QA, operations, and product teams to assure optimal digital experiences throughout the development lifecycle. Learn more at www.HeadSpin.io.

