Kootenay Silver is Saddened to Announce the Passing of Brian Groves

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN) (the "Company" or "Kootenay") It is with sad hearts that we inform our shareholders of the passing of Brian Groves, who has been a director of Kootenay for the past 13 years. Brian always provided a measured and thoughtful perspective. Beyond his input as a director, his friendship, wry sense of humour, and comradery will be greatly missed.

Brian had a long and productive career in minerals exploration, advancing from field work through to management and executive levels in both junior exploration companies and international mining companies. He was well regarded and respected by those who worked with him and knew him as a friend. Brian will be greatly missed. We send our condolences to his family.

