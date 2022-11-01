Real-World Application of Lunit INSIGHT to be Spotlighted at RSNA 2022 (Oral Presentations)

7 oral presentations and 1 e-poster highlighting Lunit's most up-to-date research on its AI solution for radiology, have been accepted by RSNA

Program will include studies evaluating the performance of Lunit's commercial AI software across massive real-world population groups

Software now clinically used in more than 1,000 global medical sites

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunit (KRX: 328130.KQ), a leading global provider of AI-powered cancer solutions, today announced it will be returning to the Radiological Society of North America to attend the 108th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting (RSNA 2022), to be held from Nov. 27 – Dec. 1. The company will present 8 abstracts highlighting its most up-to-date research on the Lunit INSIGHT suite, an AI solution for radiology.

Since 2016, the company has continued to present findings yearly at RSNA based on its most mature products for radiology—Lunit INSIGHT CXR, an AI solution for chest x-ray, and Lunit INSIGHT MMG, an AI solution for mammography. Lunit has since presented upgraded versions of the two software, now clinically available in 1,000 medical sites across more than 40 countries.

Last year, Lunit also showcased a demo version of its brand-new AI solution for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (Lunt INSIGHT DBT), signaling its expansion of the Lunit INSIGHT product line.

This year's program will feature 7 oral presentations including studies that aimed to evaluate the performance of Lunit's commercial AI suite for radiology across massive real-world population groups.

Presentations based on Lunit INSIGHT CXR will include an investigation of the clinical impact of implementing an AI CXR CAD system on the referral rate to chest CT, as well as a study aimed to evaluate the efficacy of a deep learning-based chest CT registration model for pulmonary nodule interval changes.

Presentations featuring Lunit INSIGHT MMG will include an evaluation of AI as an independent reader for screening mammograms, a study measuring the impact of downsampling of digital mammography images on AI cancer detection, and a study comparing the performance of the Lunit INSIGHT MMG and Lunit INSIGHT DBT.

"Lunit is proud to announce that 7 out of our 8 research studies have been selected for oral presentation at RSNA this year—a meaningful breakthrough in the academic recognition of the developing medical AI field," said Lunit CEO Brandon Suh. "We plan on utilizing this year's meeting to actively interact with our business partners and visitors."

Lunit at RSNA 2022

Visit booth #4939 for product demonstrations of the Lunit INSIGHT suite. Available from Nov. 27 – Nov. 30, 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

About Lunit

With AI, Lunit aims to 'conquer cancer,' one of the leading causes of death worldwide. Lunit is an AI software company devoted to developing AI solutions for precision diagnostics and therapeutics, to find the right diagnosis at the right cost, and the right treatment for the right patients. Lunit, a portmanteau of 'learning unit,' is a deep learning-based medical AI company devoted to developing advanced medical image analytics and data-driven imaging biomarkers via cutting-edge technology.

Founded in 2013, Lunit has been acknowledged around the globe for its advanced, state-of-the-art technology and its application in medical images. Our technology has been recognized at international AI competitions surpassing top companies like Google, IBM, and Microsoft. As a medical AI company that values building clinical evidence, our findings are presented in major peer-reviewed journals and global conferences including ASCO and AACR. Lunit is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea with offices in representatives in the U.S.A., Netherlands, and China.

