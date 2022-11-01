Team Rubicon Holds 10th Annual Salute To Service Awards in NYC

10 years since Hurricane Sandy response veteran-led humanitarian organization celebrates progress at annual fundraiser

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Rubicon is pleased to announce the 10th annual Salute To Service Awards to be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at The Glasshouse NYC. Michael Eaves, five-time Emmy award-winning ESPN broadcaster and sports journalist will host the event, chaired by Team Rubicon Co-Founder Jake Wood and his wife, meteorologist Indra Wood. The fundraising event will honor and support Team Rubicon volunteers, known affectionately around the world as Greyshirts, who dedicate their lives to serving those in need during disasters.

(PRNewsfoto/Team Rubicon) (PRNewswire)

Team Rubicon is pleased to announce the 10th annual Salute To Service Awards to be held on Thursday, November 3 in NYC.

This event falls on the 10-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy, is a teachable moment of tremendous impact that corporate charitable giving can have on a community during its darkest moments. At the time, Team Rubicon had mere weeks of funding, and Goldman Sachs Gives' $250,000 contribution enabled the organization to deploy 350 volunteers to New York and New Jersey—the largest operation since the organization's founding in 2010—helping one thousand families in need. For this reason, Goldman Sachs Gives is being honored with the Commitment to Service Award at the event.

Art delaCruz, CEO of Team Rubicon, stated, "Our Hurricane Sandy response is an important time of remembrance for Team Rubicon. Thanks to Goldman Sachs Gives, our Greyshirts served and catapulted our prominence. Now, ten years later, Team Rubicon can support vulnerable communities locally and globally at a time where we're needed more than ever. The recent rapid increase in frequency and intensity of disasters has exacerbated the disproportionate impacts on vulnerable populations around the world, making our Greyshirts efforts more critical in recent years."

Asahi Pompey, Goldman Sachs' Global Head of Corporate Engagement added, "In the last decade, we have been honored to partner with Team Rubicon as they responded to disasters from Hurricane Sandy to Hurricane Ian. When we think of best-in-class organizations around the world, Team Rubicon has always risen to the top of the list. We are humbled to be recognized with the Commitment to Service Award, and incredibly proud to be associated with the tireless volunteers and veterans who comprise the Team Rubicon Greyshirts."

In 2022, Team Rubicon has launched over 111 operations in 30 states and five countries to-date, responding to tornadoes, hurricanes, typhoons, floods, and wildfires in all stages of the disaster cycle to include over 400 deployed members serving post-Hurricane Fiona and Ian The organization has rebuilt hundreds of homes in locations from Selma, Alabama to Haines, Alaska. A crucial part of Team Rubicon's disaster recovery work, the rebuild programs reach beyond the immediate response phase to get homeowners back into their homes as quickly as possible and protect them against future disasters.

Globally, Team Rubicon has also worked in coordination with World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ukrainian Ministry of Health to support medical care for the most vulnerable populations in Western Ukraine, providing medical training to ensure local personnel have the skills needed to respond effectively and efficiently to crises. In addition, Team Rubicon expanded its mission and medical capacity within the Ukrainian healthcare system to reduce potentially preventable morbidity and mortality, alleviate suffering, and maintain human dignity during this time of war. In addition, Team Rubicon provided support in Central America, assisting with medical evacuation training in Honduras in June 2022 and supporting Guatemalan primary healthcare needs from May-August 2022.

Ticket sales and donations collected through the Salute To Service Awards directly support Team Rubicon's humanitarian operations in communities across the world.

To purchase your ticket to attend the awards, or to donate, find more information here. To learn more about Team Rubicon, please visit teamrubiconusa.org.

About Team Rubicon

Team Rubicon is a veteran-led humanitarian organization that serves global communities before, during, and after disasters and crises. Founded following the Haiti earthquake in 2010, the organization has grown to more than 150,000 volunteers across the United States and has launched over 1,100 operations domestically and internationally. To drive equity across disaster and humanitarian services, Team Rubicon focuses on three areas of impact: disaster services- from mitigation to immediate response to recovery; rebuild services- maintaining the fabric of communities through resilient building methods; and international services- providing emergent and surge medical services, WASH, and disaster risk reduction. Visit www.teamrubiconusa.org for more information.

CONTACT:

Sharon Nieuwenhuis

(973) 983 - 4983

sharon.nieuwenhuis@redhavas.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Team Rubicon