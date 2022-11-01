TITAN HST SHARPENS STRATEGY WITH THE APPOINTMENT OF ROBERT GUMMER TO THEIR ADVISORY BOARD

Former FBI Analyst has been appointed to the Board of Advisors

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan HST announced today that Robert Gummer has joined Titan HST's Board of Advisors. With over 24 years of experience in the intelligence field, Mr. Gummer brings a passion for innovative technology and ensuring other security professionals have access to best-in-class solutions at their fingertips.

Mr. Gummer started his career as an Army Intelligence Analyst, where he served 8 years through two deployments in Kosovo and Iraq. He went on to works as an Intelligence Analyst for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, later becoming their Senior National Intelligence Officer of Science and Technology. In 2018, he was recruited to the NFL to build the league's GSOC from scratch and create an intelligence apparatus to monitor for threats. Mr. Gummer currently works with LA Metro as a Deputy Executive Officer, supporting security and management efforts.

"We are thrilled to have such a strong, tech-forward and experienced professional in the intelligence field join our Board or Advisors," said Vic Merjanian, Esq., CEO and Founder of Titan HST. "We look forward to collaborating with Mr. Gummer as he shares his experience and expertise to help clients from all industries find the right solution for their site in our ever-evolving world."

Mr. Gummer first implemented the Titan HST solution when he learned about Titan HST's duality of simplicity of use combined with its robust feature set. Though, the most critical component according to Mr. Gummer is Titan HST's ability to integrate with other platforms, creating a seamless stream of communication and a collection of data that is captured for reporting purposes combined with its ability to operate even when networks go down.

"As a power user of the platform, I have been able to see the Titan HST application in action and how important it is to current security procedures and the environment of threats and hazards in day-to-day operations," said Robert Gummer. "There is a need for personnel to connect to security resources at any time. I am excited to join the Titan HST Advisory Board and help provide life-saving technology accessible from anywhere in the world in the palm of your hand."

From major sporting facilities to hospitality and government agencies, organizations, and venues across the country and around the world have implemented Titan HST's end-to-end security solution to maximize safety.

About Titan Health & Security Technologies, Inc:

Titan HST is a California-based tech company providing a patented comprehensive emergency alert and mass notifications system for businesses, governments and schools. The mobile app allows users and emergency personnel to communicate emergency information instantly – including GPS coordinates, text, audio, pictures and videos – increasing information dissemination and reducing emergency response time. Using multi-lingual real-time translation, augmented reality, and crowd-sourced data, Titan HST's mobile two-way communication platform serves the needs of workplaces, campuses, and governments around the globe. For more information, please visit www.titanhst.com.

