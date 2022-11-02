Angara Rated Top Gemstone Jeweler in Newsweek's America's Best Online Shops 2023 Awards

The Leading International Online Jeweler Secures Spot on Prestigious List for the Fourth Year in a Row

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Angara, the leading international online jeweler, today is pleased to announce its ranking in the Newsweek America's Best Online Shops 2023 Awards. The notable online publication tapped long-term partner, Statista, the respected global data research firm, to compile the rankings which recognized Angara within the "Jewelry" category for the second place "Fashion & Accessories 2023" win.

Since its inception for the seminal 2020 Awards, Newsweek's America's Best Online Shops has recognized Angara as one of the best online jewelry retailers alongside well-known jewelry brands. Moreover, this year, Angara's score jumped to 8.41– an increase from 2022's ranking of 8.29 – and has the brand listed as the top Direct to Consumer brand in the "Jewelry" category.

"We are absolutely thrilled to once again secure a place on the Newsweek America's Best Online list," said Ankur Daga, Founder and CEO of Angara. "Our inclusion is a testament to our dedication to providing the best online shopping experience to our customers as they shop for handcrafted jewelry, colorful gemstones, high-quality diamonds and pearls. We look forward to creating beautiful pieces of jewelry for people everywhere and are so proud of our dedicated team who has made it possible for us to be on this list yet again."

What began as a list of more than 9,500 online shops, was narrowed down to 1,000 winning shops across 39 categories in the 2023 Awards. Each online shop was screened for high traffic and competitive US-based revenue and was then passed along in a survey to over 6,000 American online shoppers who ranked each based on shopper-centric criteria, which included performance areas such as Trust & Security and Technical Performance, as well as subjective areas such as overall site appearance. Based on the information compiled by the surveyors, each brand was awarded a final grade out of 10 to compile the top rankings.

For additional information on the 2023 America's Best Online Shops, please visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/best-online-shops-2023. To learn more about Angara or shop the brand's high-quality, handcrafted jewelry, please visit Angara.com, and follow @AngaraJewelry on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest.

About Angara

Angara is an online DTC fine jewelry retail brand, offering handcrafted jewelry dressed in natural-colored gemstones, high-quality diamonds, and pearls, with every piece custom made-to-order. Founded in 2005 by husband-wife duo, Ankur and Aditi Daga, Angara has grown to become the leading source for D2C fine gemstone jewelry. A vertically integrated company, with deep, familial roots in the gemstone business, spanning hundreds of years of experience, Angara handles each step of the process in-house from stone-cutting, designing, manufacturing, quality control and fulfillment. Angara is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with additional offices globally in India, Thailand, Ireland, Australia and Canada. The brand also currently holds licensing deals with Harvard University and Natori. For more information visit https://www.angara.com/ and follow along on social media @angarajewelry.

View original content:

SOURCE Angara