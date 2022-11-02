Anna Maria College Announces Educational Partnership with Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Collaboration yields internship and experiential opportunities for students

PAXTON, Mass. , Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, a national provider of insurance solutions for individuals and the workplace with a corporate office in Canton, and Anna Maria College have come together in an educational partnership to provide Anna Maria students with access to internship opportunities, guest speakers, and real-world exposure to business through an established life insurance carrier.

As part of their new partnership, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is offering internship positions for Anna Maria College students. Pictured here: Business Administration major Jordan Matovu '22 and Criminal Justice major Zack Roncarati '25 with Boston Mutual Life Chairman, CEO, and President Paul A. Quaranto, Jr. (who is also an Anna Maria College alum). (PRNewswire)

Boston Mutual will offer Anna Maria students paid internship opportunities each semester. Undergraduate and graduate students must interview for the newly created positions in Boston Mutual's Distribution & Business Development, Customer Experience, Human Resources, Corporate Communications, and Enterprise Risk Management departments. The positions will involve remote options, thereby elevating accessibility for students. Students will benefit from corporate mentoring and learn about the diverse opportunities available in the insurance industry, which is a major economic sector for New England.

In addition to offering students real-world work experiences, Paul A. Quaranto, Jr., '11G, Chairman, CEO, and President of Boston Mutual, has committed company representatives to guest speaking sessions with Anna Maria's Global Business Club. Quaranto will personally lead two of the sessions, which will provide students with industry knowledge directly from an executive leader.

"As an Anna Maria alum, I am honored to be able give back to an academic institution that provides its graduates with such a well-rounded educational experience," said Quaranto. "By creating opportunities for these students and engaging with them in the classroom, this partnership aligns with our organization's commitment to supporting the communities in which we live and serve by making an investment in the future workforce. We are honored to partner with Anna Maria on this collaboration."

The internship program and speaker sessions represent the initial elements of this collaboration between Boston Mutual and Anna Maria College. Looking ahead, both organizations envision future projects together.

"At Anna Maria, we call our students 'professionals in training' as we strive to prepare them for their careers," said Anna Maria College President Mary Lou Retelle. "Through Paul's leadership and support for his alma mater, this partnership will create new career pathways for our students and open opportunities for them in a major business sector. I look forward to watching this partnership deepen and to the profound impact it will have on our students and their studies."

About Anna Maria College

Located just outside of Worcester in Paxton, Massachusetts, Anna Maria College is a 76-year-old private, co-educational institution inspired by the ideals of the Sisters of Saint Anne. We prepare our students to become ethical leaders by combining a values-based, service-focused education with strong functional knowledge and the skills necessary to address the rapidly changing needs of their world. Anna Maria delivers undergraduate and graduate degrees along with certificate programs on campus and online. For more information, visit www.annamaria.edu.

About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Founded as a progressive life insurance company in 1891, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a national carrier that provides insurance solutions designed for working Americans and their families, as well as enrollment and billing options at the workplace. With offices based in Canton, Massachusetts, and Omaha, Nebraska, as a mutual company, Boston Mutual Life is dedicated to acting in the best interests of its policyholders, producers, employees, and its communities. For more information, please visit www.bostonmutual.com or contact your Boston Mutual Life representative. Follow the company on Facebook or LinkedIn.

