ASCENSIA LAUNCHES THE GLUCOCONTRO.ONLINE DIABETES MANAGEMENT AND ANALYTICS PLATFORM IN THE U.S.

PARSIPPANY, N.J, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensia Diabetes Care, a global diabetes care company, maker of the CONTOUR® blood glucose monitoring (BGM) system portfolio and exclusive distributor of Eversense® Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems, has today launched its online diabetes management and analytics platform GlucoContro.online in the United States. Now available in more than 15 countries globally and in the process of further expansion, GlucoContro.online supports diabetes management by enabling data-driven care for people using the CONTOUR® BGM portfolio.

Through this single platform, people with diabetes (PWDs) can gather, access and analyze their diabetes data online and seamlessly share it with their healthcare providers (HCPs) and caregivers. The platform is intuitive and easy-to-use, and gathers data directly from the CONTOUR®DIABETES app, CONTOUR Cloud, or CONTOUR meters via a cable.

To support PWDs and HCPs in their decision-making, GlucoContro.online has built-in data analytic capabilities. It provides users with color-coded charts and reports covering metrics such as blood glucose measurements, insulin dosing, food consumption and activity levels. This data can be shared seamlessly through a QR code or a simple one-click invitation and is held securely on the cloud as well as offline.

GlucoContro.online will be launched alongside CONTOUR®NEXT Concierge, Ascensia's HCP-focused online platform for ordering CONTOUR meters and strips. With one login and within one uninterrupted system, HCPs will be able to rapidly access patient data as well as order essential supplies and samples from the CONTOUR® portfolio.

Chester Lu, Head BGM Digital Connected Solutions, said: "GlucoContro.online gives PWDs and HCPs access to essential data wherever they are, providing them with peace of mind when making decisions both on a daily basis and for long-term treatment plans. The platform is already fully operational across Europe, and we are glad that people in the U.S. are now able to benefit from this intuitive and integrated approach to data-driven diabetes management. GlucoContro.online is just one of the ways in which Ascensia is supporting PWDs and HCPs to simplify life with diabetes."

GlucoContro.online is the outcome of a collaboration between Ascensia and SdNcenter, a Poland-based company specialized in delivering high-tech healthcare and integration solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. This cooperation has resulted in a scalable platform which is capable of handling data from over 150 million patients, 10,000 clinics and 100,000 HCPs. It has also been designed to be able to collect additional data from other devices in the future, such as FitBit, Apple Health, Google Health and Smart Scales.

PWDs and HCPs interested in learning more about GlucoContro.online can head to https://glucocontro.online

