Powin Receives Certification for Lithium Battery Energy Storage System from Intertek

SHANGHAI, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, is pleased to announce that the lithium battery energy storage system developed by Powin LLC ("Powin") has successfully obtained the UL 9540A certification issued by Intertek, which enables the product to enter the international market.

Intertek has certified Powin's Stack750™ lithium battery energy storage products, including modules and systems and covering a variety of cell configurations. Stack750™ is Powin's first modular product under the Centipede™ Hardware Platform. The 1500Vdc energy solution operates for over two hours and comes in outdoor rated, preassembled, and pre-tested modular stacks with increased energy density, thermal performance, faster install times, reduction in CAPEX, and serviceability. It is available with a 20-year performance warranty. The UL9540A certification issued by Intertek certifies that the product has passed the large-scale thermal runaway spread testing of the battery energy storage system and has met the world's highest quality standards in terms of fire protection and safety.

Steve Li, Sales Director of Intertek Electrical Northeast China, said: "The certification awarded by Intertek to Powin's Stack750™ lithium battery energy storage system demonstrates the productive cooperation between the two parties. Intertek's energy storage expert team conducted a comprehensive technical assessment and rigorous testing of the product. The successful test demonstrates the high reliability of Powin's Stack750™ lithium battery energy storage system and the certification issued by Intertek provides the end-to-end risk-based Quality Assurance for the product as it successfully enters the global market."

The Intertek Energy Storage Systems and Inverters Laboratory has complete professional testing equipment and experienced testing engineers. The laboratory is accredited by the China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment (CNAS), the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA), the Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory (NRTL), Australia SAA, India MNRE, Brazil INMETRO, Mexican NOM and Taiwan BSMI. It serves the entire Asia-Pacific region, providing global market access testing and certification services for batteries, converters/inverters and energy storage systems. Intertek Shanghai Laboratory has testing and certification capabilities for standards from consumer to industrial batteries and energy storage systems, including IEC62619, IEC63056, IEC62477-1, IEC62040-1, UL1973, UL2580, UL2271, UL2743, UL 9540, UL 9540A and UL1741, and can provide CB and ETL certifications for customers in the energy storage industry.

About Intertek

TOTAL QUALITY. ASSURED.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely. www.intertek.com

About Powin

Powin is a global leader in the design and manufacture of safe and scalable energy storage solutions. Our innovative and cost-effective hardware and software are revolutionizing the way energy is generated, transmitted, and distributed, helping the world achieve decarbonization objectives. Powin has delivered over 2,500 MWh of BESS in over 8 different countries and has a contracted pipeline to supply over 10,000 MWh of energy storage systems globally over the next three years. To learn more, please visit www.powin.com.

