Realty Income Announces Operating Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. All per share amounts presented in this press release are on a diluted per common share basis unless stated otherwise. Our financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 do not reflect our merger with VEREIT, Inc. (VEREIT), which was completed on November 1, 2021.

Realty Income Corporation - The Monthly Dividend Company. (PRNewsFoto/Realty Income Corporation) (PRNewswire)

COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS:

For the three months ended September 30, 2022:

Net income available to common stockholders was $219.6 million , or $0.36 per share

Normalized FFO per share increased 9.0% to $0.97 , compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021

AFFO per share increased 7.7% to $0.98 , compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021

Invested $1.87 billion in 375 properties and properties under development or expansion, including $613.0 million in Europe

Net debt to annualized pro forma adjusted EBITDA re was 5.2x

Raised $0.7 billion from the sale of common stock, primarily through our At-The-Market (ATM) program with a weighted average price of $73.05

Declared the 100th consecutive quarterly dividend increase in September, representing a 5.1% increase compared to the amount declared one year ago

Event subsequent to September 30, 2022:

In October 2022 , we issued $750.0 million of senior unsecured notes due October 2032 , realizing an effective semi-annual yield to maturity of approximately 3.93%.

CEO Comments

"I am pleased with another well-executed quarter by our team," said Sumit Roy, Realty Income's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We strive to be a judicious and disciplined capital allocator, investing in high-quality real estate leased to leading operators that can thrive in a variety of economic environments. During the quarter, we invested approximately $1.9 billion in real estate at a cash cap rate of 6.1%, bringing our total to $5.1 billion year to date."

"Additionally, we enhanced our financial flexibility by raising over $2.0 billion of equity during the quarter, $1.3 billion of which we intend to settle in the fourth quarter at $66.70 per share, while further de-risking the balance sheet with a $750 million 10-year bond offering in October."

"Finally, the operating fundamentals of our business remain healthy as we finished the quarter with occupancy of 98.9% while registering a rent recapture rate of 108.5% on properties re-leased. We are fortunate to manage a consistent business model that provides dependable results, and believe we are well-positioned to continue generating long-term value for shareholders."

Select Financial Results

The following summarizes our select financial results (dollars in millions, except per share data).





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Total revenue

$ 837.3

$ 489.9

$ 2,455.0

$ 1,395.4 Net income available to common stockholders (1)(2)

$ 219.6

$ 135.0

$ 642.1

$ 355.4 Net income per share

$ 0.36

$ 0.34

$ 1.06

$ 0.94 Funds from operations available to common stockholders (FFO) (2)(3)

$ 597.2

$ 332.3

$ 1,807.4

$ 914.4 FFO per share

$ 0.97

$ 0.85

$ 2.99

$ 2.41 Normalized funds from operations available to common stockholders (Normalized FFO) (3)

$ 600.9

$ 349.1

$ 1,820.4

$ 944.5 Normalized FFO per share

$ 0.97

$ 0.89

$ 3.01

$ 2.49 Adjusted funds from operations available to common stockholders (AFFO) (3)

$ 603.6

$ 356.8

$ 1,767.4

$ 1,002.7 AFFO per share

$ 0.98

$ 0.91

$ 2.92

$ 2.64

(1) The calculation to determine net income attributable to common stockholders includes provisions for impairment, gain on sales of real estate, and foreign currency gain and loss. These items can vary from quarter to quarter and can significantly impact net income available to common stockholders and period to period comparisons. (2) Our financial results during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 were impacted by the following transactions: (i) merger and integration-related costs related to our merger with VEREIT of $3.7 million and $13.0 million, respectively, and (ii) $1.7 million and $16.4 million of provisions for impairment, respectively. Our financial results during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 were impacted by the following transactions: (i) $4.0 million and $50.5 million loss on extinguishment of debt, respectively, primarily due to the January 2021 early redemption of the 3.250% notes due October 2022 recorded in the three months ended March 31, 2021, (ii) merger and integration-related costs related to our merger with VEREIT of $16.8 million and $30.1 million, respectively, and (iii) $11.0 million and $31.0 million of provisions for impairment, respectively. (3) FFO, Normalized FFO, and AFFO are non-GAAP financial measures. Normalized FFO is based on FFO and adjusted to exclude merger and integration-related costs related to our merger with VEREIT and AFFO further adjusts Normalized FFO for unique revenue and expense items, such as gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt. Please see the Glossary in the Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 for our definitions and explanations of how we utilize these metrics. See pages 9 and 10 herein for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Theater Industry Update

For the third quarter 2022, we collected approximately 85% of the contractual rent(1) across our theater portfolio as Cineworld Group plc ("Cineworld"), the parent entity of the entities that lease certain of our theater properties, including Regal Cinemas, commenced Chapter 11 reorganization proceedings during the month of September 2022 and, as is customary in this jurisdiction pursuant to the proceedings of the bankruptcy court, was not yet required to pay rent for the month of September. However, for the month of October 2022, we have collected all of the contractual rent across our theater portfolio.

As of September 2022, we had cumulative reserves of $23.5 million on properties leased to Cineworld and its affiliates. These reserves, representing a reduction of rental revenue, primarily relate to contractual rent and expense recoveries recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and exclude straight-line rent reserves. Total receivables from Cineworld and its affiliates were $31.0 million at September 30, 2022, net of reserves and excluding straight line rent receivables, and include both deferred contractual rent and deferred expense recoveries.

(1) We define contractual rent as the monthly aggregate cash amount charged to clients, inclusive of monthly base rent receivables. Charged amounts have not been adjusted for any COVID-19 related rent relief granted and includes contractual rent from any clients in bankruptcy.

Dividend Increases

In September 2022, we announced the 100th consecutive quarterly dividend increase, which is the 117th increase in the amount of the dividend since our listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 1994. The annualized dividend amount as of September 30, 2022 was $2.976 per share. The amount of monthly dividends paid per share increased 5.1% to $0.7425, as compared to $0.7065 for the three months ended September 30, 2021. We distributed $458.6 million in common stock dividends to stockholders during the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing 76.0% of our AFFO of $603.6 million.

Real Estate Portfolio Update

As of September 30, 2022, our portfolio consisted of 11,733 properties located in all 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, the U.K. and Spain, and leased to 1,147 clients doing business in 79 industries. We own an actively managed, diversified portfolio of commercial properties under long-term, net lease agreements with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 8.8 years. Our portfolio of commercial real estate has historically provided dependable rental revenue supporting the payment of monthly dividends. As of September 30, 2022, portfolio occupancy was 98.9% with 131 properties available for lease or sale, as compared to 98.9% as of June 30, 2022 and 98.8% as of September 30, 2021.

Changes in Occupancy





Three months ended September 30, 2022

Properties available for lease at June 30, 2022 132 Lease expirations (1) 181 Re-leases to same client (147) Re-leases to new client (8) Vacant dispositions (27) Properties available for lease at September 30, 2022 131



Nine months ended September 30, 2022

Properties available for lease at December 31, 2021 164 Lease expirations (1) 534 Re-leases to same client (420) Re-leases to new client (25) Vacant dispositions (122) Properties available for lease at September 30, 2022 131

(1) Includes scheduled and unscheduled expirations (including leases rejected in bankruptcy), as well as future

expirations resolved in the periods indicated above.

During the three months ended September 30, 2022, the annual new rent on re-leases was $33.36 million, as compared to the previous annual rent of $30.75 million on the same units, representing a rent recapture rate of 108.5% on the units re-leased. We re-leased five units to new clients without a period of vacancy, and six units to new clients after a period of vacancy.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the annual new rent on re-leases was $100.57 million, as compared to the previous annual rent of $94.22 million on the same units, representing a rent recapture rate of 106.7% on the units re-leased. We re-leased 12 units to new clients without a period of vacancy, and 25 units to new clients after a period of vacancy.

Investments in Real Estate

The following table summarizes our acquisitions in the U.S. and Europe for the periods indicated below:



Number of Properties

Leasable Square Feet (in thousands)

Investment ($ in millions)

Weighted Average Lease Term (Years)

Initial

Weighted

Average Cash Lease Yield (1) Three months ended September 30, 2022

















Acquisitions - U.S. 272

3,845

$ 1,131.6

16.5

6.1 % Acquisitions - Europe 27

3,512

587.4

8.8

6.2 % Total acquisitions 299

7,357

1,719.0

13.9

6.2 % Properties under development (2) 76

1,758

148.5

15.1

5.6 % Total (3) 375

9,115

$ 1,867.5

14.0

6.1 %



















Nine months ended September 30, 2022

















Acquisitions - U.S. 561

9,396

$ 2,623.6

15.1

5.9 % Acquisitions - Europe 78

8,904

2,058.6

8.9

5.8 % Total acquisitions 639

18,300

4,682.2

12.5

5.9 % Properties under development (2) 127

3,201

416.4

15.6

5.6 % Total (4) 766

21,501

$ 5,098.6

12.7

5.8 %

(1) Initial weighted average cash lease yield is a supplemental operating measure. Please see the Glossary in the Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 for our definition of this metric. Contractual net operating income used in the calculation of initial weighted average cash lease yield for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 includes approximately $1.2 million and $8.0 million, respectively, received as settlement credits as reimbursement of free rent periods. (2) The three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 includes £21.7 million and £36.6 million of investments in five U.K. development properties, respectively, converted at the applicable exchange rates on the funding dates. (3) Our clients occupying the new properties are 95.7% retail, 4.1% industrial and 0.2% other property types, based on rental revenue. Approximately 27% of the rental revenue generated from acquisitions during the three months ended September 30, 2022 is from our investment grade rated clients, their subsidiaries or affiliated companies. (4) Our clients occupying the new properties are 90.6% retail, 9.3% industrial and 0.1% other property types based on rental revenue. Approximately 30% of the rental revenue generated from acquisitions during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 is from our investment grade rated clients, their subsidiaries or affiliated companies.

Same Store Rental Revenue

The following summarizes our same store rental revenue for 9,645 properties under lease (dollars in millions):



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

% Increase

2022

2021

2022

2021

Three Months

Nine Months Rental revenue $ 612.3

$ 606.4

$ 1,844.2

$ 1,801.5

1.0 %

2.4 %

For purposes of comparability, same store rental revenue is presented on a constant currency basis using the exchange rate as of September 30, 2022 of 1.11 GBP/USD. None of the properties in Spain met our same store pool definition for the periods presented.

Beginning with the first quarter of 2022, properties acquired through the merger with VEREIT were considered under each element of our Same Store Pool criterion, except for the requirement that the property be owned for the full comparative period. If the property was owned by VEREIT for the full comparative period and each of the other criteria were met, the property was included in our same store property pool. For the definition of Same Store Pool, please see the Glossary to our Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, which is available on our corporate website at www.realtyincome.com/investors/quarterly-and-annual-results, for.

Our calculation of same store rental revenue includes rent deferred for future payment as a result of lease concessions we granted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and recognized under the practical expedient provided by the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB). Beginning with the first quarter of 2022, properties acquired through the merger with VEREIT were considered under each element of our Same Store Pool criterion, except for the requirement that the property be owned for the full comparative period. If the property was owned by VEREIT for the full comparative period and each of the other criterion were met, the property was included in our same store property pool. Our calculation of same store rental revenue also includes uncollected rent for which we have not granted a lease concession. If these applicable amounts of rent deferrals and uncollected rent were excluded from our calculation of same store rental revenue, the increase for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 relative to the comparable period for 2021 would have been 0.3% and 2.5%, respectively.

Property Dispositions

The following summarizes our property dispositions, excluding our proportionate share of net proceeds from the disposition of properties by our unconsolidated industrial partnerships (dollars in millions):





Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Properties sold

34

138 Net sales proceeds

$ 142.2

$ 414.4 Gain on sales of real estate

$ 42.6

$ 93.4

During the three months ended September 30, 2022, all seven properties owned by our industrial partnerships acquired in connection with the VEREIT merger were sold. The gross purchase price for the properties was $905.0 million and we collected $113.5 million of net proceeds (after mortgage defeasance and closing costs) during the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing our proportionate share of partnership distributions.

Liquidity and Capital Markets

Capital Raising

During the three months ended September 30, 2022, we raised approximately $0.7 billion of proceeds from the sale of common stock at a weighted average price of $73.05 per share, primarily through the sale of approximately 9.5 million shares common stock pursuant to forward sale agreements through our ATM program. As of September 30, 2022, there were approximately 20.0 million shares of common stock subject to forward sale agreements through our ATM program, representing approximately $1.3 billion in gross proceeds (assuming full physical settlement of all outstanding shares of common stock, subject to such forward sale agreements and certain assumptions made with respect to settlement dates), which have been executed at a weighted average initial price of $66.70 per share but not settled. We currently expect to fully settle the outstanding forward sale agreements during the three months ended December 31, 2022.

In October 2022, we issued $750.0 million of 5.625% senior unsecured notes due 2032. The public offering price for the notes was 99.879% of the principal amount for an effective semi-annual yield to maturity of 5.641%. In conjunction with the pricing of this offering, we executed a $600 million U.S. Dollar-to-Euro 10-year cross currency swap, resulting in the receipt of approximately €612 million in proceeds and an effective fixed-rate, Euro-denominated semi-annual yield to maturity of approximately 4.7%. Additionally, we terminated forward starting interest rate swaps totaling $500 million in notional value previously entered into, recognizing a cash settlement gain of approximately $72 million. Giving effect to these contemporaneous transactions, we expect to recognize an effective semi-annual yield to maturity of 3.93% on the overall transaction, including the recognition of the cash settlement gain.

Revolving Credit Facility and Commercial Paper Program

We have a $4.25 billion unsecured revolving credit facility that matures in June 2026 and includes two six-month extensions that can be exercised at our option. The revolving credit facility also has a $1.0 billion expansion feature, which is subject to obtaining lender commitments.

In July 2022, we amended our U.S. dollar-denominated unsecured commercial paper program to increase the maximum aggregate amount of outstanding notes from $1.0 billion to $1.5 billion and established a new Euro-denominated unsecured commercial paper program, which permits us to issue additional unsecured commercial notes up to a maximum aggregate amount of $1.5 billion (or foreign currency equivalent) in U.S. dollars or other foreign currencies. We use our unsecured revolving credit facility as a liquidity backstop for the repayment of the notes issued under these programs.

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2022, we had $2.5 billion of liquidity, consisting of cash and cash equivalents balance of approximately $187.7 million, including £97.8 million denominated in Sterling and €9.6 million denominated in Euro, and $2.3 billion of availability under our revolving credit facility, after deducting $723.8 million in commercial paper borrowings. In addition, there are approximately 20.0 million shares of common stock sold pursuant to forward sale confirmations which we intend to settle during the fourth quarter of 2022, representing approximately $1.3 billion in gross proceeds.

Earnings Guidance

Summarized below are approximate estimates of the key components of our 2022 earnings guidance:





Prior 2022 Guidance

Revised 2022 Guidance Net income per share

$1.14 to $1.27

$1.07 to $1.15 Real estate depreciation and impairments per share

$2.88

$3.03 Other adjustments per share (1)

$(0.10)

$(0.11) Normalized FFO per share (2)

$3.92 to $4.05

$3.99 to $4.07 AFFO per share (2)

$3.84 to $3.97

$3.87 to $3.94 Same store rent growth

~ 2.0%

~ 2.0% Occupancy

Over 98%

Over 98% Cash G&A expenses (% of revenues) (3)(4)

3.5% - 4.0%

3.5% - 4.0% Property expenses (non-reimbursable) (% of revenues) (3)

1.5% - 2.0%

1.3% - 1.5% Income tax expenses

$45 to $50 million

$45 to $50 million Acquisition volume

Over $6.0 billion

Over $6.0 billion









(1) Includes gain on sales of properties, merger and integration-related costs and our proportionate share of adjustments for unconsolidated entities. (2) Normalized FFO per share and AFFO per share exclude merger and integration-related costs associated with our merger with VEREIT. (3) Revenue excludes contractually obligated reimbursements by our clients. Cash G&A expenses excludes stock-based compensation expense. (4) G&A expenses inclusive of stock-based compensation expense as a percentage of rental revenue, excluding reimbursements, is expected to be approximately 4.0% - 4.5% in 2022.

Conference Call Information

In conjunction with the release of our operating results, we will host a conference call on November 3, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. PT to discuss the results. To access the conference call, dial (877) 354-7102 (United States) or (412) 317-2517 (International). When prompted, please ask for the Realty Income conference call.

A telephone replay of the conference call can also be accessed by calling (877) 344-7529 and entering the conference ID 2818790. The telephone replay will be available through November 10, 2022.

A live webcast will be available in listen-only mode by clicking on the webcast link on the company's home page or in the investors section at www.realtyincome.com. A replay of the conference call webcast will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live broadcast. No access code is required for this replay.

Supplemental Materials and Sustainability Report

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, including reconciliations for non-GAAP measures within the Glossary, are available on our corporate website at www.realtyincome.com/investors/quarterly-and-annual-results.

The Sustainability Report for the year ended December 31, 2021 is available on our corporate website at esg.realtyincome.com/indicators/sustainability_report. During June 2021, we established our Green Financing Framework, which is also available on our corporate website at esg.realtyincome.com/indicators/green_financing.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 11,700 real estate properties owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 628 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 53-year operating history and increased the dividend 117 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this press release, the words "estimated," "anticipated," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include discussions of our business and portfolio including business model, future operations and results, strategy, plans, intentions of management, capital raising, settlement of shares of common stock sold pursuant to forward sale confirmations under our ATM program, dividends, and guidance. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us, which may cause our actual future results to differ materially from expected results. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are, among others, our continued qualification as a real estate investment trust; general domestic and foreign business and economic conditions; competition; fluctuating interest and currency rates; access to debt and equity capital markets; continued volatility and uncertainty in the credit markets and broader financial markets; other risks inherent in the real estate business including our clients' defaults under leases, potential liability relating to environmental matters, illiquidity of real estate investments, and potential damages from natural disasters; impairments in the value of our real estate assets; changes in income tax laws and rates; the continued evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic, the measures taken to limit its spread, and its impacts on us, our business, our clients (including those in the theater industry), or the economy generally; the timing and pace of reopening efforts at the local, state and national level in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and developments, such as the unexpected surges in COVID-19 cases, that cause a delay in or postponement of reopenings; the outcome of any legal proceedings to which we are a party or which may occur in the future; acts of terrorism and war; any effects of uncertainties regarding whether the anticipated benefits or results of our merger with VEREIT, Inc. will be achieved; and those additional risks and factors discussed in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Those forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future plans and performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual plans and operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in this press release. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)





















Three Months

Three Months

Nine Months

Nine Months



Ended 9/30/22

Ended 9/30/21

Ended 9/30/22

Ended 9/30/21 REVENUE















Rental (including reimbursable)

$ 825,946

$ 486,337

$ 2,426,311

$ 1,385,958 Other (1)

11,323

3,554

28,720

9,485 Total revenue

837,269

489,891

2,455,031

1,395,443

















EXPENSES















Depreciation and amortization

419,016

198,832

1,232,215

564,606 Interest

117,409

76,156

333,933

222,905 Property (including reimbursable)

52,719

29,662

157,241

89,895 General and administrative

34,096

23,813

100,934

66,458 Provisions for impairment

1,650

11,011

16,379

30,977 Merger and integration-related costs

3,746

16,783

12,994

30,081 Total expenses

628,636

356,257

1,853,696

1,004,922 Gain on sales of real estate

42,883

12,094

93,611

35,396 Foreign currency and derivative loss, net

(22,893)

(2,374)

(16,003)

(1,170) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt

240

(3,983)

367

(50,456) Equity in income and impairment of investment in unconsolidated entities

(662)

—

(6,335)

— Other income, net (1)

2,249

1,984

6,907

3,518 Income before income taxes

230,450

141,355

679,882

377,809 Income taxes

(10,163)

(6,079)

(35,802)

(21,529) Net income

220,287

135,276

644,080

356,280 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(720)

(280)

(1,937)

(865) Net income available to common stockholders

$ 219,567

$ 134,996

$ 642,143

$ 355,415

















Funds from operations available to common stockholders (FFO)

$ 597,154

$ 332,335

$ 1,807,385

$ 914,417 Normalized funds from operations available to common stockholders (Normalized FFO)

$ 600,900

$ 349,118

$ 1,820,379

$ 944,498 Adjusted funds from operations available to common stockholders (AFFO)

$ 603,566

$ 356,837

$ 1,767,392

$ 1,002,706

















Per share information for common stockholders, basic and diluted:















Net income

$ 0.36

$ 0.34

$ 1.06

$ 0.94

















FFO

$ 0.97

$ 0.85

$ 2.99

$ 2.41

















Normalized FFO

$ 0.97

$ 0.89

$ 3.01

$ 2.49

















AFFO

$ 0.98

$ 0.91

$ 2.92

$ 2.64

















Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.7425

$ 0.7065

$ 2.2230

$ 2.1150

















(1) Certain miscellaneous non-recurring revenue has been reclassified from total revenue to 'Other income, net' for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO) AND NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (Normalized FFO) (in thousands, except per share and share count data)

















FFO and Normalized FFO are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the Glossary in the Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the three and nine months ended

September 30, 2022 for our definitions and explanations of how we utilize these metrics.





















Three Months

Three Months

Nine Months

Nine Months



Ended 9/30/22

Ended 9/30/21

Ended 9/30/22

Ended 9/30/21

















Net income available to common stockholders

$ 219,567

$ 134,996

$ 642,143

$ 355,415 Depreciation and amortization

419,016

198,832

1,232,215

564,606 Depreciation of furniture, fixtures and equipment

(511)

(230)

(1,478)

(674) Provisions for impairment

1,650

11,011

16,379

30,977 Gain on sales of real estate

(42,883)

(12,094)

(93,611)

(35,396) Proportionate share of adjustments for unconsolidated entities (1)

717

—

12,812

— FFO adjustments allocable to noncontrolling interests

(402)

(180)

(1,075)

(511) FFO available to common stockholders

$ 597,154

$ 332,335

$ 1,807,385

$ 914,417 FFO allocable to dilutive noncontrolling interests

985

356

2,569

1,062 Diluted FFO

$ 598,139

$ 332,691

$ 1,809,954

$ 915,479

















FFO available to common stockholders

$ 597,154

$ 332,335

$ 1,807,385

$ 914,417 Merger and integration-related costs

3,746

16,783

12,994

30,081 Normalized FFO available to common stockholders

$ 600,900

$ 349,118

$ 1,820,379

$ 944,498 Normalized FFO allocable to dilutive noncontrolling interests

985

356

2,569

1,062 Diluted Normalized FFO

$ 601,885

$ 349,474

$ 1,822,948

$ 945,560

















FFO per common share, basic and diluted

$ 0.97

$ 0.85

$ 2.99

$ 2.41

















Normalized FFO per common share, basic and diluted

$ 0.97

$ 0.89

$ 3.01

$ 2.49

















Distributions paid to common stockholders

$ 458,586

$ 273,791

$ 1,342,695

$ 797,847

















FFO available to common stockholders in excess of distributions paid to

common stockholders

$ 138,568

$ 58,544

$ 464,690

$ 116,570

















Normalized FFO available to common stockholders in excess of distributions

paid to common stockholders

$ 142,314

$ 75,327

$ 477,684

$ 146,651

















Weighted average number of common shares used for FFO and normalized FFO:















Basic

617,511,609

391,913,478

604,463,977

379,291,782 Diluted

619,201,363

392,513,520

605,958,422

379,872,546

















(1) Includes an other than temporary impairment of $0.7 million and $8.5 million recognized during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, on our

investment in unconsolidated entities, all of which were sold as of September 30, 2022.

ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (AFFO) (in thousands, except per share and share count data)

















AFFO is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see the Glossary in the Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022

for our definition and an explanation of how we utilize this metric.





















Three Months

Three Months

Nine Months

Nine Months



Ended 9/30/22

Ended 9/30/21

Ended 9/30/22

Ended 9/30/21 Net income available to common stockholders

$ 219,567

$ 134,996

$ 642,143

$ 355,415 Cumulative adjustments to calculate Normalized FFO (1)

381,333

214,122

1,178,236

589,083 Normalized FFO available to common stockholders

600,900

349,118

1,820,379

944,498 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt

(240)

3,983

(367)

50,456 Amortization of share-based compensation

5,099

4,315

16,742

12,484 Amortization of net debt premiums and deferred financing costs (2)

(16,728)

1,394

(50,772)

4,284 Loss on interest rate swaps

735

733

2,181

2,179 Straight-line payments from cross-currency swaps (3)

—

513

884

1,715 Leasing costs and commissions

(686)

(1,199)

(3,853)

(2,026) Recurring capital expenditures

(273)

(365)

(459)

(415) Straight-line rent and expenses, net

(29,628)

(14,801)

(85,004)

(36,268) Amortization of above and below-market leases, net

17,422

10,312

47,466

23,546 Proportionate share of adjustments for unconsolidated entities

(85)

—

(4,239)

— Other adjustments (4)

27,050

2,834

24,434

2,253 AFFO available to common stockholders

$ 603,566

$ 356,837

$ 1,767,392

$ 1,002,706 AFFO allocable to dilutive noncontrolling interests

1,006

351

2,613

1,047 Diluted AFFO

$ 604,572

$ 357,188

$ 1,770,005

$ 1,003,753

















AFFO per common share, basic and diluted

$ 0.98

$ 0.91

$ 2.92

$ 2.64

















Distributions paid to common stockholders

$ 458,586

$ 273,791

$ 1,342,695

$ 797,847

















AFFO available to common stockholders in excess of distributions

paid to common stockholders

$ 144,980

$ 83,046

$ 424,697

$ 204,859

















Weighted average number of common shares used for AFFO:















Basic

617,511,609

391,913,478

604,463,977

379,291,782 Diluted

619,201,363

392,513,520

605,958,422

379,872,546

(1) See Normalized FFO calculations on page 9 for reconciling items. (2) Includes the amortization of premiums and discounts on notes payable and assumption of our mortgages payable, which are being amortized over the life of the applicable debt, and costs incurred and capitalized upon issuance and exchange of our notes payable, assumption of our mortgages payable and issuance of our term loans, which are also being amortized over the lives of the applicable debt. No costs associated with our credit facility agreements or annual fees paid to credit rating agencies have been included. (3) Straight-line payments from cross-currency swaps represent quarterly payments in U.S. dollars received by us from counterparties in exchange for associated foreign currency payments. In June 2022, we terminated the four cross-currency swaps subject to this adjustment. The nine months ended September 30, 2022 include the adjustment through the termination date. (4) Includes adjustments allocable to noncontrolling interests, obligations related to financing lease liabilities, mark-to-market adjustments on investments and derivatives that do not qualify for hedge accounting, and foreign currency gain and loss as a result of intercompany debt and remeasurement transactions.

HISTORICAL FFO AND AFFO (in thousands, except per share and share count data)





















For the three months ended September 30,

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018





















Net income available to common stockholders

$ 219,567

$ 134,996

$ 22,904

$ 101,049

$ 98,999 Depreciation and amortization, net of furniture, fixtures and equipment

418,505

198,602

168,927

149,288

136,801 Provisions for impairment

1,650

11,011

105,095

13,503

6,862 Gain on sales of real estate

(42,883)

(12,094)

(13,736)

(1,674)

(7,813) Proportionate share of adjustments for unconsolidated entities

717

—

—

—

— FFO adjustments allocable to noncontrolling interests

(402)

(180)

(212)

(135)

(299)





















FFO available to common stockholders

$ 597,154

$ 332,335

$ 282,978

$ 262,031

$ 234,550 Merger and integration-related costs

3,746

16,783

—

—

—





















Normalized FFO available to common stockholders

$ 600,900

$ 349,118

$ 282,978

$ 262,031

$ 234,550





















FFO per diluted share

$ 0.97

$ 0.85

$ 0.82

$ 0.82

$ 0.81





















Normalized FFO per diluted share

$ 0.97

$ 0.89

$ 0.82

$ 0.82

$ 0.81





















AFFO available to common stockholders

$ 603,566

$ 356,837

$ 282,509

$ 265,355

$ 236,195





















AFFO per diluted share

$ 0.98

$ 0.91

$ 0.81

$ 0.83

$ 0.81











.







Cash dividends paid per share

$ 0.7425

$ 0.7065

$ 0.7005

$ 0.6795

0.6600





















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding - FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO

619,201,363

392,513,520

347,212,593

320,726,136

291,207,186

For the nine months ended September 30,

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018





















Net income available to common stockholders

$ 642,143

$ 355,415

$ 277,555

$ 307,185

$ 278,542 Depreciation and amortization, net of furniture, fixtures and equipment

1,230,737

563,932

501,562

436,929

401,576 Provisions for impairment

16,379

30,977

123,442

31,236

25,034 Gain on sales of real estate

(93,611)

(35,396)

(53,565)

(15,828)

(18,818) Proportionate share of adjustments for unconsolidated entities

12,812

—

—

—

— FFO adjustments allocable to noncontrolling interests

(1,075)

(511)

(575)

(327)

(820)





















FFO available to common stockholders

$ 1,807,385

$ 914,417

$ 848,419

$ 759,195

$ 685,514 Merger and integration-related costs

12,994

30,081

—

—

—





















Normalized FFO available to common stockholders

$ 1,820,379

$ 944,498

$ 848,419

$ 759,195

$ 685,514





















FFO per diluted share

$ 2.99

$ 2.41

$ 2.48

$ 2.43

$ 2.39





















Normalized FFO per diluted share

$ 3.01

$ 2.49

$ 2.48

$ 2.43

$ 2.39





















AFFO available to common stockholders

$ 1,767,392

$ 1,002,706

$ 874,972

$ 768,026

$ 687,744





















AFFO per diluted share

$ 2.92

$ 2.64

$ 2.55

$ 2.46

$ 2.40











.







Cash dividends paid per share

$ 2.2230

$ 2.1150

$ 2.0920

$ 2.0295

$ 1.9690





















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding - FFO and Normalized FFO and

AFFO

605,958,422

379,872,546

342,946,337

312,300,391

287,105,285

ADJUSTED EBITDAre (dollars in thousands)





Adjusted EBITDAre, Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre, Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre, Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre, Net Debt/Annualized

Adjusted EBITDAre and Net Debt/Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the Glossary in the

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 for our definition and an explanation of how we

utilize these metrics.









Three Months Ended



September 30, 2022 Net income

$ 220,287 Interest

117,409 Gain on extinguishment of debt

(240) Income taxes

10,163 Depreciation and amortization

419,016 Provisions for impairment

1,650 Merger and integration-related costs

3,746 Gain on sales of real estate

(42,883) Foreign currency and derivative losses, net

22,893 Gain on settlement of foreign currency forwards

2,784 Equity in income and impairment of investment in unconsolidated entities

662 Quarterly Adjusted EBITDAre

$ 755,487 Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre

$ 3,021,948 Annualized Pro Forma Adjustment (1)

$ 31,700 Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre

$ 3,053,648 Total debt per the consolidated balance sheet, excluding deferred financing costs and net premiums and discounts

$ 16,142,608 Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(187,745) Net Debt

$ 15,954,863 Net Debt/Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre

5.3x Net Debt/Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre

5.2x

(1) The Annualized Pro Forma Adjustments, which includes transaction accounting adjustments in accordance with U.S GAAP, consists of adjustments to incorporate Adjusted EBITDAre from properties we acquired or stabilized during the applicable quarter and removes Adjusted EBITDAre from properties we disposed of during the applicable quarter, giving pro forma effect to all transactions as if they occurred at the beginning of the applicable period. Our calculation includes all adjustments consistent with the requirements to present Adjusted EBITDAre on a pro forma basis in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X. The annualized Pro Forma Adjustments are consistent with the debt service coverage ratio calculated under financial covenants for our senior unsecured notes. The Annualized Pro Forma Adjustments consist of $68.6 million from properties we acquired or stabilized during the quarter and removes $36.9 million from properties we disposed of during the quarter.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share and share count data) (unaudited)





September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS







Real estate held for investment, at cost:







Land

$ 11,852,057

$ 10,753,750 Buildings and improvements

26,981,664

25,155,178 Total real estate held for investment, at cost

38,833,721

35,908,928 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

(4,624,243)

(3,949,798) Real estate held for investment, net

34,209,478

31,959,130 Real estate and lease intangibles held for sale, net

18,309

30,470 Cash and cash equivalents

187,745

258,579 Accounts receivable, net

529,248

426,768 Lease intangible assets, net

5,064,322

5,275,304 Goodwill

3,731,478

3,676,705 Investment in unconsolidated entities

—

140,967 Other assets, net

2,151,895

1,369,579 Total assets

$ 45,892,475

$ 43,137,502









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Distributions payable

$ 156,999

$ 146,919 Accounts payable and accrued expenses

408,482

351,128 Lease intangible liabilities, net

1,368,525

1,308,221 Other liabilities

752,530

759,197 Line of credit payable and commercial paper

1,920,159

1,551,376 Term loan, net

249,705

249,557 Mortgages payable, net

855,363

1,141,995 Notes payable, net

13,316,455

12,499,709 Total liabilities

19,028,218

18,008,102









Commitments and contingencies

















Stockholders' equity:







Common stock and paid in capital, par value $0.01 per share, 1,300,000,000 and 740,200,000

shares authorized, 627,145,827 and 591,261,991 shares issued and outstanding as of

September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

32,003,069

29,578,212 Distributions in excess of net income

(5,241,012)

(4,530,571) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(24,938)

4,933 Total stockholders' equity

26,737,119

25,052,574 Noncontrolling interests

127,138

76,826 Total equity

26,864,257

25,129,400 Total liabilities and equity

$ 45,892,475

$ 43,137,502

Realty Income Performance vs. Major Stock Indices









































Equity

















NASDAQ

Realty Income

REIT Index (1)

DJIA

S&P 500

Composite

Dividend

Total

Dividend

Total

Dividend

Total

Dividend

Total

Dividend

Total

yield

return (2)

yield

return (3)

yield

return (3)

yield

return (3)

yield

return (4)







































10/18 to 12/31/1994 10.5 %

10.8 %

7.7 %

0.0 %

2.9 %

(1.6 %)

2.9 %

(1.2 %)

0.5 %

(1.7 %) 1995 8.3 %

42.0 %

7.4 %

15.3 %

2.4 %

36.9 %

2.3 %

37.6 %

0.6 %

39.9 % 1996 7.9 %

15.4 %

6.1 %

35.3 %

2.2 %

28.9 %

2.0 %

23.0 %

0.2 %

22.7 % 1997 7.5 %

14.5 %

5.5 %

20.3 %

1.8 %

24.9 %

1.6 %

33.4 %

0.5 %

21.6 % 1998 8.2 %

5.5 %

7.5 %

(17.5 %)

1.7 %

18.1 %

1.3 %

28.6 %

0.3 %

39.6 % 1999 10.5 %

(8.7 %)

8.7 %

(4.6 %)

1.3 %

27.2 %

1.1 %

21.0 %

0.2 %

85.6 % 2000 8.9 %

31.2 %

7.5 %

26.4 %

1.5 %

(4.7 %)

1.2 %

(9.1 %)

0.3 %

(39.3 %) 2001 7.8 %

27.2 %

7.1 %

13.9 %

1.9 %

(5.5 %)

1.4 %

(11.9 %)

0.3 %

(21.1 %) 2002 6.7 %

26.9 %

7.1 %

3.8 %

2.6 %

(15.0 %)

1.9 %

(22.1 %)

0.5 %

(31.5 %) 2003 6.0 %

21.0 %

5.5 %

37.1 %

2.3 %

28.3 %

1.8 %

28.7 %

0.6 %

50.0 % 2004 5.2 %

32.7 %

4.7 %

31.6 %

2.2 %

5.6 %

1.8 %

10.9 %

0.6 %

8.6 % 2005 6.5 %

(9.2 %)

4.6 %

12.2 %

2.6 %

1.7 %

1.9 %

4.9 %

0.9 %

1.4 % 2006 5.5 %

34.8 %

3.7 %

35.1 %

2.5 %

19.0 %

1.9 %

15.8 %

0.8 %

9.5 % 2007 6.1 %

3.2 %

4.9 %

(15.7 %)

2.7 %

8.8 %

2.1 %

5.5 %

0.8 %

9.8 % 2008 7.3 %

(8.2 %)

7.6 %

(37.7 %)

3.6 %

(31.8 %)

3.2 %

(37.0 %)

1.3 %

(40.5 %) 2009 6.6 %

19.3 %

3.7 %

28.0 %

2.6 %

22.6 %

2.0 %

26.5 %

1.0 %

43.9 % 2010 5.1 %

38.6 %

3.5 %

27.9 %

2.6 %

14.0 %

1.9 %

15.1 %

1.2 %

16.9 % 2011 5.0 %

7.3 %

3.8 %

8.3 %

2.8 %

8.3 %

2.3 %

2.1 %

1.3 %

(1.8 %) 2012 4.5 %

20.1 %

3.5 %

19.7 %

3.0 %

10.2 %

2.5 %

16.0 %

2.6 %

15.9 % 2013 5.8 %

(1.8 %)

3.9 %

2.9 %

2.3 %

29.6 %

2.0 %

32.4 %

1.4 %

38.3 % 2014 4.6 %

33.7 %

3.6 %

28.0 %

2.3 %

10.0 %

2.0 %

13.7 %

1.3 %

13.4 % 2015 4.4 %

13.0 %

3.9 %

2.8 %

2.6 %

0.2 %

2.2 %

1.4 %

1.4 %

5.7 % 2016 4.2 %

16.0 %

4.0 %

8.6 %

2.5 %

16.5 %

2.1 %

12.0 %

1.4 %

7.5 % 2017 4.5 %

3.6 %

3.9 %

8.7 %

2.2 %

28.1 %

1.9 %

21.8 %

1.1 %

28.2 % 2018 4.2 %

15.2 %

4.4 %

(4.0 %)

2.5 %

(3.5 %)

2.2 %

(4.4 %)

1.4 %

(3.9 %) 2019 3.7 %

21.1 %

3.7 %

28.7 %

2.4 %

25.3 %

1.9 %

31.5 %

1.1 %

35.2 % 2020 4.5 %

(11.8 %)

3.6 %

(5.1 %)

1.9 %

9.7 %

1.5 %

18.4 %

0.9 %

43.6 % 2021 4.1 %

23.0 %

2.6 %

41.3 %

1.8 %

20.9 %

1.3 %

28.7 %

0.7 %

21.4 % YTD 2022 5.1 %

(15.6 %)

4.0 %

(27.9 %)

2.4 %

(19.7 %)

1.8 %

(23.9 %)

1.0 %

(32.4 %)







































Compound Average Annual Total Return (5)

14.4 %





9.6 %





9.9 %





9.6 %





9.9 %





































Note: All of these dividend yields are calculated as annualized dividends based on the last dividend paid in applicable time period divided by the closing price as of period end.

Dividend yield sources: Nareit website and Bloomberg, except for the 1994 NASDAQ dividend yield which was sourced from Datastream / Thomson Financial.

(1) FTSE Nareit US Equity REIT Index, as per Nareit website. (2) Calculated as the difference between the closing stock price as of period end less the closing stock price as of previous period, plus dividends paid in period, divided by closing stock price as of end of previous period. Does not include reinvestment of dividends for the annual percentages. (3) Includes reinvestment of dividends. Source: Nareit website and Factset. (4) Price only index, does not include dividends as NASDAQ did not report total return metrics for the entirety of the measurement period. Source: Factset. (5) All of these Compound Average Annual Total Return rates are calculated in the same manner for each period from Realty Income's NYSE listing on October 18, 1994 through September 30, 2022, and (except for NASDAQ) assume reinvestment of dividends. Past performance does not guarantee future performance. Realty Income presents this data for informational purposes only and makes no representation about its future performance or how it will compare in performance to other indices in the future.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Realty Income Corporation