Ryerson Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Quarterly results include strong operating cash flow generation, sequential reduction in debt and increase in book value of equity. Business highlights include increase in dividend, acquisition of value-add enterprises and retirement of all high-yield debt.
CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI), a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Highlights:
- Diluted EPS1 of $1.46 on $1.54 billion of revenue
- Net Income of $55.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO2 of $78.5 million
- Generated Operating Cash Flow of $151.6 million and Free Cash Flow3 of $124.0 million
- Redeemed the final $50 million outstanding balance of 8.50% senior secured notes due 2028 (the "Notes")
- Reduced debt to $477 million and net debt4 to $426 million
- Increased book value of equity5 to $893 million, up from $851 million at June 30, 2022
- Announced a fourth quarter 2022 dividend of $0.16 per share, a 7% increase from the prior quarter
- Completed acquisition of Howard Precision Metals, Inc
- Completed acquisition of Excelsior, Inc subsequent to quarter-end
$ in millions, except tons (in thousands), average selling prices, and earnings per share
Financial Highlights:
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
Q2 2022
YoY
QoQ
9MO 2022
9MO 2021
YoY
Revenue
$
1,543.1
$
1,575.1
$
1,743.5
(2.0)
%
(11.5)
%
$
5035.4
$
4,414.4
21.6
%
Tons shipped
512
519
524
(1.3)
%
(2.3)
%
1,564
1,621
(3.5)
%
Average selling price/ton
$
3,014
$
3,035
$
3,327
(0.7)
%
(9.4)
%
$
3,220
$
2,555
26.0
%
Gross margin
17.6
%
23..1
%
26.7
%
-550 bps
-910 bps
22.8
%
19.8
%
300 bps
Gross margin, excl. LIFO
16.2
%
29.6
%
22.5
%
-1,340 bps
-630 bps
20.9
%
26.8
%
-590 bps
Warehousing, delivery, selling,
$
186.5
$
180.2
$
182.9
3.5
%
2.0
%
$
544.7
$
530.3
2.7
%
As a percentage of revenue
12.1
%
11.4
%
10.5
%
70 bps
160 bps
10.8
%
12.8
%
-200 bps
Net income attributable to
$
55.1
$
49.7
$
196.4
10.9
%
(71.9)
%
$
415.1
$
187.9
120.9
%
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.46
$
1.27
$
5.10
$
0.19
$
(3.64)
$
10.78
$
4.84
$
5.94
Adjusted diluted earnings per
$
1.48
$
3.25
$
5.31
$
(1.77)
$
(3.83)
$
11.11
$
4.77
$
6.34
Adj. EBITDA, excl. LIFO
$
78.5
$
301.0
$
224.2
(73.9)
%
(65.0)
%
$
553.3
$
621.9
(11.0)
%
Adj. EBITDA, excl. LIFO margin
5.1
%
19.1
%
12.9
%
-1,400 bps
-780 bps
11.0
%
15.0
%
-400 bps
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights:
Total debt
$
476.9
$
672.6
$
533.5
(29.1)
%
(10.6)
%
$
476.9
$
672.6
(29.1)
%
Cash and cash equivalents
$
50.9
$
39.9
$
41.4
27.6
%
22.9
%
$
50.9
$
39.9
27.6
%
Net debt
$
426.0
$
632.7
$
492.1
(32.7)
%
(13.4)
%
$
426.0
$
632.7
(32.7)
%
Net debt / LTM Adj. EBITDA,
0.5
x
1.0
x
0.5
x
(0.5
x)
—
0.5
x
1.0
x
(0.5
x)
Cash conversion cycle (days)
83.4
68.1
77.5
15.3
5.9
78.7
60.4
18.3
Net cash provided by (used in)
$
151.6
$
(20.7)
$
85.5
$
172.3
$
66.1
$
319.6
$
(71.8)
$
391.4
A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measure is included below in this news release.
Management Commentary
Eddie Lehner, Ryerson's President and Chief Executive Officer, said "I want to thank all of my Ryerson Family of Companies colleagues for a job well done in transitioning to counter-cyclical industry conditions during the quarter while also realizing significant achievements and milestones toward preparing for the next industry upturn as positive secular drivers for industrial metals demand remain intact. In the third quarter of 2022, Ryerson delivered strong operational and financial performance. Despite decreasing metals prices and declining industry demand, we generated healthy operating cash flow and very strong free cash flow yields through our business model as well as working capital release due to the counter-cyclical nature of our balance sheet. Importantly, the work we have done over the past several quarters transforming our balance sheet means we are no longer a high-yield debt company. Ryerson is now in a historically strong position to reinvest in the modernization and growth of our intelligent and connected service center network, while continuing to provide returns to shareholders. After taking the opportunity to reflect on the progress we have made over the past several quarters and years, we look forward to providing further insight into Ryerson's plans for the future during our Investor Day at the New York Stock Exchange on November 8, 2022. As Ryerson celebrates its 180th birthday this November, we hope to see you there in person or virtually."
Third Quarter Results
Ryerson generated revenues of $1.54 billion in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 11.5%, compared to $1.74 billion for the second quarter of 2022 primarily driven by lower selling prices. Average selling prices declined 9.4% compared to the second quarter while volume declined 2.3%. Gross margin contracted sequentially by 910 basis points to 17.6% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 26.7% in the second quarter of 2022. Gross margins were primarily impacted by the dramatic drop in spot prices versus the lagging average cost of goods sold decline. Sequentially, supply constraints eased versus the second quarter while inventory availability increased and lead times decreased. Cost of goods sold in the third quarter of 2022 included LIFO income of $21.1 million, compared to LIFO income of $73.8 million in the second quarter of 2022. Excluding the impact of LIFO, gross margin contracted 630 basis points to 16.2% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 22.5% in the second quarter of 2022. Warehousing, delivery, selling, general and administrative expenses increased 2% to $186.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $182.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 driven primarily by inflationary pressures.
Net income attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation for the third quarter of 2022 was $55.1 million, or $1.46 per diluted share, compared to $196.4 million, or $5.10 per diluted share in the previous quarter. Net income in the third quarter of 2022 includes a charge of $1.5 million related to loss on the retirement of debt and a $0.6 million gain on bargain purchases. Excluding these one-time items and the associated income taxes, adjusted net income attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation for the third quarter was $55.8 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, compared to $204.4 million, or $5.31 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022. Ryerson generated Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO of $78.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to second quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO of $224.2 million.
Liquidity & Debt Management
Ryerson generated $151.6 million of operating cash in the third quarter of 2022 driven by a combination of strong operating profit and working capital release. Ryerson's leverage ratio for the third quarter of 2022 remained flat quarter-over-quarter at 0.5x, a record low since our initial public offering in 2014. The Company ended the third quarter of 2022 with $477 million of debt and $426 million of net debt, a decrease in net debt of $66 million compared to the second quarter of 2022. The Company's global liquidity, composed of cash and cash equivalents and availability on its revolving credit facilities, increased to $906 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $894 million as of June 30, 2022.
Bond Repurchase. During the third quarter of 2022, Ryerson redeemed the remaining $50 million of Notes by exercising an optional redemption feature. As of September 30, 2022, Ryerson no longer has any high yield debt outstanding. Related to the Note redemption in the third quarter, a loss on retirement of debt of $1.5 million was recognized and is excluded from adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS.
Shareholder Return Activity
Dividends. On November 2, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock, payable on December 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of December 1, 2022. Ryerson paid a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.15 per share, amounting to a cash return of approximately $5.5 million for the third quarter of 2022.
Share Repurchase. Ryerson repurchased approximately 34,000 shares of common stock resulting in a return to shareholders of approximately $0.9 million for the third quarter of 2022. Ryerson made these repurchases in accordance with its share repurchase program, which authorizes the Company to acquire up to an aggregate amount of $75.0 million of the Company's common stock through August 3, 2024. During the third quarter of 2022, Ryerson returned approximately $6.4 million to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.
Outlook Commentary
Ryerson expects counter-cyclical business conditions to continue through the fourth quarter of 2022. Benchmark carbon, aluminum and nickel price decreases are anticipated to continue into the fourth quarter while sales volumes experience slow-down driven by seasonal declines in buying as well as decelerating economies in North America, Europe, and China. As such, Ryerson anticipates fourth quarter 2022 revenues in the range of $1.25 billion to $1.30 billion, with a sequential average selling price decrease of 7% to 11%, and a shipment volume decrease of 8% to 10%. LIFO income in the fourth quarter of 2022 is expected to be $20 million. We expect adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO in the range of $40 million to $44 million and earnings per diluted share in the range of $0.70 to $0.78.
Third Quarter 2022 Major Product Metrics
Tons Shipped (thousands)
Average Selling Prices
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
Q2 2022
Year-over-year
Quarter-over-quarter
Year-over-year
Quarter-over-quarter
Carbon Steel
405
399
408
1.5
%
(0.7)
%
(4.5)
%
(7.8)
%
Aluminum
49
50
51
(2.0)
%
(3.9)
%
19.5
%
(4.7)
%
Stainless Steel
56
68
63
(17.6)
%
(11.1)
%
5.5
%
(10.3)
%
Net Sales (millions)
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
Q2 2022
Year-over-year
Quarter-over-quarter
Carbon Steel
$
834
$
860
$
911
(3.0)
%
(8.5)
%
Aluminum
$
315
$
269
$
344
17.1
%
(8.4)
%
Stainless Steel
$
370
$
426
$
464
(13.1)
%
(20.3) %
First Nine Months 2022 Major Product Metrics
Tons Shipped (thousands)
Average Selling Prices
YTD 2022
YTD 2021
Year-over-year
Year-over-year
Carbon Steel
1,218
1,241
(1.9) %
23.7 %
Aluminum
150
158
(5.1) %
30.5 %
Stainless Steel
190
215
(11.6) %
36.0 %
Net Sales (millions)
YTD 2022
YTD 2021
Year-over-year
Carbon Steel
$
2,687
$
2,213
21.4 %
Aluminum
$
966
$
780
23.8 %
Stainless Steel
$
1,312
$
1,092
20.1 %
Earnings Call Information
Ryerson will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022, on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. The live online broadcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website, ir.ryerson.com. A replay will be available at the same website for 90 days.
About Ryerson
Ryerson is a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. Founded in 1842, Ryerson has around 4,000 employees in approximately 100 locations. Visit Ryerson at www.ryerson.com.
Notes:
1EPS is Earnings per Share
2For EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA excluding LIFO please see Schedule 2
3Free Cash Flow is defined as Net Cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. See Schedule 4
4Net Debt is defined as Long Term Debt plus Short Term Debt less Cash and Cash Equivalents and excludes Restricted Cash
5Book value of Equity is defined as Total Assets less Total Liabilities
Legal Disclaimer
The contents herein are provided for general information purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or buy, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security ("Security") of the Company or its affiliates ("Ryerson") in any jurisdiction. Ryerson does not intend to solicit, and is not soliciting, any action with respect to any Security or any other contractual relationship with the Ryerson. Nothing in this release, individually or taken in the aggregate, constitutes an offer of securities for sale or buy, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any Security in the United States, or to U.S. persons, or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is unlawful.
Safe Harbor Provision
Certain statements made in this presentation and other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of the Company constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding our future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, intentions, plans, estimates, objectives, or projections relating to the future. Such statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "objectives," "goals," "preliminary," "range," "believes," "expects," "may," "estimates," "will," "should," "plans," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy. The Company cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and may involve significant risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may vary materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Among the factors that significantly impact our business are: the cyclicality of our business; the highly competitive, volatile, and fragmented metals industry in which we operate; fluctuating metal prices; our substantial indebtedness and the covenants in instruments governing such indebtedness; the integration of acquired operations; regulatory and other operational risks associated with our operations located inside and outside of the United States; impacts and implications of adverse health events, including the COVID-19 pandemic; work stoppages; obligations under certain employee retirement benefit plans; the ownership of a majority of our equity securities by a single investor group; currency fluctuations; and consolidation in the metals industry. Forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various factors, including those set forth above and those set forth under "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, we caution against placing undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, new information or otherwise.
RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Selected Income and Cash Flow Data - Unaudited
(Dollars and Shares in Millions, except Per Share and Per Ton Data)
2022
2021
First Nine Months Ended
Third
Second
Third
September 30,
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
2022
2021
NET SALES
$
1,543.1
$
1,743.5
$
1,575.1
$
5035.4
$
2,566.3
Cost of materials sold
1,272.1
1,277.6
1,210.5
3,880.8
2,111.4
Gross profit
271.0
465.9
364.6
(92.7)
454.9
Warehousing, delivery, selling, general, and administrative
186.5
182.9
180.2
544.7
350.1
Gain on sale of assets (1)
—
(3.8)
—
(3.8)
(107.7)
OPERATING PROFIT
84.5
286.8
184.4
606.1
212.5
Other income and (expense), net
(1.3)
(15.3)
(104.6)
(22.3)
(0.4)
Interest and other expense on debt
(7.6)
(8.3)
(13.7)
(26.2)
(27.1)
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
75.6
263.2
66.1
557.6
185.0
Provision for income taxes
20.5
66.8
16.1
142.3
46.1
NET INCOME
55.1
196.4
50.0
415.3
138.9
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
—
—
0.3
0.2
1.0
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION
$
55.1
$
196.4
$
49.7
$
415.1
$
138.2
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Basic
$
1.48
$
5.20
$
1.29
$
10.94
$
4.89
Diluted
$
1.46
$
5.10
$
1.27
$
10.73
$
4.84
Shares outstanding – basic
37.0
37.8
38.5
37.0
38.5
Shares outstanding – diluted
37.7
38.5
39.1
37.7
39.1
Dividends declared per share
$
0.150
$
0.125
$ 0.080
$
0.375
$ 0.080
Supplemental Data:
Tons shipped (000)
512
524
519
1,564
1,621
Shipping days
64
64
64
191
191
Average selling price/ton
$
3,014
$
3,327
$
3,035
$
3,320
$
2,555
Gross profit/ton
529
889
703
733
506
Operating profit/ton
165
547
355
388
245
LIFO expense (income) per ton
(41)
(141)
197
(59)
179
LIFO expense (income)
(21.1)
(73.8)
102.3
(92.7)
290.9
Depreciation and amortization expense
14.5
14.5
13.8
42.5
40.5
Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities
151.6
85.5
(20.7)
319.6
(71.8)
Capital expenditures
(28.4)
(24.0)
(11.7)
(71.2)
(25.0)
(1) The first nine months of 2021 includes a $107.7 million gain on the sale and leaseback of properties with net proceeds of approximately $163.2 million.
(2) The third quarter and the first nine months of 2021 include a $98.3 million pension settlement charge.
See Schedule 1 for Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
See Schedule 2 for EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation
See Schedule 3 for Adjusted EPS reconciliation
See Schedule 4 for Free Cash Flow reconciliation
See Schedule 5 for Fourth Quarter 2022 Guidance reconciliation
Schedule 1
RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In millions, except shares)
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Assets
(unaudited)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
50.9
$
51.2
Restricted cash
1.2
1.2
Receivables, less provisions of $3.7 at September 30, 2022 and $2.2 at December 31,
645.8
630.8
Inventories
933.1
832.1
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
70.0
77.7
Total current assets
1,701.0
1,593.0
Property, plant, and equipment, at cost
854.2
792.8
Less: accumulated depreciation
426.3
404.5
Property, plant, and equipment, net
427.9
388.3
Operating lease assets
242.4
211.1
Other intangible assets
41.2
42.2
Goodwill
125.0
124.1
Deferred charges and other assets
9.7
6.9
Total assets
$
2,547.2
$
2,365.6
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
511.4
$
481.2
Salaries, wages, and commissions
61.6
76.6
Other accrued liabilities
91.5
133.4
Short-term debt
9.6
28.8
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
24.8
24.9
Current portion of deferred employee benefits
6.1
6.1
Total current liabilities
705.0
751.0
Long-term debt
467.3
610.5
Deferred employee benefits
152.6
163.3
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
215.6
184.8
Deferred income taxes
98.5
94.1
Other noncurrent liabilities
15.6
17.3
Total liabilities
1,654.6
1,821.0
Commitments and contingencies
Equity
Ryerson Holding Corporation stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 7,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 39,059,193 and
0.4
0.4
Capital in excess of par value
392.5
388.6
Retained earnings
722.6
321.7
Treasury stock, at cost - Common stock of 2,037,671 shares at September 30, 2022 and
(60.2)
(8.4)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(172.9)
(165.1)
Total Ryerson Holding Corporation Stockholders' Equity
885.0
537.2
Noncontrolling interest
7.6
7.4
Total Equity
892.6
544.6
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
2,547.2
$
2,365.6
Schedule 2
RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Reconciliations of Net Income Attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation to EBITDA and Gross profit to Gross profit excluding LIFO
(Dollars in millions)
2022
2021
First Nine Months Ended
Third
Second
Third
September 30,
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
2022
2021
Net income attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation
$
55.1
$
196.4
$
49.7
$
415.1
$
187.9
Interest and other expense on debt
7.6
8.3
13.7
26.2
40.8
Provision for income taxes
20.5
66.8
16.1
142.3
62.2
Depreciation and amortization expense
14.5
14.5
13.8
42.5
40.5
EBITDA
$
97.7
$
286.0
$
93.3
$
626.1
$
331.4
Gain on bargain purchase
(0.6)
—
—
(0.6)
—
Gain on sale of assets
—
(3.8)
—
(3.8)
|(107.7)
Reorganization
0.6
0.6
0.6
1.6
1.9
Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses
0.5
0.7
—
1.2
(0.2)
Loss on retirement of debt
1.5
14.5
5.5
21.3
5.5
Pension settlement loss
—
—
98.3
—
98.3
Other adjustments
0.1
—
1.0
0.2
1.8
Adjusted EBITDA
$
99.6
$
298.0
$
198.7
$
646.0
$
331.0
Adjusted EBITDA
$
99.6
$
298.0
$
198.7
$
646.0
$
331.0
LIFO expense (income)
(21.1)
(73.8)
102.3
(92.7)
290.9
Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income)
$
78.5
$
224.2
$
301.0
$
553.3
$
621.9
Net sales
$
1,543.1
$
1,743.5
$
1,575.1
$
5,035.4
$
4,141.4
Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income), as a percentage of net sales
5.1
%
12.9
%
19.1
%
11.0
%
15.0
%
Gross profit
$
271.0
$
465.9
$
364.0
$
1,147.0
$
819.5
Gross margin
17.6
%
26.7
%
23.1
%
22.8
%
19.8
%
Gross profit
$
271.0
$
465.9
$
364.6
$
1,147.0
$
819.5
LIFO expense (income)
(21.1)
(73.8)
102.3
(92.7)
290.9
Gross profit, excluding LIFO expense (income)
$
249.9
$
392.1
$
466.9
$
1,054.3
$
1,110.4
Gross margin, excluding LIFO expense (income)
16.2
%
22.5
%
29.6
%
20.9
%
26.8
%
Note: EBITDA represents net income before interest and other expense on debt, provision for income taxes, depreciation, and amortization.
Schedule 3
RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Share
(Dollars and Shares in Millions, Except Per Share Data)
2022
2021
First Nine Months
Third
Second
Third
June 30,
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
2022
2021
Net income attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation
$
55.1
$
196.4
$
49.7
$
415.1
$
187.9
Gain on bargain purchase
(0.6)
—
—
(0.6)
—
Gain on sale of assets
—
(3.8)
—
(3.8)
(107.7)
Loss on retirement of debt
1.5
14.5
5.5
21.3
5.5
Pension settlement loss
—
—
98.3
98.6
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
(0.2)
(2.7)
(26.6)
(4.3)
1.0
Adjusted net income attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation
$
55.8
$
204.4
$
126.9
$
427.7
$
185.0
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$
1.48
$
5.31
$
3.25
$
11.11
$
4.77
Shares outstanding - diluted
37.8
38.5
39.1
38.5
38.8
Note: Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share is presented to provide a means of comparison with periods that do not include similar adjustments.
Schedule 4
RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Cash Flow from Operations to Free Cash Flow Yield
(Dollars in Millions)
2022
2021
First Nine Months
Third
Second
Third
June 30,
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
2022
2021
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
151.6
$
85.5
$
(20.7)
$
319.6
$
(71.8)
Capital expenditures
(28.4)
(24.0)
(11.7)
(71.2)
(25.0)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment
0.8
6.2
0.1
8.0
166.0
Free cash flow
$
124.0
$
67.7
$
(32.3)
$
256.4
$
69.2
Market capitalization
$
952.9
$
788.9
$
856.0
$
952.9
$
856.0
Free cash flow yield
13.0
%
8.6
%
(3.8)
%
26.9
%
8.1
%
Note: Market capitalization is calculated using September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021 stock prices and shares outstanding.
Schedule 5
RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Reconciliation of Guidance for Fourth Quarter 2022 Net Income Attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation to Adj. EBITDA, excl. LIFO
(Dollars in Millions, except Per Share Data)
Fourth Quarter 2022
Low
High
Net income attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation
$
27
$
30
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.70
$
0.78
Interest and other expense on debt
8
8
Provision for income taxes
10
11
Depreciation and amortization expense
15
15
EBITDA
$
60
$
64
Adjustments
—
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
60
$
64
LIFO expense/(income)
(20)
(20)
Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO
$
40
$
44
Note: See the note within Schedule 2 for a description of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.
