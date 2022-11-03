5WPR Announces Launch of 5W Impact Team

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the launch of the 5W Impact Team, a new employee-driven initiative to offer pro bono services and promote volunteerism for staff-nominated causes.

Quarterly, employees across the agency nominate charities and organizations they believe would benefit from media relations and digital services. The all-volunteer Impact Team develops unique strategies and campaigns to support the selected cause for a period of at least three months.

5W Cares, an extension of the Impact Team, organizes staff across all agency departments to support local non-profit organizations via other channels and methods. Each quarter, a new organization will be selected from a pool of nominees, providing 5W employees the opportunity to give back to the community during agency volunteer days.

"We are thrilled to launch the 5W Impact Team," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Matthew Caiola. "The idea for program was originated at the staff level and is already generating a ton of excitement and interest across the board. It's inspiring to see how passionate our team is about helping others."

"It's an honor to be leading a team that is passionate about donating their time and skills to give back to their communities," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Dara A. Busch. "We look forward to offering our industry leading services and support pro bono to the deserving charities and organizations nominated by our team members."

Philanthropy is a pillar of 5WPR. In addition to the 5W Impact Team, the agency offers an Employee Match Program, matching employee donations dollar-for-dollar.

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 275 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). Founded by Ronn Torossian nearly 20 years ago, 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

