ATLAS: EARTH partners with TurboVote to get their 1 Million+ Users to Their Local Voting Stations

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATLAS: EARTH, the largest virtual real estate metaverse app, is proud to announce its partnership with TurboVote to drive voters to their local polling locations on November 8th. During the 3-day campaign, voting awareness banners will appear in ATLAS: EARTH to their over 1M registered users and will be seen in-game at least 1.5M times, from Thursday, November 3rd to Saturday, November 5.

ATLAS: EARTH is the mobile-first gaming experience that allows players to earn real life cash back on their digital properties, represented on top of the real world, every second of every day. The company's mission is to build real value in the virtual world. ATLAS: EARTH has gamified virtual real estate on the mobile form factor, where players can buy virtual representations of "real world" real estate, 900 square feet at a time. Players can become local VIPs based on geographic ownership, earning titles such as Mayor, Governor, or President. Atlas Reality, the parent company of ATLAS: EARTH, has also developed the first patented retail marketing platform for mobile gaming, where players can earn in-game virtual currency just by shopping at stores in the real world. The Atlas Merchant Platform (AMP) allows brands to drive revenue from gamers straight to their doors. Given the millions of dollars in sales AMP has already generated for partner brands, Sami Khan, CEO and co-founder, believes plans to drive voters to the polls this November 8th will be equally as successful.

TurboVote powers greater voter access to expand participation in our elections. TurboVote helps voters in all 50 states and Washington, D.C access the voting guides, alerts, and real-time help they need to vote in every election.

Since 2012, hundreds of colleges and universities, big brands and workplaces, nonprofits and local governments have partnered with TurboVote to help Americans vote.

TurboVote is a product of Democracy Works, a nonpartisan, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that improves civic participation by simplifying and modernizing the voting process for voters and election administrators.

"At ATLAS: EARTH, we are proud to use our platform to promote getting people to the polls." Sami Khan continues, "In recent years, it's more important than ever that people get up and vote. ATLAS: EARTH has a younger millennial audience, which typically has lower turnout rates. Our platform has the ability to encourage awareness about voting deadlines. We are happy to volunteer the resources and do our part to help every American exercise their right to the democratic process."

Please check out voting.info/atlasearth to find your voting or ballot drop-off location and make a plan to vote on or before November 8.

Sami Khan

Sami Khan is the co-founder and CEO of Atlas Reality, a company building real value in the virtual world. Prior to starting Atlas, Sami created and executed growth strategies for some of the largest digital products in the world now valued collectively over $15B including the micro-investing app Acorns and the money-saving browser extension, Honey. He has been featured on multiple case studies featured on a Snap earnings call, at Facebook, Twitter, and Adweek.

