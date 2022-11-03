New Heaven New Earth Church of Jesus Receives Recognition for Donating Blood

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Local members of New Heaven New Earth Church of Jesus successfully completed another round of blood donations as part of a life-saving campaign called Life On.

New York-based members of New Heaven New Earth Church of Jesus take time to donate blood (PRNewswire)

In New York, 86 church members donated blood within a week through the New York Blood Center. The blood drive ran from October 16-22. Additional members gave blood in states along the East Coast and in countries such as Brazil, Chile and Argentina, bringing the total number of donors to 121.

At the end of October, the New York branch of New Heaven New Earth Church of Jesus received a special certificate from the New York Blood Center for its donations. The organization recently announced another blood emergency due to low inventory for the fifth time in 2022. Blood centers around the country are currently grappling with a national blood supply crisis.

"It isn't that folks are not donating blood – our data shows that there is only a small group of loyal blood donors who are representing the entire community and shouldering the burden for all," said Andrea Cefarelli, senior vice president of New York Blood Center in a press release.

Members of New Heaven New Earth are receiving recognition around the world for stepping up to give blood. In October, We Are One, a volunteer organization made up of youth members of New Heaven New Earth, earned a spot in the Guinness World Records for having the most people — a total of 71,121 participants in South Korea — register online to donate blood within a 24-hour period.

