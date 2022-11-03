New Report from Bloomberg Government Reveals Insights and Trends in Public Affairs Industry

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Government today announced the release of a new report, 2022 Trends in Public Affairs: Factors Shaping Strategies, Careers, and Industry Growth. The report contains essential data and valuable insights about the trends shaping the public affairs sector and professionals' careers, including top policy issues, the biggest challenges, critical skills, compensation, and satisfaction.

While every industry continues to adjust to a post-pandemic reality, public affairs has the added uncertainties of election cycles and sudden shifts in priorities. This makes it imperative to understand what industry professionals believe lies ahead in the near term and what it will take to succeed in this ever-evolving sector.

Key findings from 2022 Trends in Public Affairs: Factors Shaping Strategies, Careers, and Industry Growth include:

Engagement and relationships will be the biggest challenges in 2023. Building relationships is reported as the top priority for organizations in the industry, while engaging the right audience and building relationships are the two biggest challenges facing public affairs professionals in 2023.

People are on the move again. Like other industries, public affairs saw far more respondents change jobs in 2022 than in 2020. Men were three times as likely as women to have done so. The good news for employers is that job changes were more likely to be internal than a move to a new organization.

Salaries and bonuses grew in 2021 and 2022. Salaries for public affairs professionals increased by a greater percentage in 2022 than they did in 2020. While women's 2022 base salary amount is still lower than the amount for men, it grew at a higher rate than men's base salary did.

"Bloomberg Government's latest report provides public affairs professionals the reliable industry data they need to understand key trends and formulate strategic plans for 2023," said Arielle Elliott, president, Bloomberg Government. "By providing actionable news, analysis, and unmatched expertise, Bloomberg Government's platform is built to support public affairs with time-saving features and the latest policy intel."

Bloomberg Government is a premium, subscription-based service that provides comprehensive information and analytics for professionals who interact with – or are affected by – the government. Delivering news, analytics, and data-driven decision tools, Bloomberg Government's digital workspace gives an intelligent edge to government affairs and contracting professionals. For more information or a demo, visit Bloomberg Government.

