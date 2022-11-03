Pronto and Pollen Mobile Appoint Sally Frykman as Chief Marketing Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pronto , provider of immediately deployable off-road autonomous commercial trucking technologies, today announced the appointment of Sally Frykman as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Frykman will also serve as CMO for Pronto's wholly owned subsidiary Pollen Mobile , the first decentralized, privacy focused mobile network that is owned and operated by its users. In this role, Frykman will lead the companies' marketing and communications organizations, reporting to Anthony Levandowski, Chief Executive Officer of both companies.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Sally to our executive team," said Levandowski. "Her exceptional background and industry expertise are the perfect fit to propel the Pronto and Pollen brands to the next level."

At both Pronto and Pollen Mobile, Frykman will be hyper-focused on delivering growth through branding and demand generation efforts, leaning into strategic partnerships, and building world-class marketing and communications organizations.

Frykman is an accomplished marketing executive with robust experience in the autonomous driving, industrial, robotics and infrastructure industries. She has a proven track record of strategic development and execution of global marketing and communications programs that engage audiences deeply, elevate brands, and drive product and business performance.

Previously, Frykman served as Chief Marketing Officer at Velodyne Lidar and has held multiple leadership roles in a wide breadth of industries, including education.

Named the 2022 Woman of the Year by Sensors Converge and one of the 2023 Top 50 Women of Impact by Women Impact Tech, Frykman is widely recognized for her work in breaking barriers and supporting other women throughout her career.

"I am delighted to join the Pronto and Pollen teams, which are building transformative solutions that will change how the world moves goods and communicates," said Frykman. "I look forward to leading the companies' marketing efforts and playing a role in bringing these technologies to the global markets."

Pronto.ai is at the forefront of the most important advances in commercial trucking, making trucks virtually crash-proof and dramatically more efficient. Its autonomous off-road trucking systems, based on the latest computer-vision technologies, are specifically engineered for rugged, unpredictable environments. Pronto's immediately deployable autonomous haulage systems are currently operating in complex commercial settings. Founded in 2018, Pronto is led by a team of innovators with an unrivaled track record of successful development of autonomous vehicle technologies and business models.

While developing Pronto's autonomous driving technology for off-road applications, the company realized that it was not getting the reliable connectivity it needed. So Pronto built its own network. Owned and operated by its user community, Pollen delivers a high speed, data-only wireless network that protects the privacy of its users. Everyone who participates in the Pollen network earns PollenCoin, which is used to pay for data usage on the network. Pollen is powerful because it allows small, medium, and large businesses—as well as everyday people—to create connectivity where they need it.

