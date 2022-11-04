JAYNE LAW GROUP NAMED TOP BOUTIQUE LAW FIRM IN CALIFORNIA

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Criminal defense law firm Jayne Law Group announced today that it has been recognized as a "Top Boutique" in a special feature by the Daily Journal. The award recognizes California's leading law firms dedicated to one practice area.

"It's an honor to be recognized alongside so many other accomplished firms," says Founding Partner Julia Jayne. "It is a testament to our firm's commitment to our clients and their success and wellbeing."

As a longstanding criminal defense law firm, "about 75% of the firm's practice is in federal court, representing individuals and businesses that are under investigation or facing criminal charges," spanning from matters including "mail and wire fraud violations, bribery and kickbacks, securities fraud, money laundering, embezzlement, antitrust and more," says the feature. The feature quotes Ms. Jayne, noting, "someone may be going through the worst experience of their life and while it's comforting to be able to speak to someone about it, what they look to me for is the solution – how are they going to get through this? What are the options?"

Ms. Jayne is an experienced and accomplished trial lawyer who concentrates her practice on both white collar and general criminal defense in felony and misdemeanor cases. She has over 23 years of experience in complex criminal matters in federal and state courts, including more than 40 jury trials. Ms. Jayne represents a broad array of individuals and companies at the investigative, pre-trial, and trial stages. Her successes range from outright case dismissals to extremely favorable plea agreements to acquittals. Ms. Jayne is committed to making sure each client is satisfied with the result.

Ms. Jayne has been named to the Northern California Super Lawyers list as one of the top attorneys in Northern California for 2010 – 2022. She has also been rated as one of the "Top Women Attorneys" in Northern California by San Francisco Magazine.

As an adjunct professor at U.C. Hastings College of the Law, Jayne has taught trial advocacy since 2003. She has served for many years on the Criminal Justice Act Panel in the Northern District of California. She is the Programs Chair for the Women in White Collar Defense Association, San Francisco chapter. She is a frequent legal commentator on Court TV and other media outlets.

About Jayne Law Group

Jayne Law Group is a boutique criminal defense firm specializing in white-collar crime, complex criminal defense, and trial work representing individuals and businesses under investigation, facing criminal charges, or those seeking early compliance with federal laws and regulations. With over 23 years of experience, we bring a big-picture approach and personalized attention to every case and client.

View original content:

SOURCE Jayne Law Group, P.C.