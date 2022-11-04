SHULMAN ROGERS LAW FIRM EXPANDS IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA; ADDS TWO TOP LAWYERS TO ITS TEAM

Shulman Rogers , adding Bartoli Cain and Rothermel legal team join, adding dental malpractice to the firm's litigation capabilities

Opens offices in Old Town Alexandria, relocates Tysons Corner office

POTOMAC, Md., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shulman Rogers Law Firm today announced an expansion of the firm's presence in Northern Virginia (NOVA) and its capabilities in the personal injury/medical malpractice area.

Michele Bartoli Cain and Charles Rothermel have joined Shulman Rogers, bringing their experience and expertise to the firm's already formidable personal injury/medical malpractice capabilities. They are noted for their work bringing justice and compensation to clients who have suffered medical or dental malpractice or other personal injury. Their dental malpractice expertise is a new capability for Shulman Rogers.

As part of its expansion into NOVA, Shulman Rogers is opening an office in Alexandria and relocating its office in Tysons Corner. The firm will offer its full services to businesses and individuals from its offices at 8200 Greensboro Drive in McLean and 277 South Washington Street in Alexandria.

Samuel M. Spiritos, Shulman Rogers Managing Shareholder, noted that "Our growth in Virginia demonstrates our commitment to our clients throughout the region, providing even more convenient access to our attorneys and the full range of Shulman Rogers high-quality, reasonably-priced legal services. We are excited to continue to attract and onboard other laterals in Virginia and Washington, D.C. to our firm. Michele Bartoli Cain and Charles Rothermel bring great expertise and a track record of success that already are enhancing our personal injury/malpractice capabilities. The growth we announced today highlights the value we bring our clients, and it is just the beginning as we bring others onto our team."

Michele Bartoli Cain is well known for her substantial verdicts and settlements for clients in the areas of personal injury and medical and dental malpractice. She is rated AV ("preeminent") by Martindale-Hubbell, the leading attorney-ranking service. She also is listed in Best Lawyers, has been named a Washington "SuperLawyer," and repeatedly has been selected as one of the Best Personal Injury Attorneys in the Washington, D.C. area by Washingtonian Magazine.

Charles Rothermel is an accomplished attorney serving victims that have been harmed by the carelessness of others. He concentrates on personal injury, medical and dental malpractice, wrongful death and admiralty/maritime claims. Charles provides exceptional advocacy for his clients based on his experience and advanced medical knowledge relating to personal injury and disability. He has won many substantial judgments for his clients.

About Shulman Rogers

Shulman Rogers is one of the largest law firms in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area, offering clients a full range of business and personal legal services. The firm's experienced attorneys provide sophisticated, comprehensive counsel for clients in a broad array of areas including real estate, corporate, litigation, intellectual property, start-up, M&A and employment law, as well as a host of personal services. Additional information on Shulman Rogers and its practice areas is available at ShulmanRogers.com

