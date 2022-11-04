Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

SMFR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Sema4 Holdings Corp. Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 7, 2022

Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Sema4 Holdings, Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/sema4-holdings-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=33298&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Sema4 Holdings Corp. between March 14, 2022 and August 15, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until November 7, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Sema4 Holdings, Corp. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there was a significant risk that Sema4 would reverse a material amount of previously recognized revenue that it could not recoup from third party payors; (2) the Company was experiencing declining selling prices for its reproductive health segment; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Sema4's financial results would be adversely affected; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT: 
JAKUBOWITZ LAW 
1140 Avenue of the Americas 
9th Floor 
New York, New York 10036 
T: (212) 867-4490 
F: (212) 537-5887

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smfr-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-sema4-holdings-corp-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-november-7-2022-301668557.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.