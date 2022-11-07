Azenta Announces Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) will announce fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings which ended on September 30, 2022 on Monday, November 14, 2022 after the market closes.

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results on the same day, Monday, November 14, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the conference call, please dial 800-936-4761 for domestic callers and +1-212-231-2922 for international callers.

Analysts, investors and members of the media can access the live webcast via the Azenta website at https://investors.azenta.com/events. A replay will be available beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on November 15, 2022.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. As of December 1st, the company changed its name and ticker to Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) from Brooks Automation, Inc, (Nasdaq: BRKS).

Azenta is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

