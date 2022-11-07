WIRES Announces 2023 Officers and Board of Directors

Amanda Conner, Vice President at American Electric Power, Named WIRES President

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WIRES, the transmission trade association that promotes investment in all aspects of the high-voltage grid, announced today its 2023 leadership team, with Amanda Conner, Vice President, FERC and RTO Strategy and Policy, at American Electric Power (AEP) elected as the new WIRES President.

WIRES' 2023 Officers:

President: Amanda Conner , Vice President, FERC and RTO Strategy and Policy, AEP

Vice President: Jodi Moskowitz , Deputy General Counsel & RTO Strategy Officer, PSEG

Secretary: David Burnham , Director, Transmission Policy, Eversource

Treasurer: Amanda Rumsey , Manager, PJM and Federal Regulatory Policy, PPL Electric Utilities

"Grid resilience, electrification and clean energy adoption are key drivers that continue to highlight the essential value that transmission delivers U.S. consumers and businesses, and have prompted keen attention from regulators and lawmakers on how to advance more of this critical grid infrastructure," said Larry Gasteiger, Executive Director of WIRES. "FERC's ambitious transmission reform effort has been a central focus this year and WIRES has been a leading voice in informing those deliberations. I am grateful for the input and efforts of the WIRES 2022 Officers and Board of Directors, and I look forward to working closely with the incoming WIRES president, Amanda Conner, the entire 2023 leadership team, and our rapidly expanding WIRES membership."

WIRES' current president, Will Sauer, will join the WIRES Board of Directors. Nina Plaushin and Tom Hestermann were both elected to a second, two-year board term. Priti Patel, Vice President & Chief Transmission Officer at Great River Energy, will step down from the board upon completing her term.

WIRES' 2023 Board of Directors:

Will Sauer , Managing Director, Federal Regulatory Affairs, Duke Energy

Brian Gemmell , Chief Operating Officer, NY Electric at National Grid

Tom Hestermann , Manager, Transmission Policy, Sunflower Electric Power Corp

Nina Plaushin , Vice President, ITC Holdings

Dave Weaver , Vice President, Transmission Strategy, Exelon

"The role of high-voltage transmission in our journey to a clean energy economy cannot be overstated," said Amanda Conner, Vice President, FERC and RTO Strategy and Policy, AEP and WIRES' incoming 2023 president. "The industry simply has to get transmission infrastructure right in order to create access to cost-effective, cleaner generation and make the grid more resilient. With Larry Gasteiger at the helm, WIRES has done an outstanding job of both educating the public and regulators on the value of transmission and advocating for advancements in continued transmission development. I look forward to working closely with Larry and the WIRES leadership as we continue this mission."

WIRES Reports

WIRES disseminates research and reports that help educate regulators, legislators, and the industry on a variety of transmission issues. The most recent study, the Value of Local Transmission Planning , prepared by Charles River Associates (CRA), highlights how local transmission planning helps to support a resilient and clean transmission grid. The report finds that local transmission planning is foundational to the success of the regional planning process and to achieving public policy goals, and that local project needs are often unique and distinct from regional system issues and solutions.

Visit our WIRES Reports page for these and other transmission industry resources.

About WIRES

WIRES is a non-profit trade association of investor-, publicly-, and cooperatively owned transmission providers, transmission customers, regional grid managers, and equipment and service companies. WIRES promotes investment in electric transmission and progressive state and federal policies that advance energy markets, economic efficiency, and consumer and environmental benefits through development of electric power infrastructure. For more information, visit www.wiresgroup.com.

