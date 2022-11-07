XM Cyber Named 'Growth Leader' in Frost Radar™: Global Breach and Attack Simulation, 2022

Also Receives Frost and Sullivan Best Practices Global Customer Value Leadership Award

HERZLIYA, Israel, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XM Cyber , the leader in hybrid cloud security, today announced important recognition from analyst firm Frost and Sullivan in technology and customer value. XM Cyber has been named a Growth leader in the Frost Radar™ for Global Breach and Attack Simulation, and earned the 2022 Best Practices Customer Value Leadership Award in the Global Breach and Attack Simulation market.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award (PRNewswire)

Frost Radar: Breach and Attack Simulation, 2022

Since its November 2021 acquisition by the Schwarz Group, XM Cyber has achieved record revenue growth, topping the Frost Radar's growth index. The company also holds the second highest position on the Radar's innovation index, with 36 registered patents, a unique Attack Path Management platform, and a wide range of use cases. Overall, XM Cyber's innovation focus aligned with customer needs has helped the company move up from fifth position on the Radar to the second position in less than two years.

The research firm states, "Driving innovation and growth is a difficult task made even harder by the strategic imperatives forcing change today, such as disruptive technologies, value chain compression, industry convergence, and new business models. In this context, XM Cyber's recognition signifies an even greater accomplishment."

2022 Frost and Sullivan Best Practices Global Customer Value Leadership Award

For its annual Global Customer Value Leadership Awards, Frost & Sullivan identifies companies that consistently develop growth strategies based on a visionary understanding of the future and effectively address new challenges and opportunities. This approach involves the deployment of best practices and strategic analytics across a value chain. Against this backdrop, Frost & Sullivan has recognized XM Cyber for its valuable achievement.

"We could not be more excited to be recognized by Frost and Sullivan for both of these achievements," said Noam Erez, co-founder and CEO, XM Cyber. "As organizations continue to face increasingly dangerous security threats, it is crucial that they understand every way that an attacker could breach and pivot through their hybrid cloud network to reach business-critical assets. We are helping our customers do just that by allowing them to focus on preventing the most potentially damaging attack paths before an attack can take place. Both accolades by Frost and Sullivan confirm the excellent work our team is doing to keep organizations secure and give them peace of mind."

The recognition follows a year of major growth for XM Cyber. In November 2021, the company was acquired by Schwarz Group , the fourth largest retailer in the world and a growing force in cloud computing. In June, the company acquired Cyber Observer , an innovator in Continuous Controls Monitoring (CCM) and Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM). Finally, a recent study concluded that the company realized a 394% ROI ($14.54M in cost savings) for customers over a three-year period.

Frost and Sullivan analyst Swetha Krishnamoorthi states, "The XM Cyber platform identifies choke points for critical assets. Choke points are the key junctures in an attack path that lead a cyber adversary to the critical asset. Rather than fixing all the security issues leading to a critical asset, security teams can fix the choke point and protect the critical asset. Thus, the platform shows security teams the smallest number of actions to significantly reduce risk, improving the team's efficiency."

The Frost Radar report can be found at: https://info.xmcyber.com/frost-sullivan-2022

More info on the Customer Value Leadership Award can be found here: https://info.xmcyber.com/frost-sullivan-award

About XM Cyber

XM Cyber is a leading hybrid cloud security company that is changing the way innovative organizations approach cyber risk. Its attack path management platform continuously uncovers hidden attack paths to businesses' critical assets across cloud and on-prem environments, enabling security teams to cut them off at key junctures and eradicate risk with a fraction of the effort. Many of the world's largest, most complex organizations choose XM Cyber to help eradicate risk. Founded by top executives from the Israeli cyber intelligence community, XM Cyber has offices in North America, Europe, and Israel.

Media Contact: Fusion PR, xm@fusionpr.com

n/a (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE XM Cyber