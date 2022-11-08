AKAMAI REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Third quarter revenue of $882 million, up 3% year-over-year and up 7% when adjusted for foreign exchange*
Security and compute revenue represented 55% of total revenue in the third quarter and grew 23% year-over-year and 28% when adjusted for foreign exchange*
GAAP EPS of $0.68, down 37% year-over-year and down 29% when adjusted for foreign exchange*, and non-GAAP EPS* of $1.26, down 13% year-over-year and down 7% when adjusted for foreign exchange*
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
"Akamai delivered another quarter of solid results despite global macroeconomic challenges, including foreign exchange headwinds," said Dr. Tom Leighton, Akamai's chief executive officer. "Our performance continued to be led by the strong growth of our security and compute product groups, which collectively grew 23% year-over-year and 28% when adjusted for foreign exchange* comprising 55% of our overall revenue."
Akamai delivered the following financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022:
Revenue: Revenue was $882 million, a 3% increase over third quarter 2021 revenue of $860 million and a 7% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*
Revenue by solution:
- Security revenue was $380 million, up 13% year-over-year and up 19% when adjusted for foreign exchange*
- Delivery revenue was $393 million, down 15% year-over-year and down 11% when adjusted for foreign exchange*
- Compute revenue was $109 million, up 72% year-over-year and up 77% when adjusted for foreign exchange*
Revenue by geography:
- U.S. revenue was $461 million, up 3% year-over-year
- International revenue was $421 million, up 2% year-over-year and up 12% when adjusted for foreign exchange*
Income from operations: GAAP income from operations was $160 million, a 22% decrease from third quarter 2021. GAAP operating margin for the third quarter was 18%, down 6 percentage points from the same period last year.
Non-GAAP income from operations* was $243 million, a 12% decrease from third quarter 2021. Non-GAAP operating margin* for the third quarter was 28%, down 4 percentage points compared to the same period last year.
Net income: GAAP net income was $108 million, a 40% decrease from third quarter 2021. Non-GAAP net income* was $200 million, a 16% decrease from third quarter 2021.
EPS: GAAP EPS was $0.68 per diluted share, a 37% decrease from third quarter 2021 and a 29% decrease when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Non-GAAP EPS* was $1.26 per diluted share, a 13% decrease from third quarter 2021 and a 7% decrease when adjusted for foreign exchange.*
Adjusted EBITDA*: Adjusted EBITDA* was $368 million, a 7% decrease from third quarter 2021.
Supplemental cash information: Cash from operations for the third quarter of 2022 was $369 million, or 42% of revenue. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $1.4 billion as of September 30, 2022.
Share repurchases: Akamai spent $163 million in the third quarter of 2022 to repurchase 1.8 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $90.93 per share. Akamai had 158 million shares of common stock outstanding as of September 30, 2022.
* See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for definitions
Quarterly Conference Call
Akamai will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET that can be accessed through 1-833-634-5020 (or 1-412-902-4238 for international calls) and using passcode: Akamai Technologies call. A live webcast of the call may be accessed at www.akamai.com in the Investor Relations section. In addition, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conference by calling 1-877-344-7529 (or 1-412-317-0088 for international calls) and using passcode: 6562695. The archived webcast of this event may be accessed through the Akamai website.
About Akamai
Akamai powers and protects life online. Leading companies worldwide choose Akamai to build, deliver, and secure their digital experiences – helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. With the world's most distributed compute platform – from cloud to edge – we make it easy for customers to develop and run applications, while we keep experiences closer to users and threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai's security, compute, and delivery solutions at www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or follow Akamai Technologies on Twitter and LinkedIn.
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
(in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 457,816
$ 536,725
Marketable securities
406,332
541,470
Accounts receivable, net
622,027
675,926
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
209,398
166,313
Total current assets
1,695,573
1,920,434
Marketable securities
488,526
1,088,048
Property and equipment, net
1,520,428
1,534,329
Operating lease right-of-use assets
803,404
815,754
Acquired intangible assets, net
455,030
313,225
Goodwill
2,753,369
2,156,254
Deferred income tax assets
285,722
168,342
Other assets
105,317
142,287
Total assets
$ 8,107,369
$ 8,138,673
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 119,051
$ 109,928
Accrued expenses
329,211
411,590
Deferred revenue
109,792
86,517
Operating lease liabilities
187,776
175,683
Other current liabilities
7,181
6,623
Total current liabilities
753,011
790,341
Deferred revenue
22,290
25,342
Deferred income tax liabilities
38,146
40,974
Convertible senior notes
2,284,147
1,976,167
Operating lease liabilities
681,407
707,087
Other liabilities
95,184
68,748
Total liabilities
3,874,185
3,608,659
Total stockholders' equity
4,233,184
4,530,014
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 8,107,369
$ 8,138,673
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(in thousands, except per share data)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Revenue
$ 881,896
$ 903,332
$ 860,333
$ 2,688,875
$ 2,555,865
Costs and operating expenses:
Cost of revenue (1) (2)
346,450
346,649
316,866
1,025,851
943,553
Research and development (1)
94,047
92,070
82,899
286,052
242,199
Sales and marketing (1)
123,935
126,665
108,514
373,319
336,762
General and administrative (1) (2)
139,425
141,219
134,265
433,906
405,275
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
17,374
16,972
11,959
47,990
35,446
Restructuring charge
227
4,715
565
12,958
5,567
Total costs and operating expenses
721,458
728,290
655,068
2,180,076
1,968,802
Income from operations
160,438
175,042
205,265
508,799
587,063
Interest and marketable securities income (loss), net
782
(2,331)
2,872
(1,760)
12,186
Interest expense
(2,785)
(2,932)
(18,144)
(8,412)
(54,015)
Other (expense) income, net
(275)
816
3,635
(9,024)
2,007
Income before provision for income taxes
158,160
170,595
193,628
489,603
547,241
Provision for income taxes
(50,006)
(51,058)
(13,648)
(135,114)
(43,555)
Loss from equity method investment
—
—
(1,064)
(7,635)
(12,578)
Net income
$ 108,154
$ 119,537
$ 178,916
$ 346,854
$ 491,108
Net income per share:
Basic
$ 0.68
$ 0.75
$ 1.10
$ 2.17
$ 3.01
Diluted
$ 0.68
$ 0.74
$ 1.08
$ 2.15
$ 2.96
Shares used in per share calculations:
Basic
158,715
160,038
162,767
159,749
162,967
Diluted
159,068
161,710
166,318
161,472
166,090
(1)
Includes stock-based compensation (see supplemental table for figures)
(2)
Includes depreciation and amortization (see supplemental table for figures)
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 108,154
$ 119,537
$ 178,916
$ 346,854
$ 491,108
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
150,985
150,604
139,747
444,184
408,933
Stock-based compensation
50,702
51,882
49,018
158,811
153,804
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
8,917
(29,885)
(37,560)
(34,547)
(30,335)
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
1,086
1,091
16,567
3,296
49,284
(Gain) loss on investments
—
(641)
(2,616)
15,895
8,898
Other non-cash reconciling items, net
2,451
10,045
977
25,094
3,117
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
30,796
35,251
(10,821)
26,849
(15,225)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(4,739)
26,563
(4,250)
(42,871)
(15,099)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(4,752)
6,963
66,796
(64,727)
(16,263)
Deferred revenue
(2,675)
(29,216)
(9,831)
23,503
8,263
Other current liabilities
2,093
(4,460)
(1,728)
(3,808)
(17,958)
Other non-current assets and liabilities
26,278
3,697
4,522
34,645
(10,864)
Net cash provided by operating activities
369,296
341,431
389,737
933,178
1,017,663
Cash flows from investing activities:
Cash received (paid) for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
8
—
—
(872,091)
(15,638)
Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs
(97,988)
(118,167)
(116,247)
(347,514)
(435,535)
Purchases of short- and long-term marketable securities
—
—
(229,496)
—
(611,732)
Proceeds from sales, maturities and redemptions of short- and long-term marketable securities
2,248
1,905
740,179
695,955
1,261,625
Other, net
203
1,036
(1,453)
(4,003)
(1,665)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(95,529)
(115,226)
392,983
(527,653)
197,055
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayments under revolving credit facility, net
(75,000)
—
—
—
—
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under stock plans
16,844
7,204
15,820
45,989
46,942
Employee taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock-based awards
(8,514)
(8,323)
(11,935)
(71,656)
(88,195)
Repurchases of common stock
(162,627)
(164,789)
(96,841)
(430,269)
(251,257)
Other, net
(177)
—
(201)
(281)
(268)
Net cash used in financing activities
(229,474)
(165,908)
(93,157)
(456,217)
(292,778)
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(11,977)
(13,798)
(5,080)
(27,237)
(9,228)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
32,316
46,499
684,483
(77,929)
912,712
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
427,506
381,007
581,695
537,751
353,466
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 459,822
$ 427,506
$ 1,266,178
$ 459,822
$ 1,266,178
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Security
$ 379,509
$ 380,664
$ 334,649
$ 1,141,740
$ 969,996
Delivery
393,248
416,678
462,068
1,254,074
1,402,476
Compute
109,139
105,990
63,616
293,061
183,393
Total revenue
$ 881,896
$ 903,332
$ 860,333
$ 2,688,875
$ 2,555,865
Revenue growth rates year-over-year:
Security
13 %
17 %
26 %
18 %
27 %
Delivery
(15)
(11)
(2)
(11)
(2)
Compute
72
74
18
60
22
Total revenue
3 %
6 %
9 %
5 %
9 %
Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates (2):
Security
19 %
21 %
25 %
22 %
25 %
Delivery
(11)
(8)
(3)
(8)
(4)
Compute
77
78
18
64
21
Total revenue
7 %
9 %
8 %
9 %
7 %
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
U.S.
$ 461,087
$ 477,154
$ 448,792
$ 1,419,248
$ 1,361,525
International
420,809
426,178
411,541
1,269,627
1,194,340
Total revenue
$ 881,896
$ 903,332
$ 860,333
$ 2,688,875
$ 2,555,865
Revenue growth rates year-over-year:
U.S.
3 %
6 %
3 %
4 %
4 %
International
2
6
16
6
15
Total revenue
3 %
6 %
9 %
5 %
9 %
Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates (2):
U.S.
3 %
6 %
3 %
4 %
4 %
International
12
13
15
14
11
Total revenue
7 %
9 %
8 %
9 %
7 %
(1)
Prior to January 1, 2022, revenue by solution was reported by product group: Security Technology Group and Edge Technology Group. Revenue from security solutions was previously presented as Security Technology Group revenue. Revenue from delivery and compute solutions was previously presented as Edge Technology Group revenue. The periods presented prior to January 1, 2022 have been revised to reflect this new presentation.
(2)
See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
General and administrative expenses:
Payroll and related costs
$ 53,712
$ 52,974
$ 52,799
$ 160,003
$ 164,223
Stock-based compensation
13,392
15,888
14,978
46,716
47,463
Depreciation and amortization
18,682
18,423
20,549
56,783
61,947
Facilities-related costs
26,093
26,820
26,056
79,492
75,248
Provision for doubtful accounts
1,179
529
275
2,996
986
Acquisition-related costs
2,890
2,798
1,316
16,304
1,520
Other expenses
23,477
23,787
18,292
71,612
53,888
Total general and administrative expenses
$ 139,425
$ 141,219
$ 134,265
$ 433,906
$ 405,275
General and administrative expenses–functional (1):
Global functions
$ 49,553
$ 50,445
$ 49,738
$ 156,129
$ 158,851
As a percentage of revenue
6 %
6 %
6 %
6 %
6 %
Infrastructure
85,803
87,447
82,928
258,449
243,915
As a percentage of revenue
10 %
10 %
10 %
10 %
10 %
Other
4,069
3,327
1,599
19,328
2,509
Total general and administrative expenses
$ 139,425
$ 141,219
$ 134,265
$ 433,906
$ 405,275
As a percentage of revenue
16 %
16 %
16 %
16 %
16 %
Stock-based compensation:
Cost of revenue
$ 7,237
$ 7,134
$ 6,738
$ 20,604
$ 20,708
Research and development
18,698
17,408
16,329
56,338
50,635
Sales and marketing
11,375
11,452
10,973
35,153
34,998
General and administrative
13,392
15,888
14,978
46,716
47,463
Total stock-based compensation
$ 50,702
$ 51,882
$ 49,018
$ 158,811
$ 153,804
(1)
Global functions expense includes payroll, stock-based compensation and other employee-related costs for administrative functions, including finance, purchasing, order entry, human resources, legal, information technology and executive personnel, as well as third-party professional service fees. Infrastructure expense includes payroll, stock-based compensation and other employee-related costs for our network infrastructure functions, as well as facility rent expense, depreciation and amortization of facility and IT-related assets, software and software-related costs, business insurance and taxes. Our network infrastructure function is responsible for network planning, sourcing, architecture evaluation and platform security. Other expense includes acquisition-related costs and provision for doubtful accounts.
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(in thousands, except end of period statistics)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Depreciation and amortization:
Network-related depreciation
$ 65,984
$ 66,724
$ 58,139
$ 194,094
$ 165,636
Capitalized internal-use software development amortization
41,687
41,177
40,943
123,514
120,592
Other depreciation and amortization
18,180
17,914
19,973
55,246
60,171
Depreciation of property and equipment
125,851
125,815
119,055
372,854
346,399
Capitalized stock-based compensation amortization (1)
7,642
7,703
7,882
22,993
24,491
Capitalized interest expense
amortization (1)
118
114
851
347
2,597
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
17,374
16,972
11,959
47,990
35,446
Total depreciation and amortization
$ 150,985
$ 150,604
$ 139,747
$ 444,184
$ 408,933
Capital expenditures, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense (2) (3):
Purchases of property and equipment
$ 62,063
$ 56,743
$ 75,687
$ 182,031
$ 252,340
Capitalized internal-use software development costs
48,665
47,083
53,061
148,938
164,700
Total capital expenditures, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense
$ 110,728
$ 103,826
$ 128,748
$ 330,969
$ 417,040
End of period statistics:
Number of employees
9,631
9,270
8,411
(1)
Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense in this table excludes amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense capitalized as part of the implementation of cloud-computing arrangements and contract fulfillment costs. However, the amounts are included in our total amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense that is excluded from our non-GAAP measures (see reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures).
(2)
Capital expenditures presented in this table are reported on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation in the statements of cash flows. The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs accrued for, but not paid, at period end.
(3)
See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Income from operations
$ 160,438
$ 175,042
$ 205,265
$ 508,799
$ 587,063
GAAP operating margin
18 %
19 %
24 %
19 %
23 %
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
17,374
16,972
11,959
47,990
35,446
Stock-based compensation
50,702
51,882
49,018
158,811
153,804
Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized interest expense
7,967
8,068
8,815
23,982
27,253
Restructuring charge
227
4,715
565
12,958
5,567
Acquisition-related costs
5,896
5,771
1,316
22,610
1,520
Operating adjustments
82,166
87,408
71,673
266,351
223,590
Non-GAAP income from operations
$ 242,604
$ 262,450
$ 276,938
$ 775,150
$ 810,653
Non-GAAP operating margin
28 %
29 %
32 %
29 %
32 %
Net income
$ 108,154
$ 119,537
$ 178,916
$ 346,854
$ 491,108
Operating adjustments (from above)
82,166
87,408
71,673
266,351
223,590
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
1,086
1,091
16,567
3,296
49,284
(Gain) loss on investments
—
(641)
(3,680)
8,260
(3,680)
Loss from equity method investment
—
—
1,064
7,635
12,578
Income tax effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items
8,618
9,049
(25,600)
8,867
(73,374)
Non-GAAP net income
$ 200,024
$ 216,444
$ 238,940
$ 641,263
$ 699,506
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
GAAP net income per diluted share
$ 0.68
$ 0.74
$ 1.08
$ 2.15
$ 2.96
Adjustments to net income:
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
0.11
0.10
0.07
0.30
0.21
Stock-based compensation
0.32
0.32
0.29
0.98
0.93
Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized interest expense
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.15
0.16
Restructuring charge
—
0.03
—
0.08
0.03
Acquisition-related costs
0.04
0.04
0.01
0.14
0.01
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
0.01
0.01
0.10
0.02
0.30
(Gain) loss on investments
—
—
(0.02)
0.05
(0.02)
Loss from equity method investment
—
—
0.01
0.05
0.08
Income tax effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items
0.05
0.06
(0.15)
0.05
(0.44)
Adjustment for shares (1)
—
0.01
0.02
0.03
0.04
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share
$ 1.26
$ 1.35
$ 1.45
$ 4.00
$ 4.25
Shares used in GAAP per diluted share calculations
159,068
161,710
166,318
161,472
166,090
Impact of benefit from note hedge transactions (1)
—
(1,057)
(2,028)
(960)
(1,589)
Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted share calculations (1)
159,068
160,653
164,290
160,512
164,501
(1)
Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted share calculations have been adjusted for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 and the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 for the benefit of Akamai's note hedge transactions. During these periods, Akamai's average stock price was in excess of $95.10, which is the initial conversion price of Akamai's convertible senior notes due in 2025. See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for further definition.
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Net income
$ 108,154
$ 119,537
$ 178,916
$ 346,854
$ 491,108
Net income margin
12 %
13 %
21 %
13 %
19 %
Interest and marketable securities (income) loss, net
(782)
2,331
(2,872)
1,760
(12,186)
Provision for income taxes
50,006
51,058
13,648
135,114
43,555
Depreciation and amortization
125,851
125,815
119,055
372,854
346,399
Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized interest expense
7,967
8,068
8,815
23,982
27,253
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
17,374
16,972
11,959
47,990
35,446
Stock-based compensation
50,702
51,882
49,018
158,811
153,804
Restructuring charge
227
4,715
565
12,958
5,567
Acquisition-related costs
5,896
5,771
1,316
22,610
1,520
Interest expense
2,785
2,932
18,144
8,412
54,015
(Gain) loss on investments
—
(641)
(3,680)
8,260
(3,680)
Loss from equity method investment
—
—
1,064
7,635
12,578
Other expense (income), net
275
(175)
45
764
1,673
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 368,455
$ 388,265
$ 395,993
$ 1,148,004
$ 1,157,052
Adjusted EBITDA margin
42 %
43 %
46 %
43 %
45 %
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to providing financial measurements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Akamai provides additional financial metrics that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP financial measures). Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for financial and operational decision making, for planning and forecasting purposes, to measure executive compensation and to evaluate Akamai's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, capital expenditures and impact of foreign currency exchange rates, as discussed below.
Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect Akamai's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business, as they facilitate comparison of financial results across accounting periods and to those of our peer companies. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enable investors to evaluate Akamai's operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management. These non-GAAP financial measures may exclude expenses and gains that may be unusual in nature, infrequent or not reflective of Akamai's ongoing operating results.
The non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of Akamai's GAAP financial measures and should only be used as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, Akamai's financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. Akamai has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in its financial reporting and investor presentations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. This reconciliation captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" can be found on the Investor Relations section of Akamai's website.
The non-GAAP adjustments, and Akamai's basis for excluding them from non-GAAP financial measures, are outlined below:
- Amortization of acquired intangible assets – Akamai has incurred amortization of intangible assets, included in its GAAP financial statements, related to various acquisitions Akamai has made. The amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition; therefore, Akamai excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with a consistent basis for comparing pre- and post-acquisition operating results.
- Stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation – Although stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation paid to Akamai's employees, the grant date fair value varies based on the stock price at the time of grant, varying valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. This makes the comparison of Akamai's current financial results to previous and future periods difficult to interpret; therefore, Akamai believes it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation from its non-GAAP financial measures in order to highlight the performance of Akamai's core business and to be consistent with the way many investors evaluate its performance and compare its operating results to peer companies.
- Acquisition-related costs – Acquisition-related costs include transaction fees, advisory fees, due diligence costs and other direct costs associated with strategic activities, as well as certain additional compensation costs payable to employees acquired from the Linode acquisition if employed for a certain period of time. The additional compensation cost was initiated by and determined by the seller, and is in addition to normal levels of compensation, including retention programs, offered by Akamai. Acquisition-related costs are impacted by the timing and size of the acquisitions, and Akamai excludes acquisition-related costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide a useful comparison of operating results to prior periods and to peer companies because such amounts vary significantly based on the magnitude of the acquisition transactions and do not reflect Akamai's core operations.
- Restructuring charge – Akamai has incurred restructuring charges from programs that have significantly changed either the scope of the business undertaken by the Company or the manner in which that business is conducted. These charges include severance and related expenses for workforce reductions, impairments of long-lived assets that will no longer be used in operations (including right-of-use assets, other facility-related property and equipment and internal-use software) and termination fees for any contracts cancelled as part of these programs. Akamai excludes these items from its non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating its continuing business performance as such items vary significantly based on the magnitude of the restructuring action and do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, these charges do not necessarily provide meaningful insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of its business.
- Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and amortization of capitalized interest expense – In August 2019, Akamai issued $1,150 million of convertible senior notes due 2027 with a coupon interest rate of 0.375%. In May 2018, Akamai issued $1,150 million of convertible senior notes due 2025 with a coupon interest rate of 0.125%. The imputed interest rates of these convertible senior notes were 3.10% and 4.26%, respectively. This is a result of the debt discounts recorded for the conversion features that, prior to January 1, 2022, were required to be separately accounted for as equity under GAAP, thereby reducing the carrying values of the convertible debt instruments. The debt discounts were amortized as interest expense. On January 1, 2022, Akamai adopted the new guidance for accounting for convertible instruments. This new guidance eliminated separate accounting for the equity portion, and thus the amortization of the debt discount that was recorded as interest expense. Prior to January 1, 2022, Akamai excluded this non-cash interest expense from its non-GAAP results because it was not representative of ongoing operating performance. After January 1, 2022, this interest expense is no longer included in or excluded from GAAP or non-GAAP results. Additionally, the issuance costs of the convertible senior notes are amortized to interest expense and are also excluded from Akamai's non-GAAP results because management believes the non-cash amortization expense is not representative of ongoing operating performance.
- Gains and losses on investments – Akamai has recorded gains and losses from the disposition, changes to fair value and impairment of certain investments. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to these gains and losses are not representative of Akamai's core business operations and ongoing operating performance.
- Income and losses from equity method investment – Akamai records income or losses on its share of earnings and losses from its equity method investment. Akamai excludes such income and losses because it does not have direct control over the operations of the investment and the related income and losses are not representative of its core business operations.
- Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items – The non-GAAP adjustments described above are reported on a pre-tax basis. The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments is the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP income tax expense. Non-GAAP income tax expense is computed on non-GAAP pre-tax income (GAAP pre-tax income adjusted for non-GAAP adjustments) and excludes certain discrete tax items (such as recording or releasing of valuation allowances), if any. Akamai believes that applying the non-GAAP adjustments and their related income tax effect allows Akamai to highlight income attributable to its core operations.
Akamai's definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures are outlined below:
Non-GAAP income from operations – GAAP income from operations adjusted for the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized interest expense; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.
Non-GAAP operating margin – Non-GAAP income from operations stated as a percentage of revenue.
Non-GAAP net income – GAAP net income adjusted for the following tax-affected items: amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; amortization of debt discount and issuance costs; amortization of capitalized interest expense; certain gains and losses on investments; income and losses from equity method investment; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share – Non-GAAP net income divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding are adjusted in non-GAAP per share calculations for the shares that would be delivered to Akamai pursuant to the note hedge transactions entered into in connection with the issuances of $1,150 million of convertible senior notes due 2027 and 2025, respectively. Under GAAP, shares delivered under hedge transactions are not considered offsetting shares in the fully-diluted share calculation until they are delivered. However, the Company would receive a benefit from the note hedge transactions and would not allow the dilution to occur, so management believes that adjusting for this benefit provides a meaningful view of operating performance. With respect to the convertible senior notes due in each of 2027 and 2025, unless Akamai's weighted average stock price is greater than $116.18 and $95.10, respectively, the initial conversion price, there will be no difference between GAAP and non-GAAP diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.
Adjusted EBITDA – GAAP net income excluding the following items: interest income; income taxes; depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; foreign exchange gains and losses; interest expense; amortization of capitalized interest expense; certain gains and losses on investments; income and losses on equity method investment; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.
Adjusted EBITDA margin – Adjusted EBITDA stated as a percentage of revenue.
Capital expenditures, or capex, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense – Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs presented on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation included in the statements of cash flows. The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs accrued for, but not paid, at period end versus prior periods.
Impact of foreign currency exchange rate – Revenue and earnings from international operations have historically been an important contributor to Akamai's financial results. Consequently, Akamai's financial results have been impacted, and management expects they will continue to be impacted, by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. For example, when the local currencies of our foreign subsidiaries weaken, our consolidated results stated in U.S. dollars are negatively impacted.
Because exchange rates are a meaningful factor in understanding period-to-period comparisons, management believes the presentation of the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on revenue and earnings enhances the understanding of our financial results and evaluation of performance in comparison to prior periods. The dollar impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates presented is calculated by translating current period results using monthly average foreign currency exchange rates from the comparative period and comparing them to the reported amount. The percentage change at constant currency presented is calculated by comparing the prior period amounts as reported and the current period amounts translated using the same monthly average foreign currency exchange rates from the comparative period.
Akamai Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act
This release and/or our quarterly earnings conference call scheduled for later today contain statements that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements about expected future financial performance, expectations, plans and prospects of Akamai. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors including, but not limited to, inability to continue to generate cash at the same level as prior years; failure of our investments in innovation to generate solutions that are accepted in the market; inability to increase our revenue at the same rate as in the past and keep our expenses from increasing at a greater rate than our revenues; effects of competition, including pricing pressure and changing business models; impact of macroeconomic trends, including economic uncertainty, the effects of inflation, increasing interest rates, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, securities market volatility and monetary supply fluctuations; conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment, including sanctions and disruptions resulting from the ongoing war in Ukraine; continuing supply chain and logistics costs, constraints, changes or disruptions; defects or disruptions in our products or IT systems, including cyber-attacks, data breaches or malware; failure to realize the expected benefits of any of our acquisitions or reorganizations; changes to economic, political and regulatory conditions in the United States and internationally; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; delay in developing or failure to develop new service offerings or functionalities, and if developed, lack of market acceptance of such service offerings and functionalities or failure of such solutions to operate as expected, and other factors that are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents periodically filed with the SEC.
In addition, the statements in this press release and on our quarterly earnings conference call represent Akamai's expectations and beliefs as of the date of this press release. Akamai anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause these expectations and beliefs to change. However, while Akamai may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Akamai's expectations or beliefs as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.
Contacts:
Gina Sorice
Tom Barth
Media Relations
Investor Relations
Akamai Technologies
Akamai Technologies
646-320-4107
617-274-7130
gsorice@akamai.com
tbarth@akamai.com
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Akamai Technologies, Inc.