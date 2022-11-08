CONTROLTEK Launches First-Ever 90% Post-Consumer Recycled Tamper-Evident Cash Deposit Bag

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CONTROLTEK, the global leader in tamper-evident cash security solutions, launches the first and only 90% post-consumer recycled (PCR) tamper-evident cash security bag – EcoLOK4.

"For nearly half a century we've been helping the nation's leading banks, armored couriers, and retailers transport cash safely and securely. As we evaluated our environmental impact, we realized that the industry would not be able to eliminate single-use cash deposit bags but knew there had to be a more sustainable way to transport cash," said Rod Diplock, chief executive officer at CONTROLTEK.

"The film used to make EcoLOK4 is comprised of 90% PCR plastic. This is the most ecofriendly cash deposit bag on the market without compromising security or durability," said Brian Diplock, vice president of strategic sourcing and product development at CONTROLTEK. "This is a game changer for the industry as it allows businesses to remain confident in the security of their cash in transit while reducing the environmental burden of their cash handling operations and ultimately protecting our planet."

"Unlike traditional plastic deposit bags that use post-industrial recycled plastic created from excess scrap plastic produced in the manufacturing process, we repurpose plastic waste created by consumer households and businesses, to make the EcoLOK4, said Tom Meehan, president at CONTROLTEK. "With this new tamper-evident bag we reduce the amount of virgin plastic used, lowering our industry's carbon footprint, and helping our financial institution and retail partners achieve their sustainability goals by closing the loop in reducing waste, preventing pollution, and conserving natural resources."

