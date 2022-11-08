Delta Consulting Group Unveils New Strategic Advisory Board

Prominent international consulting firm welcomes three new advisors to guide company through future growth

WOODBRIDGE, Va., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Consulting Group, a leading consulting firm focused on dispute resolution, project advisory, and risk mitigation, announced today that it has named Rob Franklin, David Weekly, and Darin Buchalter to its newly formed Strategic Advisory Board. These highly experienced appointees will leverage their collective skills and industry expertise to provide strategic guidance and direction to Delta's Executive Leadership Team.

About Rob Franklin:

Rob is an entrepreneur, investor and business advisor focused on helping other businesses reach their success potential. Rob is one of the cofounders of MorganFranklin, a management and technology consulting firm that works to address critical operational business objectives. While at MorganFranklin, he held various executive positions to include President and Chief Operating Officer, playing a strategic role in leading the company from a start-up to a market leading services firm with over $100M in revenues. Rob serves as a board member and/or strategic advisor to companies of all sizes. Most recently, Rob served as a strategic advisor and member of the Board of Directors for MorganFranklin Consulting. Rob has served on multiple board committees and helped direct the company through an ESOP transaction and the sale of the firm to Olympus/Vaco in 2019.

About David Weekly:

David has over 45 years building high performing forensic accounting and litigation support practices having cofounded Fenix Financial Forensics (F3) in 2008. Prior to establishing F3, David was a member of the national Forensic and Litigation Consulting team for FTI Consulting, Inc. He was also the partner-in-charge of KPMG's U.S. Dispute Advisory Services practice. Before joining KPMG, David served as the worldwide director of Litigation Services, partner-in-charge of the U.S. Complex Claims and Events practice and partner-in-charge of National Law Firm Relationships for Arthur Andersen LLP. David holds the CPA, CFE, CFF, CIRA, CICA and CGMA designations.

About Darin Buchalter:

Darin is a proven senior operating executive with a 20+ year record of success delivering year over year organic and acquisitive growth for leading global professional services firms. As the Managing Director and Practice Leader of Navigant's Global Construction industry practice, Darin drove the practice's turnaround and transformation which led to 7 years of double-digit revenue growth with the business becoming one of the largest operators in the sector. He was one of the key executives in the marketing and execution of the $470M carve-out of Navigant, and the subsequent integration of people, clients, and infrastructure into one platform at Ankura where he served as Co-Head of Global Client Services, Chief Administrative Officer, and Board Director. Darin is an Independent Director of Pomeroy Technologies, LLC, a PE-owned global technology firm delivering managed workplace services focused on all aspects of the digital experience. Darin is an exceptional business leader and successful C-level executive, and as a Board Advisor and independently recognized industry expert, leads transformations that enable growth and enhanced valuation for companies and clients alike. Darin has a foundation in Big 4 consulting as a Partner at EY and holds the CRE and FRICS designations.

"We are thrilled to welcome this group of experienced leaders to advise Delta through its next growth stage," said Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Fuchs. "The combined expertise of our Strategic Advisory Board will be focused on areas such as Finance, Human Capital, Marketing, Operations, Technology, and Strategic Planning and will play a critical role in guiding the company's future."

The addition of these powerhouse leaders to Delta's Strategic Advisory Board is a boost to a company that is quickly gaining market share with recent acquisitions and key wins. Their expertise and business insight will be fully leveraged to help develop game changing client service strategies and take advantage of growth opportunities for the company and its employees. The Board's unique perspective will prove invaluable to the Executive Leadership Team as they work to maintain Delta Consulting Group's position as a preeminent international consultancy.

