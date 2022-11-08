Home Remodeling Projects Made Easier with Dwellify

Survey From New Digital-First Platform Found Sacramento Homeowners Desire Property Value Increase

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwellify, a new digital-first kitchen and bathroom home remodeling service, announces today that the service is now available in Sacramento. New data reveals that Sacramento homeowners (57%) spent more than the original estimate, with nearly half (49%) not completely satisfied with their remodel. From design to completion, Dwellify provides a "one-stop-shop" home remodel process that combines a free, AI-powered design quiz, a high definition room visualizer tool, and a mobile app to guide homeowners through a step-by-step process for creating a dream home remodel, increasing their overall satisfaction with the project outcome.

The Dwellify Process

Dwellify is a project management hub throughout the entire remodel, keeping homeowners updated on expert design recommendations, floor plans, timelines, and budgets. Through Dwellify, homeowners have direct access to local contractors and Dwellify Home Transformation Specialists ensuring clear and stress-free communications along the way. Dwellify will project manage the entire timeline, purchase materials, secure permits, and more, allowing for a seamless experience.

"Most homeowners lack insight into the various stages of the remodel process," said Greg Larson, CEO of Dwellify. "The Dwellify service has project management at its core, which offers direct connection to project managers and home transformation specialists throughout the process, allowing the homeowner access to the project updates and peace of mind regarding their financial investment."

Dwellify offers three different pricing packages, Original, Plus, and Premium, as well as financing options to ensure that every homeowner can find remodeling solutions that fit their budget. Homeowners use the Dwellify app to capture a 3D scan of their space, enabling Dwellify to create a custom floor plan with the selected materials and provide homeowners with an accurate quote that won't increase throughout the project. The Dwellify visualizer technology allows homeowners to see their selected materials online using a high definition rendering to demonstrate how the materials will look once installed, ensuring design dreams come true.

Sacramento Homeowner Survey

According to a survey by Wakefield Research for Dwellify in Sacramento, 57% of Sacramento homeowners who completed a remodel in the past two years found that they spent more than their original estimate, and nearly half (49%) are not completely satisfied with their remodel. Additional key findings can be found below:

Homeowners Cash and Big Decisions. Despite inflation, most Sacramento homeowners reported they needed to hand over more cash. 35% of homeowners shared that the cost of their project was the most overwhelming element, surpassed only by the length of the project (38%) and the need to make so many decisions on styles and finishes (35%).

Homeowners want to Stick to the Timeline. While more than 2 in 5 homeowners hired a professional general contractor or project manager (43%), they may have needed additional help overseeing the most challenging parts of the remodel. Almost half (41%) reported that hiring the right professionals might have helped with the setbacks relating to timelines.

Overtime. Keeping to a schedule on a big project is key for locals, and the length of the project was often drawn-out. More than half (58%) say that part of the remodel took longer than originally anticipated. Setbacks that contributed to delays include encountering issues that they were not aware of when they purchased their home (19%), securing permits and inspections (12%), and not having the right tools on hand (12%).

About Dwellify:

Dwellify is a "one-stop-shop" home remodeling experience, guiding homeowners through a step-by-step process for turning design dreams into their dream home. Dwellify's turnkey technology and design-driven experience combines interior design, materials sourcing, contractor relations and project management, all with a commitment to transparency, reliability, and collaboration.

Survey Methodology:

Online survey by Wakefield Research for Dwellify to 200 Homeowners in the Sacramento DMA that completed a kitchen or bathroom renovation in the past 2 years.

