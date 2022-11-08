Mattamy Homes Closes On Property For Future Community In Raleigh Area

Mattamy will offer ranch and two-story single-family homes for homebuyers following acquisition of The Grove at Gin Branch in Wendell, NC

CARY, N.C., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, is pleased to announce that it has closed on an important land purchase in Wendell, North Carolina. The 100-acre property, known as The Grove at Gin Branch, closed on Friday, November 4, 2022 and will feature 76 homesites.

Mattamy Homes US (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) (PRNewswire)

The Grove at Gin Branch will include single-family homes from 2,300–3,500 sq. ft. with anticipated opening pricing from the upper $300s. Mattamy Homes is offering floorplans from its Southern collection on 100' homesites. Ranch and two-story variations will be available with a variety of exterior styles. All homes will feature expansive, open-concept living spaces with combined kitchen, dining and Great Room areas. Mattamy will also offer various options per plan including first-floor guest suites, game rooms, morning rooms, screened or covered porches and an owner's bath oasis. Per plan, some homes will offer flex rooms that double as a study or home office.

"We're excited about the lifestyle possibilities that our new community will offer to Wendell-area homeowners," says Bob Wiggins, president of Mattamy's Raleigh Division. "The Grove at Gin Branch will have peaceful country charm and a rural feel while remaining near all the conveniences of Raleigh and nearby towns."

Speaking of nature, The Grove at Gin Branch backs up to Turnipseed Nature Preserve, a 265-acre park with gardens, hiking/walking trails, interpretive exhibits and open play areas. This adjacent parkland — along with the community's own resident-exclusive pond, green spaces and pocket park — preserves a sense of surrounding nature for residents while promoting daily exercise.

The Grove at Gin Branch residents will also enjoy convenient proximity to shopping, dining, events and culture. The neighborhood's carefully chosen location has three downtowns nearby: Wendell, Knightdale and Clayton. This puts boutiques, restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, galleries and community events within easy reach.

Major transportation corridors are nearby, allowing an easy commute to major employment centers. The boundaries of the neighborhood straddle county lines, so residents will be served by both Wake County and Johnston County schools depending on their homesite location.

Mattamy Homes expects to open The Grove at Gin Branch for sales in mid 2023.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets — Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited