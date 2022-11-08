Medal of Honor Recipient, CSM Gary Littrell US Army Retired, and Entertainer, Tony Orlando, of the Tribute to Valor Foundation, to serve as Co-Grand Marshals for the Dallas Veterans Day Parade on Friday, November 11, 2022

DALLAS, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medal of Honor Recipient, CSM Gary Littrell US Army Retired, and Entertainer, Actor, Director, Producer, Philanthropist & Great American Patriot, Tony Orlando were announced today as the 2022 Dallas Veterans Day Parade Co-Grand Marshals and will ride together in the 2022 Dallas Veterans Day Parade on Friday. November 11, 2022.

Both CSM Littrell and Mr. Orlando are honored to be a part of the Dallas Veterans Day Parade. They both serve on the Board of the Tribute to Valor Foundation .

ABOUT Gary L. Littrell, CSM United States Army Retired: Gary L. Littrell is a retired United States Army command sergeant major who, while serving as an adviser to Army of the Republic of Vietnam's Ranger units during the Vietnam War, acted with extraordinary courage during a four-day siege on his battalion, for which he was awarded the Medal of Honor. His Awards include: Medal of Honor, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal (3), Purple Heart, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Cross of Gallantry (Vietnam)

Following his retirement, he has served as Vice-President of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society and was inducted into the Ranger Hall of Fame. He is currently the President of a Medical Rehabilitation Equipment Company and Chairman of the Tribute to Valor Foundation.

ABOUT Tony Orlando: Tony Orlando is one of America's most endearing and beloved iconic entertainers. He is recognized by his peers and the public - as simply the best. With five #1 records, 2 platinum & 3 gold albums, a Grammy Nominee, few entertainers have excelled in so many realms as Tony: top selling recording artist, concert headliner, songwriter, television star, Motion Picture actor, Broadway performer and recipient of the Congressional Medal of Honor Bob Hope Award. Tony has performed for our armed services around the globe and raised millions of dollars for veteran organizations.

On November 8th, 2022, Branson, Missouri will declare 'Tony Orlando Yellow Ribbon Day' & present a proclamation to Orlando during Branson's Veterans Homecoming Week.

2023 is the 50th Anniversary of 'Tie A Yellow Ribbon 'Round the Ole Oak Tree' and the celebration of the NAM-POW Homecoming. Tony has been a part of their annual homecoming reunion, was named honorary chairman at the 40th anniversary at the Nixon Library and will perform that song again at the 50th reunion as he welcomed the POWs home at the Cotton Bowl with Bob Hope in 1973.

ABOUT Tribute to Valor: Tribute to Valor's Mission is to Influence, Impact, and Inspire young people to answer the question "Who Am I?" by incorporating into their lives, the six core values of character represented by our Nation's Highest Award for Valor in Combat, The Congressional Medal of Honor. Through the lens of these core values, Tribute to Valor challenges high school students to find their passion and to make a difference in the World through Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) www.tributetovalor.org

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

CMOH Gary Littrell & Tribute to Valor Foundation: Stephanie Lanier, 631.664.7478, SLanier@tributetovalor.org

Tony Orlando: Susan Munao, LighthouseENT@me.com

Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade: Mary Lester, 214.490.3480, Mary@mplpr.com

